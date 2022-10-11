House of the Dragon’s new episode ‘Lord of the Tides,’ brings an end to King Viserys’ reign. The entire episode was built around him, his last supper with his family, his standing by his daughter no matter what, his suffering, his belief in the prophecy of Ice and Fire till his last breath, and finally reuniting with his beloved wife Aemma with his final words “my love.” English actor Paddy Considine does a terrific job of portraying each aspect of the Targaryen King and then bringing something more to him with his performance, to the extent that fans collectively mourn Viserys’ passing away. In a new profile for British GQ, the actor spoke about his character as well as the appreciation he recieved from the author George RR Martin.

Viserys in many ways is akin to Ned Stark (Sean Bean) in the original series, a family man, righteous, and the trouble doesn’t start till he dies. If the in-universe saying that ‘god flips a coin whenever a Targaryen is born’ is anything to go by, Viserys was more of a dreamer than a ruler or conqueror; he prefered to delve in construction of his model of the old Valyria rather than preside over the small council meeting, and he did what he believed was everything in his capacity to keep peace in the realm. “There's this perception that he's weak, which I think is absolutely nonsense. He's just too compassionate for the job. I think the sense of duty is what got to him,” Considine explains.

Viserys had a conscience that never really let him get over the decision that led to Aemma’s death, he also truly loved his first wife and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock/Emma D’Arcy) being an image of her made him make her his heir, and also stand by her till the end of his time. Though he took Alicent as a wife after much prodding by his counsels, the two certainly developed a bond over their children and his failing health. “The crown cannot stay strong if the House of the Dragon remains divided,” Viserys says during his last meal with his family showcasing his final efforts to keep them united. “He was the only person in this kingdom who had any f--king morals whatsoever,” Considine says. Adding, “He holds everything together as long as he absolutely can. He believed in duty above everything. I don’t know if people fully understood that correctly.”

Image via HBO

Considine believes there’s something noble in trying and that makes Viserys “a joy to play.” He revealed that he felt like "my job was to serve Viserys, and I took it seriously." While he was a family man who was maybe the wrong person to sit on the Iron Throne but when challenged by the circumstances the dragon within him did rise and that kind of portrayal is what makes Viserys a joy to watch, and certainly, Martin agrees as the actor reveals, “I got a text message that simply said: ‘Your Viserys is better than my Viserys’. It was from George RR Martin. And I thought: that’ll do it. Thanks for trusting me.”

