Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.In the finale of House of the Dragon Season 1, "The Black Queen" Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is finally made aware that King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is dead. The shock of the loss of her father, combined with the Greens' ruthless betrayal sends her into early labor. Without modern medicine, a baby born so early had very little chance of survival in the best of circumstances - and in these terrible conditions the baby, a girl named Visenya, is stillborn. Devastated at the losses she has suffered before the war has even truly begun Rhaenyra is more determined than ever to win the war against her half-brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and rule the Seven Kingdoms.

The women of House of the Dragon have not had an easy time giving birth throughout the show's debut season. Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) was cut open against her will and subsequently bled to death. Lady Laena (Nanna Blondell) struggled for days with her labor, and with no hope for her or her baby, she made her way to her dragon Vhagar and commanded him to burn her alive. Though Rhaenyra has had five successful labors, she now suffers greatly and does so alone throughout her sixth.

How Did This Scene Play Out in Fire & Blood

In Fire and Blood, Rhaenyra is not due for "another turn of the moon" yet the rage that she feels at being usurped by her half-brother brings on her labors. For three days Rhaenyra shrieked and cursed Prince Aegon, Queen Alicent, and the child inside her. She clawed at her own belly, calling the baby a monster and screaming at it to "get out," so much so that Maester Gerardys and the midwife attempted to restrain her. The baby that Rhaenyra births in the George R.R. Martin version is a girl and a monster. "Twisted, and malformed, with a hole in her chest where her heart should have been, and a stubby, scaled tail." Given the name Princess Visenya, Rhaenyra's only daughter is the first casualty of the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, and what sets Rhaenyra on a path of vengeance against the Greens.

After her daring escape in Episode 9, Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) gives the news of the King's passing with her usual directness. After a few kinds words about her cousin, she delivers further bad news - Aegon has been crowned as Viserys' successor. This news of betrayal, just when her relationship with Alicent was finally being repaired is heartbreaking for Rhaenyra who whimpers and clutches her pregnant belly. That Rhaenyra is shocked and in pain is clear, as is the fear in her eyes when she seeks answers from Rhaenys about whether she declared for Aegon II. Though she receives reassurances from her about House Velaryons' intentions, to side with the Blacks, the insults continue to hit her like gut punches, with the news that Aegon was crowned by the High Septon (Simon Chandler), in the Dragonpit, in front of the masses of King's Landing - something she would have imagined for herself.

Rhaenyra Suffers Through Her Labors Alone

Image via HBO

Her husband Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) is no help to her in this trying moment, as his first and only emotion since learning the news of his brother's death has been anger. He rages at Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), Rhaenys, the Queensguard, and even Rhaenyra herself. Whether his old power-hungry nature has returned, or if this is the only way he knows to express his grief - it leaves Rhaenyra all alone once again. Upon hearing Rhaenys' warning that the Greens are coming for her and her children Rhaenyra doubles over in agony, and with a tear sliding down her cheek, she finds blood and announces that the baby is coming. Though her screams can be heard throughout the castle Prince Daemon carries on with his plans, as if he doesn't hear her. Perhaps he is suffering from traumatic memories of Lady Laena's difficult birth, or it could be that this war is the culmination of all of his lifelong ambitions, but either way, he ignores her calls for him, and continues to make plans, and give orders, that he has no right to give.

Refusing the midwives help Rhaenyra labors alone while they look on helplessly, and the audience is shown shots of her dragon Syrax who seems to sense her agony, further reiterating the intrinsic link between the Targaryens and their dragons. After what must seem like an eternity her water breaks she pulls her stillborn daughter out, then gently cradles the baby in blood-stained sheets against her chest. If a woman's birthing bed is a battlefield, as her mother once told her, then Rhaenyra is a goddamned five-star General. She is graceful, strong, and unbelievably resilient after enduring more physical and emotional pain in her life than anyone should ever have to bear. Later, we see her kneeling before her daughter, and with tenderness, wrapping her in white cloth strips in the tradition of the Seven, and standing beside her burning funeral pyre in the ancient tradition of House Targaryen. In a moment that parallels the funeral of her mother and brother, where she started on the road to becoming heir, and Queen.

While the fire still burns, Ser Erryk Cargyll arrives with her father's crown, swears his allegiance, and kneels before her. In contrast to the exciting and proud moment when the Lords swore their oaths to her as Viserys's heir, this promise to rule has become a duty, and a terrifying burden. She promised her father she would keep the realm from tearing itself apart, to protect the future from the coming darkness, but it will cost her everything. The demise of her only daughter Visenya is only the beginning of the losses that Rhaenyra will suffer in this episode and throughout the war known as the Dance of the Dragons. With each death and betrayal she suffers, the Queen's heart will slowly harden until she is but a ghost of the woman once known as the Realm's Delight.