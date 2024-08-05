The Big Picture Get ready for more dragon action in House of the Dragon with new Funko Pops featuring Rhaenyra, Baela, and Jacaerys.

Changes from the original books include new character locations and interactions, promising further surprises in the upcoming season.

Familiar faces return in season 3, including Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent, streaming exclusively on Max.

The second season of House of the Dragon concluded on a cliffhanger, leaving fans waiting two long years before they get to see teams Black and Green in action. With a fleet of new dragons, Rhaenyra’s side is set to rain fire on the battlefield, if need be while Aegon has fled Kings Landing, leaving Alicent with an empty promise, consequences of which will be grave, for sure. But as fans wait for another season to see the aftermath, they can delve into their favorite character with the help of new Funko Pops!

Per ComicBook, Funko is launching a new wave of figurines that includes Rhaenyra Targaryen, Baela Targaryen, and Jacaerys Velaryon. The new figurines stand approximately 3 3/4 inches tall and come packaged in a window display box, Rhaenyra figurine is seen standing tall in a purple dress while Jace is seen in a similar colored outfit complete with his sword. Further, Baela is seen in a pink outfit, finished with a crossbow in her hand. The figurines will certainly add a regal touch to any fan’s collection. The previous wave of Funkos also saw figurines of Daemon, Alicent, and a Deluxe Pop Ride of Rhaenys Targaryen with her dragon Meleys.

What to Expect From ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3

Image via Funko

The latest season of House of the Dragon gave us dragon seeds, new dragons, and some high-octane dragon action. The series also departed from the original Fire and Blood books and made its changes like Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is imprisoned somewhere unknown rather than in King's Landing, similarly, his son, Gwayne (Freddie Fox), is traveling with Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) rather than serving as an officer of the City Watch in King's Landing. Furthermore, Rhaena's (Phoebe Campbell) story has also been changed, bringing her face to face with a dragon in Vales. Fans can expect further changes in the upcoming season as well.

Returning cast will include Matt Smith as King Consort Daemon Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent, Matthew Needham as Lord Larys, Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond, Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela, Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena, Phia Saban as Queen Helaena and more.

House of the Dragon is available for streaming exclusively on Max in the U.S. You can pre-order Funko Pop figures here and know more about Season 3 with our guide here.