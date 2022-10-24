Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.After 10 strong episodes of storytelling tracking the descent of two families, the first season of House of the Dragon ended on a devastating yet fitting note with the brutal death of Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) that will now bring further bloodshed for all. Sent by his mother Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) to serve as a messenger in a last-ditch attempt at avoiding rushing into full-scale war, it felt like an echo of the first season of Game of Thrones before it when Ned Stark (Sean Bean) tried to navigate a similarly tense predicament. However, rather than the elder member of the family dying, it was instead one of the youngest, who had not yet even entered adulthood yet paid the ultimate price.

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon' Reveals a Fragile Kingdom After Viserys' Death

Lucerys' Final Mission Was Doomed From the Start

Image via HBO

In retrospect, Luke’s final mission was doomed from the start. He arrived too late and with nothing to offer, coming face-to-face with Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), who wanted nothing more than to get his revenge for losing his eye. In his attempt to escape, Luke tried to quickly fly away. It almost seemed like he might get away when he emerged into the bright world above from the dark storm below. The moment of serenity was shattered when he and his dragon Arrax were completely obliterated in the crushing jaws of Aemond’s much larger dragon, Vhagar, who burst through the clouds from beneath them.

Though we couldn't make out Luke’s body, the bloody fragments of the aftermath falling to the ground below and the look of rage etched across his mother's grief-stricken face in the haunting final shot when she received the news told us all we needed to know. Even as she tried to avoid bloodshed, the seemingly inevitable yet no less tragic path of destruction has taken the first of what will be many more lives. The tyranny of their tradition, woven throughout the entire season, has now taken hold.

It was the biggest death of the show thus far and a significant alteration from the source material though in a way that served the story. That Aemond lost control of his dragon and seemed horrified by what he had done provides a painful wrinkle even as it won’t stop the march to war. Don’t let it be mistaken, he still gave chase and set in motion the events that lead to this death. Aemond knows any explanation he gives will not be able to explain away the culpability he still holds. Still, for that fleeting moment, he seemed almost like a scared kid stripped of all the bravado and sinister sensibility he carried with him. He was given the reins of a weapon of destruction that a familial tradition of arrogance told him he could control. This control was all an illusion, a fantastical folly that betrayed just how consumed by hubris these characters are. Death was all but certain when these conditions were created for it to happen. To call it an accident is to obfuscate the way the tragic trajectory of tradition turned two young boys, themselves with familial ties, against each other. They each were pushed into a conflict their parents also carried on from their own parents in a chain of cruelty.

Lucerys' Death Is Made All the More Tragic Because of Rhaenyra's Restraint

Image via HBO

That Rhaenyra, in an attempt to protect her children and their futures, unknowingly sent one of them off to their death makes this all the more tragic. She tried to exercise restraint when all around her were clamoring for war. She sought to break the chain, only to discover she and her children remain so completely bound by it that escape would still prove elusive. The final chase sequence, while brilliantly constructed, is made more terrifying than it is thrilling as it is underpinned by this grim reality. From the moment Luke was born, this was the narrow path he had been set on that would culminate in his death. All the awareness he had of this would not spare him.

Some of the final moments he shared with his mother, especially those at the beginning of the episode where he tried to plead with her that he isn’t ready for this life, are made even more tragic in retrospect. While Rhaenyra did not respond unkindly, the repeated response given to these concerns was that Luke must still abide by duty just as all had done before him. Each successive generation has passed down this message as a way of making meaning out of the ways they all risk everything for power and legacy. Forget all the wealth and property; the most significant inheritance each child receives is that of an idea that binds them to brutality. It is baked into this family so completely that they struggle to conceptualize a different way forward. By the time they arrive at an understanding of the harm this causes to those they love most, as Steve Toussaint's Lord Corlys Velaryon did after nearly dying himself, it is often too late to save those already gone and stop the continued descent into violence.

The world then remains one of bottomless grief that can only get deeper as all the characters will now soon be at each other's throats. Luke’s death is merely a small sliver of the tragedy that will ensue as the cycles of violence will soon utterly consume both families. There are no victors or characters to root for, as there is no “winning” in a story like this. Each is capable of cruelty and kindness, though, if there is any winning, it is in how the former continues to crush the latter. They are going to send the entire realm into chaos, and for what? To see who gets to sit on the most uncomfortable-looking chair of all time? It is all utterly meaningless to see those like Luke get tossed into the meat grinder that provides sustenance to a monarchy each generation has been told they must want. They are all responsible for continuing these cycles of violence, but they are each more like the petrified Aemond than they realize. In the pursuit of power, they will push themselves and each other further to the edge of oblivion. This is the tragedy that we are seeing merely in its beginning stages. This is what all their adherence to tradition has gotten them. This, the mangled bodies of their children who have been thrust into conflict, is what all of their legacies will be.