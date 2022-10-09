Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.It’s been a tumultuous journey thus far in House of the Dragon. After a major time jump halfway through the season that cycled out the main cast, there’s already been a lot of juicy developments as the various families of Westeros begin to plot against each other. The sixth episode, “The Princess and the Queen,” featured two shocking deaths that set up future conflict. Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), Princess Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) lover, is killed by his brother, Larys (Matthew Needham). Daemon’s wife, Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), takes her own life when she commands her dragon Vhagar to set her aflame.

Instead of picking up in the heat of conflict, the seventh episode, “Driftmark,” begins on a near-silent note. The entire cast of characters assembles together in the same room for the first time for the procession of Laena’s funeral. It took Game of Thrones all the way until the end of the seventh season to unite its main cast, but House of the Dragon has already managed to put fifteen characters together in a feasible way.

It’s an impressive sequence that shows the work that has been poured into the series thus far. Although the series has been criticized for how quickly it’s speeding through the events of the Fire & Blood novel, it’s incredible that this many characters can be relatively silent and rely completely on looks, and the viewer can know exactly what is on their mind. Director Miguel Sapochnik proves why he was one of the biggest assets to Game of Thrones with this elegant, taught sequence.

Building Up To This Point

We see Princess Rhaenyra and her husband, Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan), and their children, Jacaerys (Leo Hart) and Lucerys (Harvey Sadler); King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) with their children Aegon (Ty Tennant), Aemond (Leo Ashton), and Helaena (Evie Allen); Daemon (Matt Smith) and his daughters Baela (Shani Smethurst) and Rhaena (Eva Ossei-Gerning); Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) and his wife Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best). Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) stands in prominence having resumed his role as Hand of the King, and Corlys’ brother Vaemond Velaryon (Wilbert Charles Johnson) stands with his family.

Nothing needs to be said, as the tragedy speaks for itself. What’s most heartbreaking about the solemn nature of the proceeding is that it’s the only chance these characters will have to grieve. Laena’s death leaves Daemon without a bride, and it opens up the door for a new rider to claim Vhagar. These future conflicts are left undiscussed, but they are top of mind for everyone in attendance.

Although no one is there to mourn the fallen members of House Strong, Rhaenyra clearly has her suspicions. She claims that Alicent could have no part in the massacre, but fears for the life of her children as they reach their ascension. The massacre is also wearing heavily on Alicent’s heart; she didn’t order Larys to hire the mercenaries, and she now has her father’s backing in King’s Landing. This sets her up in a position of power that turns violent by the end of the episode.

A More Empathetic Daemon?

one of the most controversial characters in House of the Dragon thus far. Is he the type of character that we are supposed to love to hate, or is he going to slowly win the audience’s favor like Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) on Game of Thrones? Although Daemon is usually the first to leave a callous remark, he bows his head as he contemplates his wife’s death. It seemed like Daemon truly loved her, and wanted to stay in Driftmark with his family.

Daemon also knows that he is somewhat responsible for his wife’s death; she had wanted to see her family once more, and he had refused her. He didn’t want to give his daughter away for the sake of an alliance in Pentos, as perhaps his days fighting the Triarchy were over. This opens Daemon up for a renewed relationship with Rhaenrya. The wordless glances that they exchange with each other are enough to signify that their passions haven’t faded since their last encounter.

There is also a touching moment between Daemon and Rhaenyras’ children that signifies the bonds they will have as siblings. As the younger Targaryens glance at their Velaryon cousins, there’s a look of genuine empathy that signifies their mutual love. This also ties in beautifully with the events later on in the episode when Jacaerys and Lucerys come to their cousins’ defense and fight against Aemond.

Although Daemon's daughters seem to have no problems with Rhaenyra's sons, it's clear that Rhaenys does not approve of the fact that Rhaenyra gave birth to bastards. She gives Rhaenyra the cold shoulder and does the same to Jace when she walks up to Baela and Rhaena.

Viserys’ Calls For Peace

Sapochnik remains one of the best directors in the Westerosi universe because of his creative way of bookending. Although the dialogue-free opening is a perfect way to lay the groundwork for these characters’ union, it’s clear that they won’t be able to spend much time together without immediately descending into chaos. Things immediately go wrong shortly thereafter; Aemond is blinded in one eye, and the families are united once more as Alicent threatens Rhaenyra’s sons, and demands “an eye for an eye.”

While the opening doesn’t need dialogue to explain the characters’ motivations, everyone puts their cards on the table by the end. Alicent has clearly been driven mad with rage, and even her father is taken aback by her violent attitude. It’s left to Aegon to speak the plain truth; Rhaenyra’s children are bastards fathered by Harwin Strong.

King Viserys makes one last bid to honor his family’s legacy by insisting that they are all a family, united by love. It is clear that this couldn’t be further from the truth, and that Viserys is willingly denying the truth as it is clear because he is so obsessed with legacy. It’s nearly impossible for these characters to speak to each other without some sort of deception in mind. In silence, they are more truthful than ever.