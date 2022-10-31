Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.If no one else’s review matters, George R. R. Martin’s public thoughts on House of the Dragon must be welcome to Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik, and HBO. The man behind The Song of Ice and Fire has had nothing but good things to say about the prequel series, particularly Paddy Considine’s portrayal of Viserys Targaryen, and if he has any qualms about the adaptation, he’s kept them to himself. Elio M. Garcia and Linda Antonsson, co-writers of The World of Ice and Fire and The Rise of the Dragon, have been similarly well-disposed. But on the YouTube channel for their site, Westeros.org, they have been more willing to share their quibbles. Among those quibbles is the significant changes made to Rhaenyra Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, and the degree of culpability and agency the two have in certain pivotal actions.

Garcia and Antonsson are not involved with the production of House of the Dragon. When it comes to the show, they are viewers, albeit ones with a hand in the material being adapted and understandably opinionated on it. As a viewer only, I must admit that similar misgivings about the adaptation of Rhaenyra and Alicent have crossed my mind throughout Season 1 of the series. The changes made, particularly to Alicent, have issues on their own merits, but they’ve also been suggestive of one of the trends that hurt Game of Thrones over the long run.

Fire & Blood Is Opaque Material to Adapt, but Some Facts Are Firm

Image via HBO

It’s always worth remembering that the source material for House of the Dragon is Fire & Blood, Martin’s expansion on the material concerning the Targaryen dynasty from The World of Ice and Fire, and neither is a traditional novel. No characters are directly experienced through a story happening in the “present.” The books are feigned histories, written by maesters pulling from various in-world sources, and no one contributing is an unbiased or omniscient observer. It’s a particular point of the chapters concerned with the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons that so much of it happens behind closed doors with competing accounts spilling out.

Nevertheless, there are certain solid facts about the events and personalities behind the Dance established, and among them are the personalities of Rhaenyra and Alicent. Neither has appeared as an active character in Martin’s writing to date; as figures remembered as distant history, they are necessary sketches more than flesh and bone; but the sketches are detailed. As a child, Rhaenyra is beautiful, charming, and pampered. As a woman, she’s proud, hot-tempered, and somewhat gone to seed after difficult childbirths. She’s very protective over her rights to the Iron Throne and moves swiftly and with wrath, after her half-brother Aegon II is crowned in her place. Losses and betrayals make her increasingly paranoid and violent until her final days.

Alicent Hightower, several years older than Rhaenyra, first takes a role in court when she becomes caretaker to the aging King Jaehaerys. Clever and cunning, Alicent’s ambitions are readily apparent after she weds Viserys and bears him a son. She nakedly advances her children’s rights over her stepdaughter’s, to a degree even the amiable Viserys grumbles about, and vies for greater influence herself. She is an active participant in the plot to usurp the throne for Aegon, with full understanding that it violates her late husband’s wishes. She too suffers great emotional turmoil from the Dance, and by the end is utterly irreconcilable with the Blacks. At the end of her life, she dreams of reuniting with her children and caring for old Jaehaerys again, without a mention of her late husband.

Prophecies, Patriarchy, and Moral Culpability

Showrunner Condal has spoken of House of the Dragon as the “objective” version of events described by the sources of Fire & Blood, but myriad changes in time, place, and personality mean that the series can only be a separate version of the Dance, not the true nature of the war from the books. Not least of these changes is that TV’s Rhaenyra and Alicent are around the same age and begin the series as best friends. House of the Dragon has consistently framed the conflict between them as one forced by the patriarchal society of Westeros, and one the two friends deeply regret and hope to avoid even as bitterness accumulates through the years.

But comparatively significant in reframing the Dance is the Song of Ice and Fire, Aegon the Conqueror’s prophetic dream handed down from king to heir of a great darkness that will descend from beyond the North and destroy the world of the living unless Westeros is united under the Dragon’s banners. While such a prophecy is hinted at among the various Ice and Fire books, and certain Targaryens are greatly concerned with magic and portents, Viserys is not one of them. He’s a good-time Charlie on the page, and no weighty responsibility to prevent the doom of men rests on his shoulders there.

Image via HBO

Recasting Viserys as a tortured believer in prophecies cost House of the Dragon a valuable point of contrast between the glories of his court and the bubbling dissent under its surface, with the trade-off of Considine’s magnificent performance. But it also radically altered Rhaenyra’s attitude toward the succession. Martin’s Rhaenyra, across various accounts, sees the Iron Throne as her right. TV’s Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock/Emma D’Arcy) shows some of that attitude when young, but between her father’s urging and the counsel of her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith), she comes to understand the throne as a duty to the people of the realm and the future of mankind. Such considerations move her to a slower, measured response to the Greens’ coup and drive her earlier defense of her and her children's rights as much as the threat to their lives. Even her affair with Ser Harwin Strong is recast as a matter of duty. In the books, it’s an unconfirmed but probable dalliance; on TV, it’s the only way she can provide the realm with heirs to carry on preparations for the Song.

