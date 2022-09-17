Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of House of the Dragon.

With House of the Dragon expanding into the history of Westeros, new names have found their way into the story. Not just new characters, but houses not previously explored. First on the list is Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his house. Despite not appearing in the original Game of Thrones series, the Velaryons are a major house in the time of the prequel series. In Episode 4, Viserys (Paddy Considine) refers to them as one of "the most powerful houses in the realm." Corlys sits on the small council, and the Velaryons, along with Daemon (Matt Smith), led the fight in the Stepstones without support from the King. The Velaryon family is slated to continue playing an important role in the show as Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) is set to marry Corlys' son Laenor (Theo Nate). But who are the Velaryons, and what happened to make them inconsequential by the time of Game of Thrones?

History of the Velaryons

The show has said many times that the Velaryons, like the Targaryens, have the blood of Old Valyria. This makes the Velaryons one of the few families who escaped the Doom of Valyria. They left Valyria before the Targaryens, choosing to settle on the smaller island of Driftmark due to the more fertile land. Though they originate from a city of Dragonlords, the Velaryons never had dragons of their own. Instead, they raised ships. These came in handy when Aegon the Conqueror needed a fleet.

The Velaryons aligned themselves with the Targaryens early on, even before they ruled Westeros. The two families intermarried when there were no closer relations for the Targaryens to wed. This allowed their Valyrian blood to remain pure. Valaena Velaryon was the mother of Aegon the Conqueror and his sister wives, Visenya and Rhaenys.

Due to their close relationship with the Targaryens and their nautical prowess, the Velaryons often served as the master of ships for the crown. After helping Aegon take Blackwater Rush, Demon Velaryon was the first person awarded this position. A Velaryon was master of ships so consistently that for so many years that it was practically considered a hereditary position. The first Lord Commander of the Kingsguard was Corlys Velaryon (not the man in House of Dragon, but a distant relative of his). The Velaryon house gained power after Aegon I conquered Westeros because of their loyalty. By the time depicted in House of the Dragon, the Velaryons were an influential house, in part because of their proximity to the Targaryens, but the fortune they amassed certainly helped.

The Sea Snake

Corlys Velaryon, the lord of the house during the show, is referred to as The Sea Snake, a name he took from his famous ship. The Velaryon sons typically take time to experience the life of a seafarer, and Corlys' turn was eventful. Corlys took many voyages, reaching every notable port in Westeros and Essos alike. He sailed north of the wall, hoping to find passage around Westeros, but failed to do so.

Corlys designed a ship called the Sea Snake, which took him on his most famous exploits - his Nine Voyages to Essos. Corlys returned from the first trip with enough valuables to double the Velaryon fortune. One of these voyages gave him the distinction of being the first Westerosi to navigate the Thousand Islands and reach the notorious and distant locals of Nefer and Mossovy, which was the end of the known world. On the last of his fabled Nine Voyages, Corlys filled his ship with gold, bought twenty more ships in Qarth, and filled those ships with treasure such as spices, silk, and elephants. Though not all the ships lasted through the return journey, and the elephants died en route, the exploit made the Velaryons vastly wealthy. In fact, they were said to be the richest house in the realm, passing even the Lannisters. Corlys had a new seat made for the Velaryons, calling it High Tide. There he stored his treasures.

Corlys married Rhaenys Targaryen, the only child of King Jaehaerys I's oldest son. Corlys and Rhaenys had two children, Laena (Savannah Steyn) and Laenor. Dues to his royal heritage, Laenor was allowed to claim the dragon Seasmoke, making the Velaryon house the only not-Targaryens to have a dragon.

After the death of Jaehaerys I's sons, the lords of Westeros met to settle the question of succession. While many offered up claims during the Great Council of 101, it came down to two: Rhaenys as Jaehaerys I's oldest grandchild and Viserys, the oldest male grandchild. A key argument was that Rhaenys had a son to take the throne, while Viserys had only a daughter. But in the end, Viserys was the chosen heir. Corlys never truly recovered from the blow to his pride.

As seen in House of the Dragon, when Viserys' wife dies without giving him a son, Corlys offered his young daughter as the new queen. But Viserys declined. With the additional slight of Viserys refusing to take action against the Crabfeeder who attacked a Velaryon ship, Corlys abandoned his position as master of ships to fight in the Stepstones. The rift between Corlys and Viserys remained in effect even after the victory in the Stepstones. When Viserys learned Corlys was planning to marry Laena to a Braavosi lord, he decided it was time to make peace. So Viserys arranged a marriage between Laenor and Rhaenyra, his daughter and heir. In doing so, Corlys finally had a line to the throne. Though with an entire series left to go, it likely won't be so easy.

The Future of House Velaryon

Like their rise to power, the Velaryons fell from grace because of their loyalty to the Targaryens. During Robert's Rebellion, the Velaryons stuck with the Mad King. When the war ended, they were allowed to keep their land, but they lost their position in court. The Velaryons swore fealty to Stannis Baratheon, the new Lord of Dragonstone. Assumedly, they fight for him in the War of Five Kings.

The Velaryon house has a rich history of adventures and famous lords. They always had a strong tie with the Targaryens. Due to intermarrying, many Velaryons have royal blood themselves. As the Velaryons grow in importance to the House of the Dragon series, there is a lot to learn about their past. Even more Velaryon history will be revealed if HBO decides to make the proposed spinoff show The Sea Snake, which would focus on Corlys Velaryon and his backstory. Whatever the case, the lore surrounding the Velaryon family is fascinating and deserves to be explored further, whether in House of the Dragon or another series.