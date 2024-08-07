Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 finale of House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture Before the events of House of the Dragon, Harren Hoare's destruction of the weirwood trees at the Gods Eye for Harrenhal may have led to the curse of the castle.

The Gods Eye is less visually impressive than it is described in the book but potentially more magically significant than Harrenhal, impacting the fate of its rulers.

The island's role in the Dance of the Dragons will play a major, epic role in future seasons of House of the Dragon as a site of a significant showdown.

In House of the Dragon, we've already seen just how creepy Harrenhal can be with its role in the second season, but one of the more mysterious aspects of the castle to its south is known only as the Gods Eye. Once home to many of the same weirwood trees still growing on the island, they were cut down by Harren Hoare for his vanity project and later burned with the castle during the Conquest, possibly creating the curse that now inhabits Harrenhal. The small island within the lake, known as the Isle of Faces, is steeped in magical history, but remains largely untouched during the Targaryen era. The Gods Eye, meanwhile, has already been the site of a dragon duel in the reign of Maegor the Cruel, but this might not be the last time they dance above the lake. If the cryptic statements of Halaena (Phia Saban) are to be believed, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) will meet his end at the bottom of the lake. Book readers will already know the answer, but the show seems to be preparing for a final showdown that will conclude a major rivalry and promises to be one of the most stunning battles they've ever produced.

The Isle of Faces Has an Ancient History in Westeros

Largely untouched, the Isle of Faces is perhaps the most remote location in all of Westeros, with the Gods Eye being a deterrent to all those who might try to reach the island. In the age of the First Men, centuries of war between humans and the children of the Forest ended on the island with a treaty referred to only as the Pact, which later helped them stand united to fight the White Walkers. To make the Old Gods bear witness to the Pact, the children carved faces into every weirwood on the island, which inspired its name.

When the Andals invaded and wiped out most of the Children of the Forest, they were still unable to conquer the island, and there are rumors that small pockets of them might still exist there still. Nobody knows for sure, though, as the island is still viewed as off limits. Even those who attempt to cross have been unsuccessful, repelled by windstorms and flocks of ravens. The only known record of humans visiting the islands was when Rhaegar and Lyanna got married there and, depending upon who you ask, set the stage for the Prince That Was Promised.

While the Isle of Faces remains more pristine, the Gods Eye was the site of a major battle in Targaryen history. The Dance of the Dragons was not the first civil war between the Targaryens, and it was here that King Maegor fought his own nephew, the dethroned heir to the Iron Throne. The battle was one-sided, with Maegor quickly killing Aegon and his dragon, but leaving him forever known as a kinslayer. Still, this would not be the last time the Targaryens dueled above the lake, and the second duel would be very different from the first.

The Gods Eye Might Explain the Curse of Harrenhal

For most of recorded history, the Gods Eye has remained a sacred place, but literally and figuratively overshadowed by Harremhal. Even the weirwood trees, which the Isle of Faces is known for, are ignored in favor of the Godswood for the worship of the Old Gods. In some ways, this might be understandable, as Harrenhal feels so overwhelming in both history and scale. The Gods Eye and Isle of Faces, however, have a crucial role in the cursed lore of Harrenhal.

While less visually impressive, the Gods Eye might be more important to the magical world than we like to think. During its construction, Harren Hoare is said to have cut down weirwood trees from the lake to build Harrenhal, which Aegon would burn during his conquest of Westeros. As Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) has observed, setting weirwood trees alight with dragon fire combines two very different types of magic, which creates unpredictable consequences. However, it also might explain the most infamous feature of Harrenhal itself.

The most famous aspect of Harrenhal is its reputation as a cursed location that destroys all families who rule it, but the reason can range from the political to the magical. On one hand, it's true that Harrenhal is a white elephant used to marginalize those who become too ambitious. On the other hand, we've already seen supernatural elements of the castle explored through Daemon, which go beyond any kind of rational explanation. By invoking the weirwoods explicitly, the show appears to be firmly coming down on the latter side.

SPOILER ALERT! The section below contains major spoilers for the end of the Dance of the Dragons, according to the book Fire & Blood.

The Gods Eye Will Play a Major Role in Future Seasons of ‘House of the Dragon’

Harrenhal has loomed over the second season of House of the Dragon and its return is already set. We already know Daemon will meet his end here, if Alys Rivers is to be believed. With a colder attitude than she is known for as the most innocent of the Greens, Halaena reveals to Aemond that he will be swallowed by the lake, never becoming king in his own right. These two events might appear separate, but they are actually inextricable, and the result is probably the most epic moment in the Dance of the Dragons.

For the entire war, Daemon (Matt Smith) is hunting for Vhagar and Aemond, but the search proves fruitless, and he spends his time with Nettles, whose role seems to have been cut from the show. After suffering one betrayal too many, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) is left riddled with paranoia and orders Nettles to be executed. Refusing to violate guest right or risk the wrath of the Blacks, the lord housing them alerts Daemon in secret, later defecting to the Greens. Letting Nettles go, Daemon flies alone to Harrenhal, without telling his queen, and waits for Aemond to find him.

When Aemond finally arrives with Alys Rivers at his side, Daemon has only a brief chance to take out the biggest dragon in the war. Ambushing Vhagar in the same way Aemond had done so many times, Daemon fittingly kills his nephew by bluntly impaling him through his remaining eye, perishing when the two dragons strike the water seconds later. Both dragons die of their wounds, with Alys remaining as one of the few witnesses, and the body of Aemond is left to rot beneath the lake, still chained to his dragon when found. While some of the smallfolk whisper that Daemon survived to live a quiet life with Nettles, even the most salacious sources from Fire & Blood conclude that he almost certainly died on impact, a fitting end for arguably the two most prominent Targaryen warriors of their era.

House of the Dragon season 2 is now available for streaming on Max in the US.

