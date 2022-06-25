HBO Max’s upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off House of Dragon has got its own Funko Pops. The set features figures for Princess Rhaenyra, King Viserys, Lady Alicent Hightower, Prince Daemon, Ser Otto Hightower, and Lord Corlys Velaryon.

Along with the major players of the series, fans can also have their own dragon Funko Pop. The winged beast Syrax is ridden by Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the firstborn child of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), the occupant of the Iron Throne of Westeros when the show begins. The dragon is one among many we would see in the live-action series. The version of Princess Rhaenyra who appears on the dragon Funko Pop is the younger version played by Milly Alcock. Actor Emma D'Arcy is set to play the older iteration of the character.

Next, we have teenaged Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), the daughter of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). The adult version will be played by Olivia Cooke. A separate figure for Alicent uses Cooke's likeness and captures a notable moment from the Fire and Blood trailer with a very famous dagger in her hand.

Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon Targaryen, also gets his Funko figure complete with his signature Valyrian steel sword called Dark Sister. A separate limited edition figurine shows him with a dragon egg in hand. Actor Steve Toussaint gets his Funko as the Lord of House Velaryon aka the Sea Snake.

Along with Alcock, D’Arcy, Considine, Carey, Cooke, Smith, Toussaint, and Ifans the House of the Dragon also stars Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, and Sonoya Mizuno. Furthermore, the show will see Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish and more.

Ryan J. Condal, George R. R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, and Ron Schmidt are serving as executive producers. House of Dragon debuts August 21. You can check out the synopsis and more images below: