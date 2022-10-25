House of the Dragon season one has come to an end, and thus begins our watch to theorize and contemplate what comes next. The first season of the Game of Thrones prequel series gave us a taste of what’s to come in future during its final episode: its heartbreak and betrayal wrapped up in some very shocking moments and dragon fire. Fans got the first look at the many dragon fights to come in the upcoming season, and it was thrilling and bone-chilling. When Vhagar’s shadow is seen in the clouds flying over Arrax, fans took a collective gasp, the sheer size of the older dragon in comparison to the younger one, alarmed bad news and so it was.

In a new interview with Empire, episode director Greg Yaitanes broke down the process of making the astonishing scene. The director and executive producer, who also directed episodes "The Rogue Prince" and "Second Of His Name" this season, used toy dragons and shot videos of himself working out the moves with cinematographer Pepe Avila del Pino as he was certain that storyboards wouldn’t suffice to accomplish that technically. He revealed, "I went back to exactly how I used to be as a kid, which is I used to play with my toys, my Star Wars figures. And I would get down, and I would do camera angles when I would play with my X-Wings and TIE Fighters.”

Yaitanes also took inspiration from How To Train Your Dragon as he feels the “shot design on that is actually a great reference for people flying on dragons!" He further added, “It was that sense of play in terms of choreography because it was written more around the emotional beats and when the dragons were getting out of hand." And dragons did get out of hand! As opposed to the books, during the season finale we realize that Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) didn’t really want to kill Luke (Elliot Grihault), rather it was the dragon who went at it. Speaking of Aemond’s mindset, the director revealed, "I think if we stayed with him for the flight back to King's Landing, he would be processing all of this. I think he's in shock. It's putting nukes in the hands of kids. The dragons are weapons of mass destruction. If you liken it to teenagers in a 50s movie playing chicken. 'What did you expect was going to happen?'" Thus fulfilling Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) ominous words from episode 1 where he tells Rhaenyra, Dragons are “a power man should never have trifled with.”

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Finale Recap: Peace Was Never an Option

The director also spoke of the fourth and the most elaborate childbirth scene in the series. He revealed that showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal had given each of the births in the season a “different theme.” Adding, “he handed me a notecard for this one saying, 'this is the battlefield. This one is war.'” Fulfilling another prophecy from Queen Aemma from episode 1 where she tells her daughter that childbed is their “battlefield.” Yaitanes noted that it is the most described birth in the book, “so the actual description and movement and dialogue of it is directly from the source material."

Season 1 of House of the Dragon is available to stream on HBO Max.