Acclaimed author George R. R. Martin is the mind behind Westeros, the world where the immensely popular HBO shows Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon take place. Full of giants, white walkers, and dragons, Martin’s universe has captured the hearts and minds of diehard fantasy fans and casual viewers alike.

Though the imaginative world and its fictional history never fail to entertain us, many are drawn to the drama and political intrigue that Martin’s narratives are built upon. Martin can’t take all the credit here, as his stories interweave fantasy and real-world history in a way that may surprise the casual viewer.

The Wars of the Roses

The War of the Five Kings, the conflict central to Game of Thrones, draws heavily from the brutality and turmoil of the Wars of the Roses. In response to criticisms regarding the harshness and violence of his fictional world, he often clarifies that “[he’s] writing a war story, essentially – the Wars of the Roses.” Upon researching the fraught period of English history, it’s easy to see why such an interesting era would inspire the greatest fantasy drama of our time. The Wars of the Roses were a series of civil wars fought in the mid-to-late fifteenth century (the fighting lasted over thirty years) in which supporters of conflicting houses fought for control of the English throne.

A deep-dive by TED-Ed shines a spotlight on the important figures and events that Martin’s fantasy series shares with the Wars of the Roses, from the feuding rival houses of York and Lancaster (the inspirations for the Starks and Lannisters) to the swift succession of monarchs and rival claimants to the throne.

The Anarchy

HBO’s House of the Dragon might be a spin-off and prequel to Game of Thrones, but it is arguably a tighter, more focused story than its sister series. After considering the more nuanced approach to violence in the spin-off series, it’s more important than ever to reflect on the history that informed the show. The strife on which House of the Dragon is built was inspired by a period called the Anarchy; a war fought over the issue of succession in England and Normandy in the early-to-mid twelfth century.

With no living male heirs, King Henry I declared that he was to be succeeded by his daughter upon his death. When Henry died in 1135, his nephew Stephen seized the throne, inviting an age of infighting and feuds between domestic and foreign claimants. According to Martin, the Anarchy inspired the events known as the Dance of Dragons, the Targaryen civil war that House of the Dragon aims to depict.

Edward IV

Game of Thrones is widely known for cutting the stories of beloved characters short. There’s no better example of the series’ ruthlessness than Robb Stark’s untimely death. Played expertly by Richard Madden, his famous end should not overshadow the important historical influences that inspired Martin to build one of the show’s most unforgettable characters.

When Richard of York, one of the claimants to the English throne in the Wars of the Roses, was killed, his teenage son inherited his claim. He won several victories over the Lancasters before successfully taking the English throne, becoming Edward IV. Though Robb does not share in Edward IV’s success, his influence on Robb’s character has been clarified by Martin himself.

Empress Matilda

Rhaenyra Targaryen is one of the central protagonists of House of the Dragon. The eldest child and only daughter of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra is one of the many characters with a claim to the Iron Throne. Despite the lengths the show goes to explore each claimant’s motives, we can understand Rhaenyra more by looking at history’s Empress Matilda.

Prior to the civil wars known as the Anarchy, King Henry I elected his daughter, later known as Empress Matilda, as his heir. However, many of the nobility and the King’s own family did not support his decision. Due to traditional expectations and rules of succession in Westeros, Rhaenyra’s status as a female heir is a similarly contentious issue within House of the Dragon. In HBO’s live-action adaptation, Rhaenyra has been played by both Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy.

Massacre of Glencoe

Once upon a time, the Red Wedding broke the hearts of Game of Thrones fans worldwide. This gut-punching event, shown in the penultimate episode of the HBO show’s third season, is best known for the tragic end of Robb Stark, his banner-men, and Robb’s mother, Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley).

The key influences of this event are widely known to be the Black Dinner of 1440 and the Massacre of Glencoe of 1692. Some of the two most gruesome events in Scottish medieval history involved the defiance of important laws of hospitality. Like how the Starks and their supporters were killed at Edmure Tully and Roslin Frey’s wedding, grizzly fates awaited those who attended these historical feasts.

William the Conqueror

Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon makes many references to Aegon the Conqueror, a Targaryen hero. He conquered a majority of the Seven Kingdoms in an era known as the Conquest. A dragon rider and founder of the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros, it might be news for you to hear that Aegon’s feats are not entirely a work of fiction.

It should go without being said there are no historical accounts of any dragon-riding conquerors in human history, but Aegon shares many striking parallels (his imposing moniker among them) with William the Conqueror, the first Norman king of England. He invaded England in 1066 and established a monarchical dynasty that persists today. Indeed, much like how the Targaryens of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are direct descendants of Aegon I Targaryen, every English monarch (down to the late Queen Elizabeth II) is a direct descendant of William the Conqueror.

Tiberius Caesar

Evidently, Martin’s characters often pull directly from the annals of medieval history. Stannis Baratheon, portrayed in live-action by Stephen Dillane, is no exception.

Martin admits that “to some extent, [Stannis] is inspired by Tiberius Caesar […] as portrayed […] in I, Claudius.” The author referred to the 1976 British television series as one of the “great historical television series of all time,” immortalizing one of its most prominent characters in a steadfast character of his own.

Hadrian’s Wall

A post on Martin’s blog tells fans that the Wall—a prominent Westerosi landmark that Game of Thrones fans knows far too well—was inspired by Martin’s visit to Hadrian’s Wall. The real-life landmark is a former defensive structure built by the Roman, started in AD 122. It served as a border between the Roman province of Britannia and the unconquered Caledonia to the north.

Hadrian’s Wall spanned the island's width and persists (in segments) to this day. Its connection to the Night’s Watch of Martin’s world is as plain as day, as the Wall in northern Westeros defends the lands from the unknown threats and untamed Wildlings that lurk beyond.

Henry VII

Daenerys Targaryen of Game of Thrones seems like a figure larger than life. But she may have been partly inspired by Henry Tudor, who became Henry VII, King of England, after seizing the throne in 1485.

In Game of Thrones, Daenerys is played by Emilia Clarke. She spends her formative years in exile after the collapse of the Targaryen dynasty. While not confirmed by Martin himself, it has been suggested that Daenerys’ history was partly inspired by the life of Henry Tudor, who spent his early years in exile after his uncle Henry VI was dethroned by Edward IV.

Richard II

Unlike other television characters who redeem themselves over time, Joffrey Baratheon was despised by all until his death. Actor Jack Gleeson did a fantastic job of bringing this loathsome character to life. However, it’s very possible that another real-life figure played a part in informing the cruel, sadistic king.

Experts have pointed out the traits shared by Richard II and Joffrey Baratheon. They're boy kings with a penchant for cruel and spiteful behavior; both were known for their inexperience with power and the tyrannical malice with which they ruled.

