2023 has been another incredible year for television. However, as we look to next year, one of the most anticipated returns belongs to House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones spin-off took the world by storm when it debuted in 2022 with its rich family drama and grand emotional scale. Now ahead of Season 2’s release, Funko has revealed their latest Pop! line for House of the Dragon.

Wave 2, includes three new normal figures. There’s Aemond Targaryen, Masked Viserys Targaryen, and the Crabfeeder. Both Aemond and Viserys have Chases as well. Aemond’s alternate version has his scared eye revealed, showing his glowing sapphire replacement, while Viserys will have you reliving the ill-fated king’s tragic journey. Like by the end of Season 1, Viserys’ Chase removes his mask to reveal his old decaying face that comes complete with a missing eye and exposed flesh. That makes it one of the more unique Chases in recent memory and, given the show’s immense popularity, this will be a Pop! collectors will literally be chasing. The last two figures in the wave are of the deluxe variety. There’s a Pop! Ride of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen with Syrax and a younger Viserys on the Iron Throne.

While Game of Thrones had been a dominant franchise for a decade prior to the prequel’s release, House of the Dragon's first season brought the series into a different realm of storytelling. Trading away giant battles and epic end of the world scenarios for a more contained family drama that was filled with so much crushing tragedy. Whether it was the downward spiral of Rhaenyra and Alicent’s friendship or King Viserys struggling to keep the Seven Kingdoms and his own family together, each episode was the equivalent of knowing a bomb was under the table, and we were just anxiously waiting for the next explosive pin to drop. Emotionally thrilling doesn’t even cover the complex range of feelings House of the Dragon bestowed on its viewers. As for Season 2, the war between the Targaryens is about to begin as the Season 1 finale saw Aemond kill Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys.

When Are ‘House of the Dragon’ Pops Coming Out?

You can pre-order Wave 2 of House of the Dragon’s Funko Pops on Entertainment Earth’s website. They’ll be released in January 2024. While we wait for Season 2, you can currently stream House of the Dragon Season 1, along with the entirety of Game of Thrones, on Max in the U.S. Season 2 is debuting in the summer of 2024.

Image via HBO House of the Dragon The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Cast Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Genres Fantasy, Drama, Action, Adventure Rating TV-MA Seasons 2 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Distributor HBO

