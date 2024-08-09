Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 finale of House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture Daemon's Weirwood vision shows him other Targaryens like Daenerys and Bloodraven in House of the Dragon.

Bloodraven's mysterious past and importance are highlighted in the vision.

Bloodraven is crucial across multiple Game of Thrones adaptations.

While "The Queen Who Ever Was" featured a number of cheer-worthy moments, the stand-out scene of House of the Dragon's Season 2 finale was Daemon's (Matt Smith) Weirwood vision at Harrenhal. Aside from giving Daemon the final metaphorical shake he needed in order to ditch his ego and support Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) claim, the vision served to give viewers a concise look at Aegon the Conqueror's Song of Ice and Fire. Though the inclusion of Daenerys Targaryen in Daemon’s vision doubly confirmed the importance of her character to viewers, the vision also included another key character: Bloodraven (Joshua Ben-Tovim).

Depicted as a pale young man with a red birthmark and Targaryen-white hair, wrapped in Weirwood tree roots, Bloodraven continues to be one of the most mysterious characters in the Game of Thrones franchise. Just who exactly is he, and why is he so important? It's clear now that he's a key figure in the Song of Ice and Fire, but what part does he have to play? Though it may seem like he comes out of nowhere, Game of Thrones viewers have definitely seen Bloodraven before "The Queen Who Ever Was."

Who Is Bloodraven, and Where Did He Come From?

Born Brynden Rivers in the year 175 AC (44 years after the Dance of the Dragons), Bloodraven was the bastard son of Aegon IV, and great-grandson of Rhaenyra and Daemon, and earned his nickname due to the large red birthmark on his neck and face. Bloodraven, along with his other bastard half-siblings, was legitimized by Aegon IV on his deathbed. These legitimized bastards became known as the Blackfyres, but despite technically belonging to this group, Bloodraven fought as a Targaryen loyalist during the Blackfyre Rebellions, wielding Visenya and Daemon's former sword, Dark Sister.

Bloodraven quickly moved up the ranks in King's Landing, serving as Master of Whispers and Hand of the King to multiple Targaryen kings. During the Great Council of 233 AC, Bloodraven committed an act of treason and was given a choice between execution or becoming a member of the Night's Watch by Aegon V. Bloodraven chose the latter, and was sent to the Wall the same year — only four years later, Bloodraven was elected as Lord Commander of Night's Watch, and served 13 years as Lord Commander before one day disappearing north of the Wall, supposedly never to be seen again.

Where Have We Seen Bloodraven Before?

His brief appearance in House of the Dragon is not the first time Bloodraven has appeared in the Game of Thrones franchise. Though he's never referred to directly by his nickname, Bloodraven appears in Game of Thrones as the Three-Eyed Raven. Also referred to simply as Brynden, Bloodraven trains Bran to become a Greenseer and plays a central role in Bran's storyline throughout the entirety of the series.

While it's not confirmed, Bloodraven is likely to appear in the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms — he appears at the end of The Mystery Knight, the series' third novella, and plays a crucial role in the beginning of Aegon V's reign. If A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms sticks to the books and includes Bloodraven, he will be the only character to appear in all three current Game of Thrones franchise adaptations. This is no small feat and would say a lot about Bloodraven's overall importance to the story's throughline.

Why Does Bloodraven Matter in 'House of the Dragon'?

In George R.R. Martin's collection of novellas, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Ser Duncan the Tall repeats a phrase often said about Bloodraven: "How many eyes does Lord Bloodraven have? A thousand eyes, and one." This is likely a reference to his abilities as a Greenseer, and generally comes off more sinister than reassuring. While Bloodraven's true motivations are still unknown to viewers and readers, his character clearly has great ambitions. Bran's entire journey in Game of Thrones is influenced by Bloodraven, or the Three-Eyed Crow, and results in him eventually being crowned King of the Seven Kingdoms. Bloodraven, like Daenerys, has yet to be born in House of the Dragon, but he appears alongside Daenerys (presumed to be the Prince Who Was Promised) in Daemon's prophetic vision. So, why did Bloodraven lead Bran down the path to become King? Why is he so important to Aegon's Song of Ice and Fire? We may not uncover Bloodraven's endgame for a while yet, but House of the Dragon has proved he has a major role to play.

