When it comes to modern franchises, none have become as beloved in pop culture as Game of Thrones. The series, based on George R.R. Martin's acclaimed books, was the water cooler show of the 2010s. It has since passed the fiery torch to its prequel series, House of the Dragon, which debuted in 2022. The latter just ended its explosive second season on HBO this past summer with Season 3 and 4 already greenlit. Now, as fans anxiously wait to return to Westeros, McFarlane Toys have unveiled new Collector Boxes covering both Game of Thrones series.

There are four boxes in total, with House of the Dragon getting most of the love. For the prequel series, there’s young Alicent Hightower, Ser Criston Cole and the former king, Viserys Targaryen. Viserys being included in this set is an indication that this is based on the characters’ Season 1 appearances. Especially since Alicent is modeled after Emily Carey, who played the character in Season 1’s first half before Olivia Cooke took over the role. This was after a massive time jump in the story. The final character focused on in this set is everyone’s least favorite Game of Thrones king, Joffrey Baratheon. He’s most famous for being a short-term tyrant who was poisoned to death at the crafty hands of Olenna Tyrell. Each set comes with a two-inch figure, a 4.5-inch bust of the character in question, a collector's card, a bookmark, a coin and a house family tree scroll.

What’s ‘House of the Dragons’ About?

Close

Taking place around 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon details the events that led to the Targaryen civil war, aka the “Dance of the Dragons”. Season 1 set those wheels in motion with Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower’s friendship which grew into tragedy as they got older. Alicent married Rhaenyra’s father, King Viserys, which threw a massive wrench in their friendship, especially when Alicent started having children. Although Viserys did make Rhaenyra his true heir to the throne, Alicent’s sons challenged that claim. When Viserys eventually died, the story of the “King That Was Promised”, aka Aegon the Conqueror, was confused with Alicent’s son Aegon.

That inadvertently started the war between the Targaryens and the Hightowers. The power grab became further complicated when Alicent’s son Aemond accidentally killed Lucerys. Season 2 dealt with Aegon taking the throne, Rhaenyra trying to get vengeance for her son's death as she formed her own loyal army to take back the throne she was promised, and Alicent struggling with the consequences of her sons’ actions. The war had only just begun by the time the credits rolled in Season 2.

Where Can You Stream ‘Game of Thrones’ & ‘House of the Dragon’?

Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are currently streaming on Max. It has been confirmed that Season 3 and 4 will be the last chapters for House of the Dragon. However, the Game of Thrones universe continues to expand with the next spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. It's set to premiere in 2025. Until then, you can pre-order McFarlane Toys’ Game of Thrones Franchise Collector Boxes now on their website. They’re set for release later this year.