Alicent (Emily Carey/Oliva Cooke) is not privy to the Song. TV recast her as an ever-obedient daughter and husband and a pious observer of the Faith of the Seven. Her first major break with Rhaenyra comes when she learns of her sexual affairs, and she often expresses shock and resentment that the princess’s violations of laws and religious teachings face no punishment. Her paranoia that the Blacks would harm her children escalates quickly and without much basis other than her father’s whisperings. On the other hand, she seems ready to mend fences and accept Rhaenyra as queen in Episode 9 – until she badly misunderstands Viserys’s dying words. Even then, she wants no harm done to Rhaenyra and is horrified to learn that her father and the Small Council have plotted a coup without her knowledge.

These Changes Deepen Rhaenyra but Cost Alicent Her Agency

Image via HBO

I’ve been of two minds about the changes made to Rhaenyra. On the one hand, Game of Thrones bungled most things magical and prophetic connected to the Targaryens, so all this talk of the Song is doomed to an unsatisfying pay-off once both shows can be watched together in full. There’s a fire and a darkness to Martin’s Rhaenyra that I miss on TV. But I’ve been Team Black since I first read The World of Ice and Fire Rhaenyra may be entitled and vengeful, but she is the named heir, and if she isn’t as wise as Jaehaerys or as generous as her father, there’s nothing to indicate she’d make an incompetent monarch. Daemon is dark and dangerous and deceptive, but he has his own sense of justice, honor, familial love, and devotion. The five sons of Rhaenyra are either innocent children or capable and loyal princes, especially when compared to Alicent’s repugnant little monsters. Corlys Velaryon is a crafty and sage counselor. And Team Black has the Starks. The changes made so far to Rhaenyra mark her as a worthier heir to the Iron Throne and her claim even easier to support – perhaps too much so, but I can’t deny seeing D’Arcy striving to honor Rhaenyra's weighty responsibilities is a moving experience.

In Alicent’s case, however, the changes made to date have cost the character badly. Her obedience, her lack of personal ambition, and her exclusion from the plot against Rhaenyra remove a significant share of moral culpability from her shoulders. These same adjustments also deny her agency in most of what's happened to date in the series. She’s a pawn of the cabal led by her father, Larys Strong leeches off her, and her strongest effort to assert her own will is hard to make sense of (does the realm’s fate really hinge on who gets a few minutes head start on lobbying Aegon II?) The result is a flatter character on screen than even the distant historical sketch of the books.

RELATED: [SPOILER]'s Death in 'House of the Dragon's Finale Shows the Tragedy of the War Ahead

Alicent Is a Dark Mirror of Catelyn

Reframing Alicent as a victim and pawn of patriarchy, and the Dance as stemming from that patriarchy also amounts to a flattening of perspective on Westerosi society. It’s undeniably a prejudiced, controlling, and often dangerous place to be a woman, but one of the fascinating elements of the books is seeing how different women and girls react in that environment. Sansa Stark, at least at first, uncritically accepts and romanticizes the roles of men and women and suffers horrible disillusion when that image is shattered. Her sister Arya and Daenerys Targaryen constantly rebel against the confines placed on their sex. Olenna Tyrell notionally accepts women’s place beneath men but is openly contemptuous of the men in her life and exerts considerable power from the shadows. The Mormont women carve out an exception for themselves where they stand as equals with the other lords of the North. Cersei Lannister confuses sexism with deserved criticism and thinks little of other women. Dorne rejects patriarchy altogether.

And then there’s Catelyn Stark. She accepts the society she lives in with unblinkered vision. She does her best within that society to care for all her children, advance her family, and see that Winterfell and the North are well-governed. While limits are placed on her due to her sex, she is looked to as a canny noblewoman and a valued counselor, and she’s prepared to take drastic action for her loved ones’ sake. Martin’s Alicent is, in a way, a dark mirror of Catelyn, differentiated only by more nakedly political motives and methods. She offers one more perspective on how women can deal with an oppressive society without becoming helpless pawns within it, and how they can impact history despite prejudice against them. That’s lost in House of the Dragon.

Could This Mean Trouble Going Forward?

Image via HBO

No one knows what Season 2 of House of the Dragon will bring, but the changes made to Rhaenyra and Alicent in Season 1 are likely to have knock-on effects in adapting later material. Despite a few quibbles, I’m optimistic about the trajectory for Rhaenyra and Team Black, but Alicent is a concern. She’s not the first character flattened by the adaptation process. Cersei, like Alicent, had some of her worst deeds outsourced to male characters at the expense of her agency. Her wild temper, blatant narcissism, incompetence, manipulation, and unfaithfulness to Jaimie were curbed along the way, and she was left a one-note figure of underplayed iciness by the end. Worse was the fate of Jon Snow. His moments of wisdom and thoughtful lordship were either outsourced or twisted around to make him look foolish, and he became nothing but the good-but-dumb sword-slinger in the end.

House of the Dragon is not Game of Thrones, and there’s plenty of time yet for things to reach a better conclusion. But there’s also a visible path leaving Alicent as the pious pawn or self-righteous victim. Should things continue down that path, she, and the Dance, will be the lesser for it.