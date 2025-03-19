Another dragon soars through the skies in this latest Funko Pop release. Aegon Targaryen and his dragon, Sunfyre, have been transformed into a POP! Rides Deluxe figure is part of the House of the Dragon collection and is now available for pre-order. This marks the third dragon added to this deluxe set; one of them is Rhaenys and her dragon, Meleys, allowing you to recreate the tragic battle featured in season 2. This deluxe POP! Rides figure is currently available for pre-order on the Funko website and will cost $25. It features Aegon in his battle armor and crown, mounted on his golden dragon Sunfyre. The figure measures approximately 14.2 cm tall and has a scheduled shipping date of June 16, 2025.

Funko has released many figures from House of the Dragon, and six of them feature dragons. Syrax and Caraxes were given the solo Pop Vinyl treatment. Meanwhile, in the POP! Rides set Rhaenys and Meleys and Rhaenyra and Syrax are also part of this collection. Only time will tell if more Dragons with their Dragonriders will be added to the collection due to the events that are about to unfold in seasons 3 and 4.

What Do We Know About House of The Dragon Season 3?