Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 and the book Fire & Blood.The characters of House of the Dragon are the ancestors of their Game of Thrones counterparts and lived 172 years before them. So how did we get from the current players to those in Game of Thrones, and what major events happened to their families in this time?

House Stark

Though they are yet to appear in House of the Dragon, one of the most beloved houses in Westeros, the Starks, feature strongly towards the end of the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. In Fire and Blood, the chapter following the war is named "The Hour of the Wolf," and involves Cregan Stark's role in the aftermath of the war. As many of the point-of-view characters in A Song of Ice and Fire books are Starks we also know a great deal about their history. During this time, there was not much difference between the Starks and the Targaryens, though history would be much kinder to the Starks. Cregan Stark had 5 sons, but when the eldest, Rickon, died it left the succession in doubt. Rickon had two daughters who should have been next in line, but there had never been a ruling Lady of Winterfell. So instead, they were married off to their own Uncles, Cregan's second and third sons. After a number of births, deaths, and rival succession claims Cregan's fifth son Brandon became Lord of Winterfell.

Two generations of second sons then continued the line, after both first sons died without children. So it was Brandon Starks grandson, Willam Stark who battled the King-Beyond-the-Wall during a Wildling invasion in 226AC (After Conquest). When Willam was beheaded in battle he was succeeded by his son Edwyle, whose only son Rickard Stark was Father to Brandon, Eddard, Lyanna, and Benjen Stark.

As we know from Game of Thrones, Brandon Stark was betrothed to Catelyn Tully (Michelle Fairley) of Riverrun, and Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi) was betrothed to Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) of Storm's End. Then before either wedding could take place Brandon became aware of Lyanna's "abduction" by Prince Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding). Btrandon went to King's Landing and was arrested on charges of conspiring to kill a Targaryen Prince. His father Rickard was summoned, and when he appeared was granted trial by combat. Rhaegar's father Mad King Aerys II (David Rintoul) claimed that fire was his champion and hung Rickard from the rafters with a fire below him, and he was slowly cooked to death in his armor. His son Brandon, was put in a noose and forced to watch, choking himself to death in an attempt to reach his sword and save his father. The Mad King then demanded Robert Baratheon and Eddard Stark's heads be sent to him by Jon Arryn (John Standing) of the Eyrie. He refused, and instead raised his banners, and so began Robert's Rebellion.

House Velaryon

Image via HBO

House Velaryon doesn't feature at all in Game of Thrones, which given the death of so many Velaryons in House of the Dragon Season 1, may have given viewers the impression that they don't survive the nearly two centuries in between. The family does in fact survive and features in three of the A Song of Ice and Fire books, although not in a starring role, in fact, there are many gaps in their timeline, so we can't know everything that happened.

With no male heirs left, Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) and Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) have two of Ser Laenor's (John MacMillan) bastards Alyn and Addam, legitimized by Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) (though many consider it more likely that they were actually Lord Corlys' bastards). After the war, Alyn was given the name Oakenfist when he won a great battle at the Stepstones and was made Master of Ships by the current ruling Targaryen. He also defeated Dalton Greyjoy, the Red Kraken, and became Lord of Driftmark over Vaemond Velaryons' (Wil Johnson) children.

Over one hundred years later Lucerys Velaryon (a different one) served the Mad King as Master of Ships, though his entire fleet was destroyed the night Daenerys Targaryen was born. After the rebellion, when King Robert gave Dragonstone to Stannis Baratheon, the Velaryons swore allegiance to him. They were once again loyal to their oaths as Lord Monford Velaryon went to war for Stannis when he named himself King. He died at the Battle of Blackwater and was succeeded by his six-year-old son Monterys.

House Baratheon

Image via HBO

The Baratheons finally made an appearance in Episode 10 "The Black Queen," when Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans) eschewed his father's loyalty to Queen Rhaenyra and instead sided with King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney). About a century later Lord Lyonel Baratheon's daughter was to marry Prince Duncan Targaryen until he broke the betrothal and married Jenny of Oldstones, who he loved so much he abdicated his future throne for her. Lord Lyonel was outraged and started a rebellion titling himself the Storm King. It didn't last long, but it worked. When he renounced his title, King Aegon gave his daughter Rhaelle Targaryen to Lyonel's son and heir Ormund to marry, and approximately a year after the wedding a boy named Steffon was born. He would go on to marry Lady Cassana Estermont, and they would have three children together; Robert, Stannis, and Renly. It is believed that Robert became the front-runner for the throne during the rebellion because his grandmother was a Targaryen.

House Lannister

Image via HBO

The Lannisters featured prominently in Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon with Jason and Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall). Jason Lannister as Lord of Casterly Rock, a position that will eventually be held by Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), and Ser Tyland was Master of Ships on the small council of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and presumably in the future King Aegon II's council as well. The Lannisters would remain loyal for over a hundred years until Lord Tywin betrayed the Mad King.

