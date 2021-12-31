George R. R. Martin may still have some Game of Thrones books to write but he is giving his praise currently to the upcoming HBO series House of the Dragon. Writing on his blog titled "Not a Blog", Martin shared his excitement for the upcoming prequel series starring Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and more heading into the world of Westeros. Sharing a link from MovieWeb that listed House of the Dragon as one of the most anticipated shows of 2022, Martin wrote about his own excitement for it even if he is biased (as he points out himself in the blog post).

House of the Dragon is a look at the Targaryen family (which would eventually bring us the Mad Queen herself Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke) but the show takes place roughly 170 years before the first season of Game of Thrones. So we get to see the rise of the Targaryens and their power in Westeros (given that we see them almost completely on the outs at the beginning of the show).

Martin wrote: "I am anticipating HOUSE OF THE DRAGON pretty eagerly myself, for what it’s worth. Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book). Also … mum’s the word now, don’t tell anyone… I’ve seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy." Which is a perfect tagline for the show for anyone who was worried about how House of the Dragon would work in the world of Game of Thrones.

Finishing the blog, Martin stated: "I think the Targaryens are in very good hands. Anticipate away. I do not think you will be disappointed." It is no secret that Martin has spoken about the ending of Game of Thrones and whether or not his books will end differently from the show. He wrote as much in a blog post titled "An Ending" back when the final season had aired on HBO.

So for Martin to be this excited about the world of the Targaryens and what Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik are doing for the show is telling. House of the Dragon is coming to HBO in 2022 and it is going to be strange and exciting to have a Game of Thrones show back and we can't wait to see what Martin, Ryan J. Condal, Miguel Sapochnik, and the world of Westeros have in store for us.

