HBO has released the first official images from House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel following the fiery Targaryen family, and folks, everyone is having a real serious time by the seaside. The series started production last month.

The images don't offer much by way of plot—I cannot stress enough how hard it's just actors in gorgeous costumes staring and/or refusing to look at the ocean—but at least the fits are spot-on. The most obvious stand-out is the first image, which reveals Emma D'Arcy as dragonrider Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen alongside Matt Smith as her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen.

The new images also give the first glimpse of Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, better known as The Sea Snake, "the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros." Rounding out the trio of images is a shot showing Rhys Ifans as Hand of the King Otto Hightower and Olivia Cooke as his daughter, Alicent Hightower.

Set 300 years before Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon tells the story of the Targaryen family, the hot-tempered clan of incestuous dragon-tamers who conquered Westeros with fire and blood. Ryan J. Condal co-created the series with A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, with Miguel Sapochnik serving as showrunner.

Check out the images below. House of the Dragon is set to hit HBO in 2022.

