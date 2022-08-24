Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series brings Westerosi fans back to an era around two centuries before the events of the original show. The Targaryens have been all but deposed by the time that Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) claims the Iron Throne for himself. However, House of the Dragon explores an era where House Targaryen holds control of the Seven Kingdoms under its strict command. It’s not a question of whether a Targaryen will sit on the Iron Throne, but which Targaryen.

King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) was selected by his grandfather, Jaehaerys I, to inherit the role. The line of succession would pass to Viserys’ firstborn male heir. However, his wife, Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke), dies giving birth to a son. The line of succession would pass to Viserys’ brother, Daemon (Matt Smith), but the King decides to break from tradition and name his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), as his heir. However, other Houses within the Seven Kingdoms are also keen to take part in this squabble.

Viserys’ decision to prevent his brother from inheriting the Seven Kingdoms is met with the approval of his Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Otto is Daemon’s longtime rival and has his own plan to influence the future of Westeros. In the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” Otto commands his daughter, Lady Alicent (Emily Carey), to meet with the King in his chambers. If the King should take on a new bride, their child could have the most rightful claim to the Iron Throne.

“The Heirs of the Dragon” introduces some, but not all the principal cast members of the series. Future episodes will feature both Emily D’Arcy as an older version of Rhaenyra, and Olivia Cooke as an older Alicent. Rhaenyra and Alicent begin the series as close friends and allies. However, a conflict between House Hightower and House Targaryen could force these two young women to set aside their friendship.

In the A Song of Ice and Fire novels by George R.R. Martin, House Hightower is among the oldest family dynasties in Westeros. Although they have seen their fair share of conflict, House Hightower is a relatively peaceful clan, preferring to live in luxury and barter than wage wars. House Hightower swore loyalty to Aegon the Conqueror during the ancient days of Westeros. Like every family in the Seven Kingdoms, House Hightower begins plotting against their new allies.

Although it's not clear how faithful House of the Dragon will be to Martin’s novels, the A Song of Ice and Fire books do indicate what direction the series is headed in. Alicent gives birth to Viserys’ son, Prince Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney and Ty Tennant), who inherits his father’s role. Viserys also fathers two younger children with Alicent, Helaena (Phia Saban and Evie Allen) and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell and Leo Ashton). Joint control with the Targaryens over raising the next generation of Westerosi leaders would give House Hightower more power than they have ever had before. This period in history is referred to as “The Dance of Dragons.”

So where was House Hightower during Game of Thrones? House Hightower originated in the Reach. In Game of Thrones, the Reach and the city of Oldtown are under the control of House Tyrell, the family that House Hightower has aligned itself with. Lord Mace Tyrell (Roger Ashton-Griffiths) weds Aleria Hightower, leaving their children Margaery (Natalie Dormer) and Loras (Finn Jones) to inherit Highgarden. Alerie is the eldest child of Leyton Hightower, who doesn’t appear in Game of Thrones. Alerie’s sister, Lynesse, was formerly wed to ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) before he was banished. In Season 7 of Game of Thrones, the Reach is captured by Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) after House Tyrell decides to align itself with Daenerys (Emila Clarke). The brief glimpses that we get of the realm in the series suggest that it's a lavish, wealthy city.

The only other glimpse that we get of House Hightower in Game of Thrones is during a pivotal flashback in Season 6. In the episode “Oathbreaker,” a younger Ned Stark (Robert Aramayo) comes to rescue his sister, Lyanna (Aisling Franciosi), at the Tower of Joy. During “Robert’s Rebellion,” House Hightower has remained loyal to “The Mad King.” As he attempts to enter the tower, Ned briefly duels Ser Gerold Hightower (Eddie Eyre), and kills him.

