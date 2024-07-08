The Big Picture House of the Dragon's Funko Pop line adds Alicent, Daemon, and Rhaenys figures.

Episode 4's dramatic events leave the King in critical condition and Rhaenys dead.

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5 airs on July 14th, with 4 episodes left.

House of the Dragon delivered another explosive episode this past weekend as the “Dance of the Dragons” hit a major turning point. The complex war between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and King Aegon Targaryen and Alicent Hightower's body count continues to rise, with Episode 4 delivering some of the biggest blows to the series to date. Now, in honor of Season 2 reaching its halfway point, the Game of Thrones prequel has received a new somber batch of Funko Pops. Beware of spoilers from the latest episode.

The new figures in the House of the Dragon’s line are Alicent in her iconic green attire walking, similarly to how she was before her unknowing reunion with Ranyana, and Daemon Targaryen all armored up ready for battle. The latter of whom is currently being haunted in the lonely halls of Harrenhal. However, the biggest addition for Funko is Rhaenys Targaryen with Meleys Deluxe Pop! Ride. In a very emotional final stand, both the “Queen Who Never Was” and her dragon were taken off the board by Aemound Targaryen in the battle of Rook’s Rest. These three figures join Sir Criston Cole who was recently added to the wave as a Target Exclusive.

A War Between Dragons Comes at a Cost

Close

So much happened in Episode 4. After Rhaenyra tries to reason with her former friend Alicent to end the war before it begins by infiltrating King’s Landing, the latter is dealing with the fact that this pending bloodbath may be her fault. Her son Aegon is not the fabled “Aegon the Conqueror”, but that hasn’t stopped the current king from feeling a massive chip on his shoulder. This feeling boils over when the king joins the battle at Rook’s Rest without his brother Aemound or Criston Cole’s knowledge. Aegon gets a couple good shots in on Rhaenys with his dragon, but in a shocking twist, Aemound shoots Aegon down. This left the king in critical condition. Whether it was meant to kill Aegon because of the King’s past distasteful moments with Aemound or to save his brother from himself remains up for interpretation. Episode 4 leaves off with audiences never truly finding out the answer as Criston Cole gets in the middle of whatever Aemound had planned next. The next episode’s preview teases that the king isn’t quite dead yet. However, whatever the outcome may be, there’s no turning back from this. Alicent’s grandson (heir to the throne) is dead, the King’s struggling at death’s door and, on Team Black’s side, Rhaenys’ death is sure to send Rhaenyra on a very personal war path. The Dance of the Dragons has only begun.

When’s the Next Episode of 'House of the Dragon'?

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5 will debut on HBO and Max on Sunday, July 14th at 9 PM EST. There’s only 4 episodes left to go with a lot more blood to be spilled. While fans anxiously wait for the next casualty, you can pre-order the new House of the Dragon Funko Pops on Entertainment Earth’s website. They’re set to be released in November 2024.