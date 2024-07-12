The Big Picture In George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series, dragons have 2 legs, which is reflected in the Targaryen sigil.

With the amount of shade continuing to be thrown at House of the Dragon by the man behind its inspiration, it wouldn't be a surprise if the entire series was taking place in absolute darkness. Following his criticism of the Blood and Cheese storyline which was depicted on screen at the beginning of the second season, George R. R. Martin has taken to the "Not a Blog" section of his website to highlight a fascinating, yet minor, detail about the Targaryen sigil that was incorrectly depicted in both House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones. Fans of the series and books alike will find this discrepancy particularly interesting, especially those who appreciate the meticulous world-building that Martin is known for.

In Martin's ongoing A Song of Ice and Fire series, dragons are described as having two legs, a detail that is also supposed to be reflected in the Targaryen sigil. However, in both HBO adaptations, the dragons on the Targaryen sigils are depicted with four legs. Martin explains that this change, seemingly minor, is significant within the context of his detailed world. On his blog, Martin wrote:

Dragons DO exist in the world of Westeros, however (wyverns too, down in Sothoryos), so my own heralds did not have that excuse. Ergo, in my books, the Targaryen sigil has two legs, as it should. Why would any Westerosi ever put four legs on a dragon, when they could look at the real thing and could their limbs? My wyverns have two legs as well; they differ from the dragons of my world chiefly in size, coloration, and the inability to breath fire. (It should be stressed that while the Targaryen sigil has the proper number of legs (two), it is not exactly anatomically correct. The wings are way too small compared to the body, and of course no dragon has three heads. That bit is purely symbolic, meant to reflect Aegon the Conqueror and his two sisters). FWIW, the shows got it half right (both of them). GAME OF THRONES gave us the correct two-legged sigils for the first four seasons and most of the fifth, but when Dany’s fleet hove into view, all the sails showed four-legged dragons. Someone got sloppy, I guess. Or someone opened a book on heraldry, and read just enough of it to muck it all up. A little knowledge is a dangerous thing. A couple years on, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON decided the heraldry should be consistent with GAME OF THRONES.. but they went with the bad sigil rather than the good one. That sound you heard was me screaming, “no, no, no.” Those damned extra legs have even wormed their way onto the covers of my books, over my strenuous objections.

Why Did The TV Shows Change the Targaryen Sigil?

Image via HBO

When Martin introduced dragons in his 1996 novel Game of Thrones, he depicted them with two legs, aligning with the biological logic that no winged animal has four legs. This anatomical accuracy was important to him, as it helped ground the fantasy elements in a semblance of reality. The dragon's three heads on the sigil, however, are symbolic, representing Aegon the Conqueror and his two sister-wives.

The shift from two to four-legged dragons in the shows remains somewhat of a mystery. Martin suspects it was a simple slip-up or a misinterpretation of heraldic traditions. This small yet significant detail illustrates the challenges of adapting complex literary works to the screen, where consistency and accuracy can sometimes be overshadowed by other production considerations.

