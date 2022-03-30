HBO released new images and posters for House of the Dragon, the first series spinoff of the medieval fantasy hit Game of Thrones. Set two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, the spinoff series will focus on House Targaryen and how they ruled the Westeros continent with the help of mighty dragons.

While none of the new images feature the show's true stars, the dragons, we can already see the main cast of House of the Dragon ready to fight for the Iron Throne. The new images show Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, a good man who'll have difficulty holding the throne due to his kindness. The photos also show Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to Viserys, and next in line for taking the throne. Contrary to Viserys, Daemon is said to have true dragon blood in his veins, which makes him as dangerous as he's impulsive. We can also see Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, who's loyal to the Targaryen and to order in Westeros. Otto's daughter, Alicent, is played by Olivia Cooke and described as a cunning political player who grew close to the King.

The new images also show Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, a dragon rider who must prove she's worthy of the Targaryen name just because she was born a woman. There's also Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, the "Sea Snake," the most famous sea adventurer in Westeros history. House of the Dragon's main cast is rounded up by Fabien Frankel as Dornish warrior Ser Criston Cole and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, a foreigner who becomes an unlikely ally to the throne.

Image via HBO

RELATED:‌ 10 Great Shows To Tide You Over Until 'The Rings of Power' And 'House of the Dragon'The House of the Dragon cast also includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn. The series is based on Fire & Blood, a prequel novel written by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. The story will center on the civil war that split the Targaryen family apart, an event known by fans as the "Dance of the Dragons."

The series was created by Martin and writer Ryan Condal. Condal also acts as showrunner, together with director Miguel Sapochnik. The three executive produce alongside writer Sara Hess, director Greg Yaitanes, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. Other directors include Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel.

House of the Dragon debuts on August 21 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Check the new images below.

