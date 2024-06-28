The Big Picture 10 Best Houses in 'House of the Dragon,' Ranked

Game of Thrones fans return to the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros in the spin-off prequel series, House of the Dragon, which takes place 172 years before the events of GOT. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, the show's second season is currently underway and with an inevitable war approaching, Team Green and Team Black are continuing to campaign against each other and rallying for support from other noble houses in the latest game for the Iron Throne. While some houses like House Targaryen and House Velayron are a few of the prominent houses on the front lines, there are more Great Houses involved that could either make or break these opponents.

Of course, more houses are expected to enter the playing field, but so far, HOTD has introduced a variety of familiar houses, such as House Stark and House Greyjoy, and new players, including House Hightower and House Royce that could shake this fight up to unpredictable heights. Out of all the qualifying contenders of the Seven Kingdoms, these are the 10 best houses in House of the Dragon, ranked.

10 House Westerling of Crag

"Honor, Not Honors"

Image via HBO

House Westerling of Crag is a noble house located in the northwestern westerlands and is sworn to House Lannister of Casterly Rock. Westerling is one of the oldest houses, dating back to the First Men and is a proud house, as their motto demonstrates. In House of the Dragon, Westerling was represented in season one by the Kingsguard and one of the show's most underrated characters, Ser Harrold Westerling (Graham McTavish), who, as fans may remember, turned in his white cloak after King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) died, refusing to go along with Prince Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), being deemed as the king's successor.

While House Westerling's allegiance remains undetermined, whoever manages to get them on their side is guaranteed to have a brave and loyal house on their side, becoming a vital player in this intense game for the Iron Throne. According to Screenrant, McTavish is supposedly set to return to the series but isn't expected to make an appearance in season two. This may mean that House Westerling will come back into play at a crucial time and is most likely expected to pledge its support for Team Black at this point.

9 House Royce of Runestone

"We Remember"

Image via HBO

House Royce of Runestone was a former Great House of Westeros that ruled over the Vale before it was overthrown by House Arryn. It remains to be one of the most powerful and noble houses in the Vale, still controlling several ports and guarding the Gates to the Moon, a vital path that leads to the Eyrie. The show has only briefly introduced House Royce with Prince Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) estranged wife, Lady Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford), who is killed after "falling from her horse" while hunting.

In season 1, episode 5, 'We Light the Way,' Daemon is confronted by one of Rhea's cousins, Ser Gerold Royce (Owen Oakeshott), who boldly expresses his belief that Daemon was involved in his cousin's death. House Royce has yet to determine who they support, but considering House Arryn has already given their support to Team Black, it's likely that House Royce will follow. Considering its position and power in the Vale and reputable history, House Royce easily reigns as one of the best houses in House of the Dragon.

8 House Greyjoy of Pyke

"We Do Not Sow"

Image via HBO

House Greyjoy of Pyke is one of the Great Houses in Westeros and rules over the Iron Islands, a collection of islands off the west coast of Westeros. While they don't have a massive army, House Greyjoy compensates by having one of the largest and most powerful fleets in all the Seven Kingdoms, known as the Iron Fleet, making them an extremely crucial house. Currently, in the timeline of House of the Dragon, Lord Dalton Greyjoy sits as the Lord Reaper of Pyke and has yet to claim his support, but King Aegon II is already planning on recruiting him for Team Green.

Game of Thrones fans are familiar with House Greyjoy, but the house has only made a verbal appearance so far in House of the Dragon. In season 2, episode 2, 'Rhaenerya the Cruel,' Aegon announces his plans to gain control of the proclaimed Greyjoy army of ships. Whether he will be successful or not is unclear, but it is obvious that House Greyjoy will eventually come into play in the series, standing as a powerhouse force with a tactful command of the sea.

7 House Arryn of the Eyrie

"As High As Honor"

Image via HBO

House Arryn of the Eyrie is another Great House and the principal noble house in the Vale of Arryn. Their main location, the Eyrie along with their winter castle at the Gates of the Moon, are both located next to the tallest mountain in the Vale, making the Eyrie impregnable and the Vale an exceptional fortress. The Maiden of the Vale, Lady Jeyne Arryn (set to be played by Amanda Collin), currently sits as head of the house and in season 2, episode 1, 'A Son for a Son,' it's revealed that she has pledged her support to Team Black.

House Arryn is a distinguished and honorable house that has strength on both land and sea. Their control of ports allows them to send aid faster and their location also makes them a stronghold on land against their enemies. Considering Lady Jeyne Arryn the head of her house during Visery's reign, her honoring the late king's wishes and pledging her support to Team Black demonstrates unyielding loyalty, which is an admirable and rare quality, making House Arryn of the Eyrie one of the best and most respectable houses in House of the Dragon.

6 House Stark of Winterfell

"Winter is Coming"

Image via HBO

House Stark of Winterfell is an ancient and Great House of Westeros located in the North. It dates back to the First Men and was founded by Brandon the Builder, a legendary figure who lived during the Age of Heroes. Before King Aegon I Targaryen's Conquest, the Starks ruled as Kings of Winter, but they are now known as the Wardens of the North and rule as Lords of Winterfell. House Stark sits in an undesirable location with below-freezing temperatures, but this also serves as one of the house's biggest advantages. Unlike the other houses, House Stark's motto serves as a warning rather than a boast, showcasing their humility and bravery.

