HBO's top-rated series, House of the Dragon, is a spin-off prequel show set 172 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, the series follows the detrimental divide between House Targaryen and their fight for the sacred Iron Throne. With the house split into two, Team Black and Team Green, each team continues to rally for support from the Great Houses as an inevitable and destructive war is inevitable to spread throughout the Seven Kingdoms.

The series' main conflict centers around Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Lady Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), who went from best friends to sworn enemies and now their families are in competition for the crown. Both women are still major players in this epic game, but they are joined by several other powerful women who fans should keep a close eye on. With the show's second season currently underway, it's likely that more players will enter the battlefield, but until then, this is every notable female character in House of the Dragon, ranked by power.

8 Mysaria "The White Worm"

Played by Sonoya Mizuno

Mysaria, also known as the White Worm, is a former slave from Yi Ti who arrived in Westeros where she successfully worked her way up the criminal underbelly of King's Landing. Her extensive web of spies, which are scattered throughout the area as well as in the Red Keep, make her an essential asset to anyone in need of insider information. She is a mutual party who doesn't take sides, and as long as someone can pay the price, she doesn't discriminate against those who acquire her help.

Fans were first introduced to Mysaria in season one when she was romantically involved with Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and also played a crucial part in locating Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Clancy), in season 1, episode 9, "The Green Council." She returned in season 2, episode 1, "A Son for a Son," where she provided Daemon with information that led to the murder of Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen. While Mysaria isn't of noble blood and doesn't have sufficient physical power, she is still a force to be reckoned with and can easily provide exclusive information that could be incredibly beneficial to someone who seeks her services.

7 Lady Rhaena Targaryen

Played by Phoebe Campbell

Lady Rhaena Targaryen is the youngest daughter of Prince Daemon Targaryen and Lady Laena Velaryon and was betrothed to Lucerys Targaryen (Elliot Grihault), who, unfortunately, was killed at the end of season 1, episode 10, "The Black Queen." Unlike her older sister, Rhaena has yet to claim a dragon. She intended to bond with her mother's dragon, Vhagr, until he was stolen by Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), resulting in a physical showdown, which demonstrated her surprising fierceness.

At such a young age, Rhaena has suffered several detrimental losses, including the deaths of her mother and her future husband, but despite them, she valiantly carries on, trying to remain a source of optimism and strength for those around her. With or without a dragon, Rhaena still has her mother's bravery and her father's determination, proving her to have incredible potential to grow into a valuable player in the game. It also doesn't hurt that she is part of two of the most powerful houses in the Seven Kingdoms.

6 Lady Baela Targaryen

Played by Bethany Antonia

Lady Baela Targaryen is Lady Rhaena's older twin sister and a dragonrider who has bonded with the young pearl-colored dragon, Moondancer. She is betrothed to Princess Rhaenyra's son, Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett), and one of the strongest up-and-coming females on Team Black. Much like her father, Baela is a fearless, wild spirit who is not afraid to get her hands dirty and shows an unladylike interest in combat and weaponry.

After the death of her mother and uncle, Baela became her grandmother's ward, exposing her to a world of governmental proceedings and negotiations, granting her a unique advantage over some of the younger characters in high positions. In season 2, episode 2, 'Rhaenyra the Cruel,' Princess Rhaenyra asks Baela to ride Moondancer to King's Landing and spy on their movements, proving her to be a reliable and experienced rider who is capable of keeping a safe but vigil distance without being spotted. Like her younger sister, Baela has already demonstrated her worth and knowledge in several scenarios, making her one of the series' most powerful female characters.

5 Queen Helaena Targayren

Played by Phia Saban

Queen Helaena Targaryen is the sister-wife of King Aegon II and, like her father, King Viserys I Targaryen, she has the gift of sight and has premonitions of the future. She's an eccentric young woman with unusual interests and is known to have a gentle heart and genuine love for her family and children. Her unique gift is generally misunderstood by those around her, but if they were willing to listen to her or take notice, they would realize the power of her ability.