Approximately eighty years after the war Gerold Lannister became Lord of Casterly Rock after the death of his niece, which led many people to believe that he had killed her. He was known as Gerold the Golden in honor of the prosperity of his reign, and is responsible for much of the wealth House Lannister has in Game of Thrones. He had two wives, and with the second he had four sons. He took part in the second Great Council in 233 AC, and it is said that with his gold and clever tongue he brought about the rule of King Aegon Targaryen, over his older brother Aemon, who had already taken his maesters' vows and who would eventually make his way to the wall and is serving as their Maester when Jon Snow joins the watch.

Gerold had four sons and many grandchildren, though his grandson Tywin was the only one he would live to meet (and be bitten by). Gerold's successor Lord Tytos was a weak ruler and during his tenure, King Aegon had to send aid to the Westerlands three times to return them from a state of chaos. He married Lady Jeyne Marbrand, and fathered five children; Tywin, Kevan, Genna, Tygett, and Gerion. Tywin, Kevan, and Tygett fought bravely in the War of the Ninepenny Kings, and when Tywin was 20 years of age he was made Hand of the King to his friend Aerys II, then five years later his father died, and he was made Lord of Casterly Rock. He married his cousin Joanna Lannister, and together they had three children; twins Jamie and Cersei, and Tyrion.

House Targaryen

There are a lot of Targaryens currently in House of the Dragon, and yet by the end of Game of Thrones, there is only one remaining in the entirety of the world (or 2 if you read the books). After the civil war, (and to spoil the ending) Rhaenyra's two sons by Daemon both end up sitting on the Iron Throne. First her son Aegon III and then later Viserys II. But first, Aegon III was succeeded by his eldest son Daeron. Daeron wanted to complete the conquest of Aegon I by conquering Dorne. He did, but it didn't last long - the Dornish people rebelled and killed him, and his younger brother Baelor I succeeded him. Baelor forged peace with the Dornish men but was so obsessed with the Faith of the Seven that he imprisoned his sisters within the Red Keep, so they could not tempt him to sin. After Viserys II's reign, and eventually, Viserys II's descendant Daeron II becomes the Targaryen King who finally unites the Seven Kingdoms, by bringing Dorne into the fold, with marriages, not war.

For the next forty years, there were a number of issues with succession for the Targaryens, including the outbreak of the Blackfyre Rebellions, where bastard-born Targaryens titled themselves "Blackfyres" and started another civil war, this one without dragons. With wars, droughts, and the Great Spring Sickness there was always a problem with succession. When King Maekar (grandson to Daeron II) died, the question of who would succeed him led to the second Great Council in 233AC, 132 years after the council made Viserys I King. Maeker's eldest son, Daeron, had died from a pox he caught from a whore; his second son, Aerion, had been killed when he tried to turn into a dragon by drinking a cup of wildfire; his third son, Aemon (Peter Vaughan in Game of Thrones), had been sent to the Citadel to complete his Maester's chain, and his fourth son Aegon "Egg" was unliked by many Lords after his time acting as a squire for Ser Duncan the Tall. But despite protests, Prince Aegon "Egg" became King and Prince Aemon sent himself to the wall so that no one could ever use him as an excuse to rally against his younger brother, the King. Aemon would go on to advise Jon Snow much later in his life.

Image via HBO

Unfortunately, King Aegon decided to try and hatch a clutch of dragon eggs, which led to the Tragedy of Summerhall where both he and his heir Prince Duncan died. He was succeeded instead by his second son Jaehaerys II, who fought another war on the Stepstones and sent his only son Aerys II into battle with his Hand Ormund Baratheon. The war only ended when a young Barristan Selmy (Ian McElhinney) killed the last of the Blackfyre bastards. Aerys II was made king and he married his sister, Rhaella, though they ended up having many miscarriages, stillborn children, and children who died within their first year. In the end, they did have three children who reached adulthood; Rhaegar, Viserys, and Daenerys. From there we step into more familiar territory for TV watchers. When "The Mad King" no longer trusted his Hand Tywin Lannister he brought a foreigner to court to be his Master of Whispers, a eunuch known only as Varys (Conleth Hill).

King Aerys II's heir, Prince Rhaegar was married to Princess Elia Martell and had two children Rhaenys and yet another Aegon Targaryen. The Mad King chose to keep Rhaegar's wife and children near him when he sent his own wife and children to Dragonstone for safety. So Elia and Rhaenys were killed by The Mountain when the Lannisters sacked King's Landing, while Viserys and Daenerys were smuggled to Essos. In the books, the infant Aegon was swapped out for a peasant boy by Varys and smuggled across the Narrow Sea where he lived under the pseudonym Young Griff, before making his way back to Westeros to stake his claim for the throne.