In House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1, 'A Son for a Son,' Rhaenyra's oldest son, Jacaerys (Harry Collett), successfully earns House Stark's support from Cregen Stark (Tom Taylor), but Stark is only able to spare a handful of men because, of course, "Winter is coming." Despite having to deal with the threats beyond the Wall, House Stark is still willing to show their support and while it might not be a massive army, it's better than nothing. The house's value of honor and trustworthiness plus Cregen Stark's willingness to lend any form of help is why House Stark of Winterfell is one of the best houses.

5 House Baratheon of Storm's End

"Ours is the Fury"

Image via HBO

House Baratheon of Storm's End is the youngest Great House of Westeros and the main house of the Stormlands. They are known for their large army and their ancient ties to House Targaryen. The Stormlands sit behind King's Landing, serving as a secure point of access through the Narrow Sea. In recent years, members of House Baratheon have served on the king's small council, earning them immense influence and also marital ties within House Targaryen.

House of the Dragon introduced House Baratheon in the finale episode of season one, with Lord Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans) who, despite his late father's support of Team Black, ultimately sided with Team Green. House Baratheon was one of the first houses sought after, proving to be an essential and powerful player in the upcoming war. Despite being the youngest Great House, House Baratheon has gained notoriety with the other Great Houses and earned a reputation for brutal bloodshed and ruthless tendencies that have made them one of the richest houses in Westeros, solidifying them as one of the top-tier houses in the series.

4 House Lannister of Casterly Rock

"Hear Me Roar!"

Image via HBO

House Lannister of Casterly Rock is one of the oldest and most prominent Great Houses in Westeros and sits on the largest gold mine, making it the wealthiest house in the realm. Also known as the Wardens of the West, House Lannister's location, Casterly Rock, is in the Westerlands overlooking the Sunset Sea near Lannisport, where their large fleet is also anchored. House of the Dragon introduced House Lannister with the identical twins, Jason and Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall), who currently sits on the King's small council as Master of Ships.

House Lannister has the official motto of "Hear Me Roar!" but they typically opt for the unofficial one, "A Lannister Always Pays His Debts," which typically refers to revenge. While it isn't a royal house like in Game of Thrones, House Lannister still has high authority and leverage throughout the Seven Kingdoms plus an ensured source of financial funding that is guaranteed to be essential at a time of war. Between their numbers and extreme wealth, House Lannister is without a doubt a critical house, but their strategic mindset and tactful movements are what makes them one of the best houses.

3 House Hightower of Oldtown

"We Light the Way"

Image via HBO

House Hightower of Oldtown is one of the most powerful noble houses in the Reach and is sworn to House Tyrell of Highgarden. Oldtown is the second most populated city in Westeros, lying southwest of Highgarden at the mouth of Honeywine River. It's said that House Hightower is as wealthy as House Lannister and, as fans already know, it has extensive royal connections and leadership, mainly due to Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), who has just about had it after serving as Hand of the King for the last two kings and his grandson.

House Hightower is one of the main houses in House of the Dragon and continues to play a significant role in the fight for the Iron Throne. While Otto's daughter, Alicent (Olivia Cooke), is the former queen and mother of King Aegon II, she has struggled to gain control of her headstrong son, but still has the will and unwavering support of her house to help her fight on. Despite the heightened personal issues, House Hightower is one of the best houses that continues to mix things up and will more than likely bring House Tyrell into the fold, which is another Great house that has plenty of means to aid Team Green.

2 House Velaryon of Driftmark

"The Old, the True, the Brave"

Image via HBO

House Velaryon of Driftmark is another Great House that plays a major role in the current game and is also one of the oldest houses in the Seven Kingdoms. They are known for their extensive maritime tradition and incredible fleet equipped with men ten times their salt with immense experience traveling the open sea. Their seat, High Tide, is located in Blackwater Bay and stands west of Dragonstone. Unlike most of the other houses, House Velaryon has several dragons on its side, granting them an extreme advantage over their enemies.

Lord of the Tides, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), currently sits as head of the house and, due to his previous experience with warfare and fighting on the ocean tides, he is a vital ally for Team Black. The house has ended up getting the short end of the stick in several scenarios, notably, the Sea Snake's wife, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) being passed over as Queen in favor of her cousin, Viserys Targaryen. Despite their history of bad deals, House Valeryon remains to be an honest and trustworthy house that has always put the good of Westeros before themselves.

1 House Targaryen of Dragonstone

"Fire and Blood"

Image via HBO

Once a small house of dragonlords, House Targaryen of Dragonstone currently resides as the royal house of the Seven Kingdoms, but it is divided over the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. Under the leadership of Aegon Targaryen, House Targaryen invaded and united the Realm over a century ago and is known for its ancient connection to dragons and being of Valyrian descent. Unlike other houses, House Targaryen tends to marry within their families to keep their bloodline pure.

During the previous Targaryen reigns, there was a sense of harmony throughout the Seven Kingdoms and no serious events of warfare, proving House Targaryen to be a successful and seemingly peaceful royal house. Targaryens have a long line of descendants who have been dedicated to the morality and legacy of their house and exhibit an unyielding determination to fight for it at any cost. Considering there was peace throughout Westeros under the House Targaryen and their honorable reputation, it's easy to see why they rank as the best house in House of the Dragon.

KEEP READING: The 10 Craziest 'House of the Dragon' Moments (So Far), Ranked