Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon analyze what it means to be a good leader. Is merit something that is determined by destiny, or can anyone rise within the ranks to become the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms? We see throughout both shows that the Iron Throne has a corrupting influence on those that sit upon it. The allure of power is sometimes impossible to resist, and only a wise leader can set aside their temptations. One of the reasons that the Game of Thrones finale, “The Iron Throne,” was so heavily criticized was that it did not show why Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was worthy of being named King. Did “Bran the Broken” really have the greatest story out of all the Game of Thrones characters?

We see two very different types of Kings in the first seasons of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) has no claim based upon his birthright; he took the position for himself after helping Ned Stark (Sean Bean) wage war against “The Mad King” Aerys II Targaryen. Robert has almost no interest in being King, which is perhaps for the better. However, Viserys Targaryen I (Paddy Considine) inherits the throne after being elected as the successor to his grandfather, King Jaehaerys I Targaryen. Viserys has been privileged for his entire life, and has never had to fight for the throne in the same way that Robert did.

Both leaders have their merits. Robert represents the “people’s King,” as he had to take the crown in order to prevent a larger massacre from a tyrant. However, the responsibility of rulership isn’t one that he could live up to, and Robert sets the stage for the Seven Kingdoms to fall into chaos when questions are raised about the legitimacy of his son, Joffrey (Jack Gleeson). Viserys may have been ignorant in many ways, but he knows the importance of naming his daughter, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy) as heir. He tries to continue the Targaryen dynasty as a peaceful one, as he knows the responsibility that they are burdened with due to the A Song Of Ice And Fire prophecy. Neither character is a perfect King or man, but Viserys proves to be the better leader during his reign.

Viserys Chooses Peace, Robert's Reign Starts With War

Image via HBO

Robert’s reign was initiated by a rebellion, but he managed to keep a relative sense of peace following the death of “The Mad King.” Robert at least realizes that Ned will be able to serve the realm best by remaining Warden of the North. However, Robert has allowed Viserys (Harry Lloyd) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) to remain alive. Knowing that one of the former King’s children could threaten his rule, Robert makes the short-sighted decision to stage an assassination. This breaks his bond with Ned and ends up increasing Daenerys’ desire to take back her birthright.

Comparatively, Viserys’ reign is one of peace and relative prosperity. Although his predecessor did the hard work of preventing a rebellion from the Faith Militant, Viserys does his best to not ruffle anyone’s feathers. Although he’s ignorant of the situation in the Stepstones, Viserys ultimately manages the situation by making peace with both his brother, Daemon (Matt Smith), and the Lord of Driftmark, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint).

Viserys understands that having a legitimate heir is critical. His choice to name Rhaenrya instead of Daemon may have been predicated by his brother’s insult, but Viserys knows that Daemon is too inherently volatile to sit on the Iron Throne. By naming Rhaenyra during her adolescence, he allows his daughter to learn about the history of her family and attend critical small council meetings. Robert doesn’t even stop to think about the ramifications of his affairs if any of the illegitimate children he’s fathered ever learned about their bloodline, and he never seems to question why his sadistic son has blonde hair.

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon': Jason Concepcion on Rhaenyra and Alicent's Decaying Friendship

Viserys Takes His Position as King Seriously

Image via HBO

Even though Robert took control of the kingdom to end a tyrannical monarch, he did nothing to change the systems of government that were in place. Whether this was out of greed or laziness, Robert essentially put the Baratheon bloodline at the center of Westerosi politics. He makes the mistake of keeping close company with the Lannisters. Robert is oblivious to the true motivations of his wife, Cersei (Lena Headey); he also fails to realize she’s having an affair with her brother, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), and that none of their children are legitimate.

Comparatively, Viserys is well aware of why his bloodline is in control; they are burdened with knowledge of the A Song of Ice and Fire prophecy and tells Rhaenyra about the responsibilities she will inherit. Viserys comes to his daughter’s defense, even after the birth of his son, Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). Even though his marriage to Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) offended the Velaryons, Viserys is able to find a peaceful solution by forming a marriage pact between his daughter and Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan). It’s only through the manipulation of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) that his vision becomes corrupted.

Unlike Robert, Viserys takes a hard look at his legacy. He wants to be remembered as a Great King, and becomes more reflective in his older years. While Robert sees marriage and family as nothing beyond a political advantage, Viserys is genuinely delighted by his relatives. One of the most moving sequences in the first season of House of the Dragon is when an aging Viserys attends a dinner with his entire family in "The Lord of the Tides."

Viserys Has Far More Integrity Than Robert

Image via HBO

Robert has no ideals that he sticks to. He embarrasses the realm with his temper and affairs and is incited into a rage by small quarrels. Despite the fact that Viserys causes a rift between his house and the Velaryons by not marrying Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) and despite the fact that he seems more content to build his model of Valyria, Viserys is loyal to his family and to his wife, and he is a constant advocate for peaceful compromise. While his temperament is not always secure, Viserys is able to forgive Daemon for his crimes and scold Alicent for her outburst of violence, even after suffering from his disease, he is able to come to his daughter's defense when he is called to it.

Both of these Kings’ reigns lay the groundwork for civil war, but perhaps any system of government tied so closely to one bloodline is bound to fall into conflict, and war may always be inevitable in Westeros. Viserys understands this and commits his remaining efforts to trying to keep the peace within his family. Viserys dies believing he has formed a peaceful bond between the two halves of his family and has done what is right for the realm. While Robert’s death incites “The War of Five Kings,” and he does little to ease the tension among the competitors to the throne. He might have been a mighty warrior, but Robert was not made to rule.