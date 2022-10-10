Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood. Not for a lack of trying, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has had trouble winning the Velaryons and their ships to her side. House of the Dragon, so far, has depicted the slow burn of events that led to the first civil war of their dynasty, and the other mighty Valyrian House has been a valuable asset Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) have been vying for. The Velaryon House has a lot to offer, which happens to be the antithesis of the Targaryen House, the sea to their fire.

The idea of a stronger union between their houses has appeared since the beginning of the season, first showing itself as Corlys Velaryon's (Steve Toussaint) offer to the recently widowed King Viserys (Paddy Considine): his (extremely) young daughter's hand in marriage. The King decides to marry Alicent Hightower instead, who he already formed a relationship with, which in hindsight may not have been any better of a decision politically. Later, to heal the rift this causes between the houses, Viserys and Rhaenyra agree to offer her hand to Laenor (John Macmillan), Corlys' son. This would have worked out, if not for the fact that Laenor was gay. Top this with the fact that Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) would marry Laenor's sister, Laena (Nanna Blondell). This wasn't much help in the end -- during their marriage, they spent their time away from Westeros, not doing much for a political alliance.

Rhaenyra's Alliance With the Velaryons Is Finally Strengthened

After Laena dies due to childbirth and Rhaenyra concocts a plan to help Laenor escape and fake his death, the Princess is back to square one. She's actually at negative squares considering Laenor's (fake) death appears orchestrated by Rhaenyra and her new husband. Plus, her clearly illegitimate children didn't help her gain the Velaryons' and especially Rhaenys' (Eve Best) trust. Rhaenyra clearly needs another tactic to solidify an alliance with the powerful Velaryon house. Her decision to marry Daemon does make sense, even after ignoring their chemistry. Having babies that look like the Princess and a Targaryen would be infinitely easier than the continuous lies she's forced to spew. Daemon is a loyal ally and would make her claim to the Iron Throne strong, even if he doesn't have a navy to boast.

The earliest hint of the future of the Rhaenyra and Corlys comes in the episode, "Driftmark," with blink-and-you'll-miss-it visual imagery of 'Hand'. After the Queen manages to strike the Princess with the King's blade, Corlys stands behind Rhaenyra to steady her, taking her bleeding hand into his own. While this may not seem like much at first glance, any book reader (or avid Wikipedia-er like myself) would recognize this small gesture as a foreshadowing of their future relationship: Queen and Hand. However, this development is put on hold years later when the Corlys is possibly mortally ruined in battle at The Stepstones, allowing the succession of Lord of the Tides to be called into question by forces more amenable to Alicent's cause.

To secure her son's position of heir to Driftmark, Rhaenyra attempted to win Rhaenys over by offering to betroth her sons to Rhaenys' granddaughters, also Daemon's daughters. This would unify the houses against the 'greens' (with Rhaenyra's supporters deemed as 'blacks') and Corlys' descendants would eventually inherit the Iron Throne if Rhaenyra ascended to the throne. While Rhaenys initially rejects this offer, believing that Rhaenyra had Laenor killed, she is the one that brings this up to Viserys, unifying with Rhaenyra against Corlys' brother Vaemond (Wil Johnson) and allying with a fellow Targaryen.

Fire & Blood Tells Us About Rhaenyra's Future Alliance With the Velaryons

Corlys and Rhaenyra's relationship still has many bumps to go over if Corlys manages to survive his wound and if the show continues to follow Fire and Blood, the source material that the television series is based upon. It's a relief to know that House of the Dragon seems to be heading for the same pre-written ending (looking at you Game of Thrones) while the show finds new, unique ways of getting there. It's necessary for the show to at least condense events, and its latest episode "The Lord of the Tides" is an example of how this can also work for the drama of the show.

With the children's betrothed marriages also occurring in Fire and Blood, the novel enlightens us that before being named as Hand, Corlys would heal from his fever and serve on her 'Black Council'. He would continue to bring up pertinent issues and solid leadership advice as she fights for the Throne during the Dance of Dragons aka the continental conflict between Rhaenyra and Alicent, which is also passed down to their children. This is generational trauma at an extreme level.

Corlys' naming of Hand is a little ironic though, considering he wasn't named by Rhaenyra, herself, in Fire and Blood. When Rhaenyra found a marriage with Daemon she wasn't more or less forced into it, leave it to patriarchal society to push her into a different type of relationship with the Velaryons and offering up her children instead (for better or for worse). But just how many bumps will the two houses go through before getting to this consequential relationship in House of the Dragon? The future relationship between Crown and Hand, however, could be the very thing needed to truly tie these houses together beyond the flimsy whims of marriage betrothals used by the Lords of Westeros.

Whether it's Corlys at Rhaenyra's side or even more betrothals, it's clear that this conflict has passed down to their children. When Viserys is finally able to ease the resentment between Alicent and Rhaenyra, it's the children (and a colossal miscommunication) who egg on the Dance of Dragons, showing how easily trauma can be passed down from parent to child and the chaos it can wreak. It will be essential for the Velaryons and Rhaenyra's supporters to stand united if they are to retain the throne against Alicent and Aegon II's (Tom Glynn-Carney) forces.