The third episode of House of the Dragon gave us the first extended action sequence which featured Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The second son of the realm did not only emerge victorious but was truly reborn anointed with fire and blood. If the sequence reminded you of Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) in the ‘Battle of the Bastards,’ you’re not alone. In a new featurette, director Greg Yaitanes explains the intention of the sequence is “not dissimilar to ‘Battle of Bastards,’ it’s a character’s journey. You’re really with Matt’s character all the way through.’

The powers behind the scene knew they hadn’t yet earned the ability to do ‘The Long Night’ or 'Battle of the Bastards’. But showrunner Ryan Condal explains, “I wanted to create a memorable battle episode that’s something that we hadn’t seen before.” Since this was Daemon’s “coming out party as a warrior and a character,” Condal said it was “all designed in little moments that happen, throughout the course of the shoot.” For executive producer Miguel Sapochnik, while the sequence underwent many transformations, in the end, it was most important "to show Daemon fail before he succeeds.” Smith agrees, saying, “size and scale and all that is irrelevant, really. It’s what you get right with it. A few of those things come together, and you think, ‘well, this could be exciting.’” He further elaborates, “you don’t want a Bruce Willis action hero thing going on. It’s got to be about him going in and losing.”

Yaitanes explains the shooting process, “Crabfeeder is at the cave at the very end. Daemon is driving to the end zone. And as he’s (Smith) doing it every day, we would redress the set to be further and further down there.” The extensive sequence also had some interesting camera moves and the shots were achieved with sophisticated equipment and planning. Camera operator Joe Russell tells, “We did quite a lot with Rowley’s wire cam chasing people down. Sometimes we used a rig called a Maxima and two grips run through the sand, and I’ll control the tilt and pan. All those tools are at your disposal and that’s been really liberating because nothing is off the table.”

Yaitanes explains that Smith had never done a sequence like that before while he come from a long action background, “so it was great to have him put his trust in me and create a sequence that felt emotional all the way through.” And to top it all off, if you’d closely observe, in the entire 10-minute-long sequence, Smith doesn’t have even one line of dialogue, he only uses his physicality and expressions to emote Daemon’s frustration, pain, and agony which makes the entire sequence so much more intriguing and emotional.

Smith explains it simply, “The guy takes over, and you get to swing a sword and be covered in blood.” And the actor was slathered in so much blood that he revealed, “it took two days to really get it all off.” However, Makeup designer, Amanda Knight sums it up the best, “after he chopped off Crabfeeder’s head, I thought, ‘Yeah, now we’ve got Daemon, now we’ve got Game of Thrones, now we’ve got that look that everyone wants.”

