Based on George R.R. Martin’s epic fantasy novels, the Game of Thrones series has shaken the world with its immense storytelling, rich world-building, and, most importantly, its long list of morally ambiguous characters. Debuting in 2011, the television adaptation became a cultural phenomenon, redefining the fantasy genre not only for beloved fans of the genre but also for newer and more general audiences. Following the success of Game of Thrones, the prequel series House of the Dragon continues the show’s legacy by expanding on the Targaryen destiny, exploring the civil wars that arose.

Spanning centuries of Westeros’ complicated history, from the rise of House Targaryen to the War of the Five Kings, it can take some time to keep up with the ambitious lore. Here’s how you can watch Game of Thrones in chronological order.

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1

101 AC - 132 AC

Set 200 years before the War of the Five Kings, and 100 years after Aegon’s Conquest united the Seven Kingdoms, the Targaryens have ruled for five generations, possessing more dragons than ever. As King Jaehaerys I Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) reign ends, a succession dispute is resolved at the Great Council of Harrenhal, favoring Viserys I Targaryen over his cousin Rhaenys (Eve Best) due to her gender, despite her superior claim.

Upon Viserys’s ascension, Westeros enjoys a golden age of peace and prosperity, but factions within the court threaten this stability. Rhaenys and her husband, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), remain influential, while Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, seeks to expand his family’s power.

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

132 AC - Undetermined

The death of King Viserys the Peaceful sparks a fierce succession crisis. In King’s Landing, the Greens secure power by crowning Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), the king’s firstborn son. In response, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), Viserys’s designated heir, is crowned on Dragonstone by her supporters, the Blacks. Queen Alicent Hightower’s (Olivia Cooke) peace terms are rejected, leading Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) to establish a foothold at Harrenhal. Meanwhile, Lord Corlys Velaryon and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen blockage the Gullet with their fleet and dragon.

As the realm divides, Rhaenyra sends her sons, Princes Jacaerys (Harry Collett) and Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault), to rally support. Jacaerys heads north to the Eyries and Winterfell, while Lucerys’ mission to Storm’s End ends tragically.

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 1

298 AC

Westeros faces impending winter as tensions brew across its Seven Kingdoms. Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) reluctantly assumes the role of the King’s Hand after the mysterious death of his predecessor, Jon Arryn. Across the narrow sea in Essos, the exiled Targaryen siblings, Viserys (Harry Lloyd)) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), plot their return to Westeros, leveraging Daenerys’ marriage to Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), leader of the nomadic Dothraki horse lords.

Daenerys , initially a pawn in her brother’s ambitions, begins to find her own path, seeking safety and forging unexpected alliances amidst the intrigue of the Seven Kingdoms. Meanwhile, at the Wall in the north, the Night’s Watch stands vigilant against the looming threat beyond the icy barrier.

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 2

299 AC

Robb Stark (Richard Madden) leads a rebellion as the King in the North. Seeking an alliance with the Ironborn, Robb sends his friend Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) to negotiate with Theon’s ambitious father. Meanwhile, King Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), backed by House Lannister, faces challengers: his uncle Renly Baratheon, supported by House Tyrell’s vast armies, and Stannis Baratheon, whose claim is backed by a mystical priestess, Melisandre, and his loyal advisor, Ser Davos Seaworth.

In King’s Landing, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) arrives to manage affairs as the Hand of the King, alongside his sister Cersei (Lena Headey), now Queen Regent. Across the sea, Daenerys Targaryen nurtures her dragons, the last of their kind, while seeking allies to reclaim her family’s throne.

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 3

300 AC

Following Renly Baratheon’s assassination, Joffrey Baratheon secures a powerful alliance with House Tyrell, bolstering his claim to the Iron Throne despite Stannis Baratheon’s resilient stand on Dragonstone. Robb Stark grapples with Ironborn occupation and strained alliances with House Frey. Meanwhile, Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) journeys north to the Wall while Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) goes to the Riverlands in search of family. Brienne of Tarth escorts Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) through dangerous territories, and Theone Greyjoy confronts his fate at Winterfell.

In King’s Landing, Tyrion Lannister and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) maneuver through risky political currents. Daenerys Targaryen seeks support in Slaver’s Bay to reclaim the throne, her dragons growing stronger. Beyond the Wall, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) infiltrates Mance Rayder’s wildling army to thwart the looming threat of the Walkers.

