On the heels of the news of House of the Dragon Season 3 officially being in production, complete with a new look at Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen and two casting announcements, showrunner Ryan Condal is voicing his response to Westeros creator George RR Martin's criticisms of the show and the differences between book and adaptation. He highlighted some of his fears of cutting characters and the like in his blog. When talking with Entertainment Weekly, Condal explains:

"It was disappointing," he admits. "I will simply say I've been a fan of A Song of Ice and Fire for almost 25 years now, and working on the show has been truly one of the great privileges of, not only my career as a writer, but my life as a fan of science-fiction and fantasy. George himself is a monument, a literary icon in addition to a personal hero of mine, and was heavily influential on me coming up as a writer."