Even though House of the Dragon is set two centuries prior to the events of Game of Thrones, the series has alluded to events in the past that take place much earlier in the timeline of George R.R. Martin’s fictional universe. There is a lot of emphasis in the first season on the legacy of Aegon I Targaryen, the legendary conqueror that united six of the seven kingdoms and established the Targaryens as the dominant source of power in Westeros. However, there’s a history that even precedes Aegon with the legacy of the ruined city of Valyria in Essos.

We’ve seen and heard many callbacks to the great empire of the Valyrian Freehold. Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) are wed in an ancient Valyrian ceremony, the strength of Valyrian steel has significance, and the dragons we see in the series are descended from ancestors in Old Valyria. There was a time in which Valyria was the dominant civilization in the A Song Of Ice and Fire universe, and the Targaryens seek to honor its legacy by forming a similar stronghold over Westeros.

While Old Valyria is referred to in the series as an idealized society, it’s clear from Martin’s source material that it wasn’t the perfect civilization that some Targaryens claim it as. Old Valyria was a site of incest, torture, black magic, and massacre. The ancient dynasties that were in Valyria competed in a race for power that was its own “game of thrones.” The legacy of Old Valyria’s fate is eerily similar to the events that we know are going to happen by the end of House of the Dragon. The Targaryens are caught within a civil war that will devastate their house and rob it of its dragons.

The Doom Of Old Valyria

Ironically, the Targaryens only claimed their position of power thanks to Valyria’s demise. Even though Valyria reigned supreme for over 5,000 years, it was annihilated in an apocalyptic event known as “The Doom Of Valyria.” After Daenys Targaryen had a vision about the destruction of Valyria, she informed her father Aenar about her enigmatic “dragon dream.” The Targaryens then relocated to Dragonstone. It was an apt move. Years later, Valyria was engulfed in the destruction of the Fourteen Flames, a chain of volcanoes, which filled the air with volcanic ash and boiled many dragons alive.

One of the most critical scenes in the first season is a moment in the second episode, “The Rogue Prince,” where King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) reflects on Valyria’s destruction. With a model of Old Valyria in the background, Viserys tells a younger Rhaneyra (Milly Alcock) about how a pack of dragons and a massive fleet were helpless to prevent the Doom of Valyria. It’s clear that Viserys is living within the shadow of Old Valyria’s failures, and feels similarly helpless to prevent the inevitable from happening. Like Daenys, Viserys is also haunted by “dragon dreams” that prophesied a change in the status quo.

This actually isn’t the first time that we’ve heard about Old Valyria. In Game of Thrones’ fifth season, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) sail through the remains of Old Valyria, which tests Quaithe’s (Laura Pradelska) theory that anyone who ventures to the sight of the massacre will be cursed. Similar to Rhaenyra, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) stakes her claim for the Iron Throne on her Valyrian heritage.

Old Valyria’s Legacy

Even though Viserys speaks to the importance of remembering Old Valyria, he is ignorant of the lessons that its destruction left behind. It’s believed in some circles that Valyria was destroyed because of the gods’ wrath with the society’s sins. Even if there wasn’t a religious explanation for the crisis (believed by most to just be a natural disaster), some believe that the Valyrian cities had disrupted the supposed magical spells that kept the Fourteen Flames at bay. The dragonlords had become so obsessed with dominating each other that they had ignored the magic that literally kept their civilization afloat.

To Viserys’ credit, he at least tried to prevent his family from repeating the indulgences of the past. Viserys tries to clamp down on greedy ambition within his house, and he specifically chastizes Daemon for reaping havoc on the innocent civilians of King’s Landing. Including continuing the tradition of intermarrying family members to strengthen the magical Valyrian blood, he also tried to honor Old Valyria’s legacy by uniting House Targaryen and House Velaryon. If the two ancient dynasties of Valyrians can make peace with each other, they can avoid the fate that cursed their ancestors. No mention of House Celtigar though. Unfortunately, Viserys’ health fades in his older years, and he becomes more focused on legacy than anything else.

Blood Magic in Old Valyria

Image via HBO

It’s implied in Martin’s text that the dragonlords’ subversion of natural resources in Old Valyria contributed to its demise. The practice of blood magic and the dark arts transformed men into beasts and created some of the monsters we see in Westeros. While magic is not practiced often, if at all, in Westeros, it was incredibly common in Valyria, magic that was rooted in fire and blood. Many of their customs are rooted in fire and blood, as we know that Valyrian weddings share that commonality. Things like dragonglass candles could allow people to see across vast distances and speak to people, like a magical FaceTime, and even spy into people's thoughts. As much as the dragons were a part of Valyria's conquering of the world, so too was their magic and sorcery.

Of course, this also means that they did some twisted things, such as bloodmages forcing slave women and animals to have sex to create monstrous creatures. It's believed by some that Targaryens have the blood of the dragon in a very literal sense due to one of these couplings. Certain secrets from Old Valyria are lost forever, including the ancient spells and the formula to create Valyrian steel. By the time of the beginning of Game of Thrones, it seems like much of this Valyrian magic has faded away. But there are some who theorize that it was either the return of magic that hatched Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) eggs or her eggs hatching that brought back magic into the world.

House of the Dragon is effective because it feels like a lived-in universe. Even though it’s a prequel, it still feels like there's a history that spans long before the events of the series. It wouldn’t work to do a prequel series about the Doom of Valyria itself, because, in the end, we don’t need an explanation for every single nuance within the universe. It’s more interesting if Old Valyria is only referred to in vague terms as the characters reflect on the secrets of the past. And given all the dark experiments, slavery, mass slaughter through colonialism, it might be quite the bleak tale in reality.