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 4

301 AC

With Robb Stark and much of the Northern leadership massacred at the infamous Red Wedding, House Lannister, under the influential hand of Tywin (Charles Dance)), consolidates power. Joffrey Baratheon’s betrothal to Margery Tyrell cements an uneasy alliance, while Stannis Baratheon regroups and turns his attention beyond the Wall. In the North, Ramsay Snow tortures Theon Greyjoy as the Ironborn faces eradication, while Balon Greyjoy considers his son lost.

Tyrion Lannister and Sansa Stark are under dangerous political waters, while the arrival of the vengeful Prince Oberyn Martell sparks tensions. Daenerys Targaryen's liberation campaign gains momentum with each conquered city in Slavery’s Bay, her dragons growing in power. The Night’s watch braces for the wildling onslaught led by King Beyond-the-Wall Mance Rayder and his horde, while Jon Snow faces internal strife among his ranks.

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 5

302 AC

Westeros is teetering on the brink of collapse. The death of Tywin Lannister leaves Queen Regent Cersei in control, but she lacks her father’s strategic acumen. As the realm’s debts mount and commoners grow restless, Cersei grapples with the powerful Tyrells, especially Margaery, now wed to King Tommen. In the North, the Boltons rule with an iron fist, having betrayed the Starks. Roose Bolton and his son Ramsay brutally suppress any opposition, while Stannis Baratheon, bolstered by his victory against the wildlings at the Wall, seeks Northern support to claim the Iron Throne.

Across the Narrow Sea, Tyrion Lannister flees to the Free Cities, while Daenerys Targaryen struggles to maintain order in Meereen. Her dragons become increasingly uncontrollable, and unrest threatens her rule. Meanwhile, Arya Stark arrives in Braavos to train with the Faceless Men.

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 6

303 AC

Westeros braces for a brutal winter as the White Walkers threaten the Wall. In King’s Landing, Queen Cersei, shamed by the Faith Militant, awaits trial. Her uncle, Ser Kevan Lannister, takes control, trying to repair alliances and deal with debts. In the North, the Boltons defeat Stannis, while Sansa Stark and Theon Greyjoy escape Winterfell. Brienne of Tarth faces consequences for prioritizing vengeance over her vow to protect Sansa. Riverrun remains besieged but resilient under Brynden “The Blackfish” Tully.

In Dorne, Ellaria Sand’s assassination of Princess Myrcella could force Doran Martell into war. Arya Stark, blinded in Braavos, continues her training. Daenerys Targaryen, stranded in Drogon, is captured by a hostile Dothraki khalasar, while her advisors struggle to maintain control in Meereen. At the Wall, Jon Snow is betrayed by the Night’s Watch, and Samwell Tarly heads to the Citadel. Euron Greyjoy returns to the Iron Islands, seeking conquest, opposed by his niece, Yara. Beyond the Wall, Bran Stark trains with the Three-Eyed Raven.

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7

304 AC

The Seven Kingdoms face new threats and alliances. Cersei Lannister seizes the Iron Throne, eliminating her enemies with wildfire. Now Queen, her ruthless reign begins but is haunted by prophecy and increasing enemies. In the Riverlands, Riverrun falls to the Lannisters, while Arya Stark avenges the Red Wedding by killing Walder Frey. Sandor Clegane joins the Brotherhood Without Banners, preparing to fight the White Walkers.

On the Iron Islands, Euron Greyjoy murders his brother Balon and takes the Salt THrone, aiming to ally with Daenerys Targaryen. Theon and Yara Greyjoy, fleeing Euron, join Daenerys in Meereen, securing her support. Daenerys, now with alliances from Dorne, the Reach, and the Greyjoys, sails for Westeros. Her advisors include Tyrion Lannister, who seeks justice for Myrcella’s murder. In the North, Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, and their allies reclaim Winterfell from Ramsay Bolton. Across the Narrow Sea, Samwell Tarly reaches the Citadel, hoping to find a way to defeat the White Walkers.

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8

The Wall has been breached by the Night King, mounted on the reanimated dragon Viserion—the army of the dead marches towards the North, threatening to bring an eternal winter. In King’s Landing, Queen Cersei Lannister, despite her flawed rule, refuses to unite against the undead. She allies with Euron Greyjoyo and hires the Golden Company to secure her reign, prompting Jaime Lannister to abandon her and head north to fight the greater threat.

Daenerys Targaryen, from Dragonstone, suffers significant losses but wins a crucial battle against the Lannister and Tarly forces. She executes Randyll and Dickon Tarly, raising concerns among her advisors, Tyrion and Varys. Jon Snow seeks an alliance with Daenerys to combat the White Walkers, resulting in a romantic relationship.