Game of Thrones has a complex legacy. After reaching a rare level of popularity, the finale disappointed fans and still lives in infamy. Yet when House of the Dragon premiered in 2022, it seemed everyone was ready to be hurt again. Fans quickly embraced the prequel, now the first in a long line of spin-offs. While there are many Game of Thrones things we want to see in House of the Dragon, there is also a list of things the new series needs to avoid, and chief among them is the show's habit of making the heroes better people than they are. Originally, Game of Thrones thrived on moral ambiguity, showing complex characters who do good things while not being inherently moral. This set the franchise apart from the more traditional good versus evil fantasy that fans were used to. However, as fan-favorite characters emerged, Game of Thrones slowly created a divide between good and evil, losing a piece of its identity.

With only one season released, House of the Dragon is still getting started. Set several generations before Game of Thrones, the series offers a look at the Targaryen family in its prime as the leaders of Westeros and riders of dragons. But the growing divide between them has become a war that splits the family and the kingdom into factions. Even outside the story, fans have separated into Greens and Blacks, choosing a side in the conflict, but that is not what the world should be about. George R. R. Martin's characters are not made to be wholly good, and most of them shouldn't be wholly evil either, a fact that House of the Dragon must address as it returns for Season 2.

'Game of Thrones' Made Heroes Less Morally Gray as It Went On

Game of Thrones created clear and unforgivable villains – there is no other way to describe the likes of Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) or Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). However, there was always more of a question of who the heroes were. Sure, Ned Stark (Sean Bean) is renowned for his honor, but he dies quickly, and we later learn that he spent years hiding Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) identity and lying to his king. Ned is a rare example of a definitively good character. Most people populating Westeros were gray at best, giving the world a darker feeling where no one is safe. Yet, this faded in later seasons. Game of Thrones eventually defined the good guys from the bad guys, making characters that were originally sympathetic more evil and turning beloved characters into heroes they are not by excusing horrific actions or dropping their worst traits entirely.

For example, Cersei (Lena Headey) is introduced as an admittedly self-centered woman in a loveless marriage. But, what begins with desperate attempts to protect her children, morphs into a lust for power until she kills hundreds. This development is true to Martin's arc, for the most part, but she is not an isolated example of the series more strictly defining good and evil. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) demonstrates this change as the intelligent character leaves his old, morally corrupt ways behind as he gains power. After killing his father and the woman he claimed to love, Tyrion joins Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and becomes her Hand. At this point in his character arc, his laziness is forgotten, and he spends less time whoring, seemingly becoming an upstanding citizen rather than the go-to example that good leaders are not always good people. But the worst offense in this area is when the show allows the characters to continue committing atrocities and praising them for it, like Arya (Maisie Williams). She kills the entire Frey house, which consists of more than a hundred people, but because Walder Frey (David Bradley) is responsible for the Red Wedding, this is portrayed as a victory for the Stark girl, not the extreme revenge it is. By making these changes, Game of Thrones turned their morally complex story into that of heroes and villains, fundamentally altering the story and taking a path the House of the Dragon must avoid.

'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Shows Concerning Signs

Though the series fell into this trap, Game of Thrones started strong, but House of the Dragon's morality began in a more shaky place. Season 1 introduces the characters, giving each of them as much sympathy as possible. This is not inherently bad and, in some cases, makes the characters' alignment more ambiguous, but the show too often makes excuses for its characters rather than allowing them to be in the wrong. Though it shows decades leading up to the conflict as Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) go from friends to enemies, it implies that the war wouldn't have happened were it not for Alicent misunderstanding Viserys' (Paddy Considine) last words. There are many nuanced ways the conflict could have come about, most obviously that Alicent believes Rhaenyra's reign would require the death of her children, giving her motivation to reach for power without making her into an irredeemable villain.

Similarly, Rhaenyra considers peace, debating giving up her throne to protect Westeros despite the council of her husband, Daemon (Matt Smith). What pushes her over the edge is the loss of her son, Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), who is killed on a diplomatic mission, leading her to blame the Greens for starting the war. This seemed to be the big villain moment, except that, once again, House of the Dragon cleaned up the character's worst actions by making Lucerys' death an accident. Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Lucerys had a childhood rivalry, and Aemond only intended to scare his nephew but lost control of the dragon, so, of course, he isn't at fault. Several of these changes open up new paths for the stories, but they do nothing for the complex morality as each has an excuse for their part in starting the war. But as battle commences, this concerning trend needs to stop.

Character Should Be Allowed To Be Wrong in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

These characters may be some of the series' leads, but they are not intended to be necessarily heroic. Unlike Game of Thrones, which is based on a clear story from Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels, House of the Dragon has a less defined story. Based on Fire & Blood, which has several occasionally contradictory historical accounts, the emotions and motivations of the characters are the show's to define. And that is to their benefit, as the uncertainty makes it more interesting for those familiar with the basic plot. However, depriving the characters of their ability to make mistakes takes away from the story.

As the series continues, it should stop making excuses and let the characters commit horrible acts against each other, fueling the divide in the family. Fans have already chosen sides, passionately rooting for one or the other, but as it continues, House of the Dragon has the challenge of forcing them to acknowledge that neither is truly good. With the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons, in full swing as the show returns, there are no more excuses to hide behind. As they fight, each character must decide what is too far – can they only fight on the battlefield, or are stealth missions into each other's castles fair game? Certainly, some bloody moments are set for Season 2, so perhaps the characters will make the tough decisions the series side-stepped in Season 1. In an interview with Den of Geek, showrunner Ryan Condal said, "There are heroes and monsters that wear green and heroes and monsters that wear black in equal measure." Hopefully, this means the moral complexity of Westeros will shine through in House of the Dragon rather than following in Game of Thrones' footsteps.

House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere on June 16, 2024. Season 1 is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

