Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon has showcased many flying fire-breathers since its pilot episode, and its finale displayed a mismatched battle between Vhagar and Arrax in its final moments. Vhagar, almost two centuries old and the strongest dragon alive, took a fatal bite out of Arrax, killing him and his young rider Prince Lucerys "Luke" Velaryon (Elliot Grihault). However, what's interesting about this moment compared to George R.R. Martin's source material in Fire & Blood is that the killing was unintentional. In the aftermath, Vhagar's rider Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) realizes that he's just plunged Westeros into a devastating war.

In House of the Dragon, it's clear to watchers that Aemond only attempted to scare his nephew by chasing him over Shipbreaker Bay. Luke had hoped to treat with Lord Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans) in hope that the Great House reigning over the Stormlands would support Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Emma D'Arcy) claim for the Iron Throne over her brother Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). This was unsuccessful, and Aemond pursues Luke after the young dragonrider departs Storm's End to report back to his mother. In Fire & Blood, Aemond was adamant about ensuring Luke didn't survive his return trip. However, HBO's version of Aemond Targaryen sought to rattle Luke by taunting him on the back of the fearsome Vhagar, the deadliest of her king at this point in history.

As Aemond and Vhagar pursue Luke and Arrax through Shipbreaker Bay, both young dragonriders experience difficulties commanding their dragons, which ultimately leads to death and the end of diplomacy between Rhaenyra and Aegon. As Luke attempts to evade Vhagar, Arrax begins defying commands, leading to him swooping around and breathing fire into Vhagar's face. The cranky elder dragon formerly ridden during the War of Conquest decides enough is enough, and sets out to finish off Arrax. Aemond shouts out to the massive creature to stand down, but Vhagar disregards him and proceeds to chomp down on her quarry, leaving what remains tumbling into the sea. It's tragic for both the young dragon and his rider, but it also shows us a side of dragons that hasn't often appeared in either Game of Thrones or the Targaryen-centric spin-off.

Dragons Serve No Master

Dragons are by far one of the most powerful entities in the World of Ice and Fire. Though their true origins have been disputed throughout Westeros and Essos, one thing is absolutely clear: Dragons are the sheerest expression of power, and they bow to no one. The dragonlords of Old Valyria may have been able to ride them and command them to a certain extent, but at the end of the day, Dragons will do as they like regardless of what someone on their back demands. While some dragonlords such as Aegon the Conqueror and his sisters Rhaenys and Visenya possessed an almost otherworldly capability to control their dragons, not every dragonrider can match their aptitude. This is seen on full display between Aemond and Luke.

While Aemond may have claimed Vhagar, once ridden by Visenya herself, he's still a young rider. Try as he might, he doesn't exude the authority of Queen Visenya or even Vhagar's more recent rider Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell). Even if he did, the mighty she-dragon is over a century old and is well past the point of playing games. She received a mouthful of fire in her face, and she isn't going to take a slight from an upstart dragon like Arrax, consequences be damned. At the same time, Luke is an even younger dragonrider, and even though he's bonded closely with his mount and grew up with him, Arrax is still a dragon and will do what he believes is best for himself. This is undoubtedly why Arrax, as a fledgling, decides to attack Vhagar out of retaliation. The recklessness of youth and instinct is seen despite the young creature likely knowing it had no chance against the oldest dragon alive.

Though Different, Dragons Are Still At the Top of the Food Chain

Each dragon is different in personality and temperament. For example, Vermithor, the dragon of the late King Jaehaerys Targaryen (Michael Carter), took no riders out of grief of the king's death. Instead, he retreated to Dragonstone and formed a lair underneath the Dragonmont, and has been hostile towards others for decades. While Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) surely hopes to change this, he has to tread carefully. No matter what a dragon's unique persona may be, it's still an apex predator, and will only do what it wants. The relationship between dragon and rider is always a tenuous one. We even see this in Game of Thrones' fifth season, when Queen Daenerys Stormborn (Emilia Clarke) flees Mereen on the back of Drogon, who takes her to the Dothraki Sea. Despite the young monarch wishing to return to Mereen to aid her people against the insurgent Sons of the Harpy, Drogon is defiant and refuses to leave, shaking the young Targaryen off his back in the interest of taking a nap and tending to his wounds.

Aemond and Luke may both have the blood of Old Valyria flowing through them, but even the grandeur of the Valyrian Freehold and its descendants is nothing to a dragon. Though they can have an intimate connection with their riders, dragons still operate on primal instincts quite often. This fact may be taken for granted by young riders like Aemond and Luke, as well as many in the Targaryen and Velaryon lineage. When you've grown up accustomed to riding such a powerful beast, it can certainly go to your head, and not every dragonlord has the reverence and wisdom to understand that "claiming" a dragon isn't a pact of ownership, it's a dangerous partnership based on respect. Never assume that you're in total command on dragonback, as the only one in command is the immensely powerful creature underneath the saddle. As Season 2 of House of the Dragon proceeds and the Dance of the Dragons unfolds, every dragonlord should keep this fact in mind.