Throughout the series, Helaena has made several predictions that have all come to fruition and is extremely underestimated by others. Along with her visions, Helaena is also the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, which is, of course, one of the most powerful positions in the Realm. According to Fire and Blood, she is also set to become a future dragonrider who will bond with Dreamfyre, making her an assured player in the upcoming battle. Considering her high-ranking position of power, her rare gift, and her bonding with one of the top dragons, it's a no-brainer that Helaena is one of the most powerful women in the series.

4 Lady Jeyne Arryn

Played by Amanda Collin

Lady Jeyne Arryn is the Warden of the East and head of the Great House, House Arryn of the Eyrie. Due to Jeyne's relation to Princess Rhaenyra's mother, Aemma Targaryen, she has pledged her support to Team Black as long as a dragonrider keeps watch over the Vale. Jeyne is essentially the most powerful woman in the East with a massive army and control of several ports. She is known to be cunning and loyal to her people as well as her duties to her position and the crown.

Jeyne Arryn has yet to make an appearance in House of the Dragon, but she has been mentioned in the series and is set to be portrayed by Amanda Collin. Considering her control and influence in the East and her contributions to Team Black, it's easy to see why she is one of the series' most powerful female characters. While she may not have a ton of screen time, Jeyne and House Arryn are guaranteed to play an imperative role in the upcoming war, solidifying her as a crucial and forceful ally to Team Black.

3 Queen Dowager Alicent Hightower

Played by Olivia Cooke

Queen Dowager Alicent Hightower, is the daughter of former Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifan), who has already proven her ability to play the ugly game for the coveted throne. With her children sitting on the throne and ruling King's Landing, she is obviously in a powerhouse position. She also has her house, Hightower of Oldtown, which is one of the wealthiest houses in the Realm, to back her cause.

Now with his grandfather gone, Aegon has unknowingly made his mother's lover, Ser Cristian Cole (Fabien Frankel), his hand, which could either help or hurt Alicent. Unfortunately, Alicent doesn't fully grasp the amount of power and influence she has and, like most women in the Realm, abides by the orders and wishes of men. If she manages to realize her capability and somehow gain control of her children (who are all Dragonriders), she could very well become an extreme powerhouse of a character in House of the Dragon.

2 Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Played by Eve Best

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, also known as the Queen Who Never Was, is the wife of the richest man in Westeros, Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), and a dragonrider who is bonded with the Red Queen, Meleys. Despite being wrongfully passed over, Rhaenys has shown immense loyalty and respect to her cousin, King Viserys, but no one should be fooled by her calm, unassuming demeanor. In season 1, episode 9, "The Green Council," she proved herself to be incredibly bold and fierce as she escaped from King's Landing on Meleys.

Unlike the majority of the other women in the series, Rhaenys is no stranger to war and conflict and has extensive experience playing the game, which grants her an upper hand. She is also from House Targaryen and has many friends in high places who could be helpful in the days to come. While some might underestimate her, there is much more to Rhaenys than what meets the eye. With her notable experience, extensive connections, and Meleys on her side, Rhaenys is an unstoppable force and, without a doubt, one of the most powerful women in House of the Dragon.

1 Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Played by Emma D'Arcy

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is the only surviving child of Queen Aemma Arryn and King Viserys I Targaryen and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. At a young age, Rhaenyra becomes a dragonrider and bonded with Syrax, who is very protective of her. She has a rebellious but rationalized spirit who values her family and her house's legacy above all else. Rhaenyra has a lot of her father's qualities, such as patience, empathy, and loyalty, which are all excellent characteristics of a successful leader.

Despite her half-brother's claim to the Iron Throne, Rhaenyra was officially made her father's successor in front of a public audience, granting her a stronger claim. Unlike Team Green, Rhaenyra doesn't resort to fear or violence in order to gain support from others, which stands as proof of her admirable honor. Despite losing her son and her birthright, Rhaenya shows her true power by refraining from utilizing it to get what she wants, deeming her to be the most powerful female character in House of the Dragon.

