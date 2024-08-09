Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of House of the Dragon and major spoilers for Fire & Blood.

The Big Picture Rhaenyra's son, Aegon the Younger's trauma from losing his dragon and brother shapes his reign in Fire & Blood.

In the book, the capture of Rhaenyra's son Viserys leaves the royal family in crisis without an heir.

Aegon's story in House of the Dragon seems to be changed based on the size of the dragon Stormcloud and how the show is paced.

As a story based upon an unreliable fantasy history book, it's natural that House of the Dragon would make a lot of changes. Many of these have ended up working out for the better, but the very nature of Fire and Blood means that some major changes are not just preferable, but necessary. Such is the case with the only fight of Aegon the Younger, an event that leaves the boy forever traumatized after losing his dragon, Stormcloud, and his brother. The events he witnesses define his entire personality and reign as king, while the capture of Viserys leaves the royal family in a state of crisis, with no heir if he dies childless. The story is highly important to the history of the family, but logistical concerns about pacing and execution make it difficult to show onscreen. More importantly, a show like this forces history to fit into a confined narrative, meaning stories that bleed over into the years following the war need to be condensed or sacrificed.

What Happened to Aegon and Stormcloud in 'Fire & Blood'?

During the second season, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) makes a difficult decision to send Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) to Essos with her two young children, Aegon and Viserys, to spare them from war. Having already lost one child, she remains desperate to keep the rest of them safe, but the books explore this decision much further. Before they can reach Pentos, their ship is discovered by the enemy fleet. With his dragon Stormcloud too small to fit more than a single rider, Aegon flees alone and leaves his brother behind, barely escaping with his life. Viserys, who had only an egg, was quickly exposed and captured, but his fate remains unclear. Returning to Dragonstone on a dying Stormcloud, Aegon is left traumatized by the event, never forgiving himself for abandoning his brother and refusing to ever fly again.

The interception of Aegon and Viserys also serves as the first sign of just how difficult things will be for Rhaenyra and her cause. The event takes place days before the Battle of the Gullet, the most devastating naval battle in the history of Westeros. The disaster is a major political loss, costing the Blacks both a royal child and one of their dragons while leaving the other boy too scared to ride. Although previous battles like Rook’s Rest have already shown just how devastating war can be, the death of Stormcloud and the presumed death of Viserys is yet another horrible blow to Rhaenyra as queen. She has already faced more loss than anyone should ever have to experience, and the events here imply she will have more trauma to endure. Should she secure the Iron Throne, only time will tell if it can make her feel less empty after losing so many of her own children.

The Death of Stormcloud Forever Defines Aegon III

The death of his dragon does more to define Aegon III than nearly any other event, which has a dramatic impact on his reign. After Aegon is crowned king, he becomes known as the Dragonbane for his hatred of them. While there were attempts to revive them by hatching the few remaining eggs, Aegon forbade all such attempts. Compared to the nearly twenty dragons five years before, only a few hatchlings remained. All of them died young, leaving the Targaryens at their lowest point in centuries. There were other attempts to bring dragons back over the decades, but they ended in disaster, and it would not be until the original series that Westeros would see another.

The fate of Viserys is left uncertain for the remainder of the war. Eventually, he would be confirmed to have survived two years later, thanks to the voyages of Ser Alyn Velaryon (Abubaker Salim), who is younger in the books. The survival of Viserys not only proves a rare emotional moment for Aegon but helps prevent another potential war of succession. With so few Targaryens by this time, there were fears that Aegon would die childless, and the elevation of Baela (Bethany Antonia) or Rhaena to the Iron Throne would likely return Westeros to a state of war. Although Aegon III did have children, including two sons who would succeed him as king, they would be outlived by Viserys, who briefly ruled in his own right. Ultimately, it is through his line that the Targaryen dynasty survives.

Why ‘House of the Dragon' Will Have To Change This Stormcloud and Aegon Scene

Although Stormcloud does make an appearance in the series, the nature of this tale already presents a problem. In much the same way Blood and Cheese had to be altered to ensure the emotional safety of the child actors, it would be difficult to capture such an intense moment without resorting to unethical methods. Similarly, the difference in the timeline means that Aegon and Viserys remain closer to toddlers than to teenagers. Stormcloud himself is also shown to be quite small, meaning it would likely be impossible to adapt him properly.

Granted, that is not to say the first and last flight of Aegon III must be totally removed from the story. Given how crucial it remains to his character, the show could have it occur at another time in the war, but it seems unlikely Aegon will be given actual attention in the story. Additionally, there is another event later in the war that has already been hinted at, which does as much to show why the boy hates dragons, if not more so. Therefore, it could easily be argued that featuring his first flight and the death of Stormcloud might not be actually needed.

There is another reason the series has likely cut the story of Aegon III, but it has more to do with the nature of Fire and Blood as a history book. Much like real history, events in the story are not so easily divided into chapters, and stories tend to bleed into each other. We already know House of the Dragon is set to end with Season 4, meaning it feels extremely unlikely, if not outright impossible, for the show to cover the regency era. Having the fate of Viserys be a mystery for so long simply would prevent it from being solved, as it would not fit the narrative structure of the show. By removing any such ambiguity, the show manages to avoid this kind of problem, while still reaching the same outcome. For better or worse, the fate of these characters remains sealed and no amount of alterations can change that reality.

