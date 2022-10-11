House of the Dragon has proven itself a worthy successor to its predecessor Game of Thrones in course of its 8 episodes. The series, set about 200 years before the events of the original series, has given us a slew of new characters to root for, but also brings out some great storylines and conflicts that are directly related to the prophecy of ‘Prince that was Promised,’ bringing the Game of Thrones universe full circle. However, while the original series had eight seasons to flesh out the characters and storylines in a new blog post, Martin says that it would take only four full seasons of ten episodes to complete the story of the Targaryens.

In his recent blog post, Martin briefly addressed the time jumps in the series. Right from the first episode, the audience was given a history lesson from 101 AC, and brought to the present times, while each episode since has added a few years covering the timeline from Rhaenyra and Alicent’s youth, as played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, to Emma Darcy and Olivia Cooke taking over as the older versions. Speaking of the jumps, Martin wrote, “I think (co-showrunner) Ryan (Condal) has handled the jumps, very well," adding that he loves “both the younger Alicent and Rhaenyra and the adult versions, and the actresses who play them.”

While Martin's books take a deep dive into the Targaryen history, emphasizing events that really divided the characters, he does wish the series “we’d had more time to explore the relationship between Rhaenyra and Ser Harwin, the marriage of Daemon and Laena and their time in Pentos, the birth of various and sundry children and everything else we had to skip.” The author further confirmed that Alicent gave Viserys four children – three sons and a daughter – and that their youngest son Daeron is “down in Oldtown, we just did not have the time to work him in this season.” The author further mused about having more episodes per season writing, “If House of the Dragon had 13 episodes per season, maybe we could have shown all the things we had to time jump.”

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon' Episode 8 Ending Explained: What Did Viserys Say to Alicent?

Though, the author is well aware that the decision would have risked having some viewers complain that the show was too “slow,” or that “nothing happened.” He further revealed that he’s thrilled that they still have 10 hours in every season to tell the tale adding, “It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish.”

A new episode of House of the Dragon airs every Sunday. You can check out the teaser of Episode 9 below: