It’s a long road to House of the Dragon Season 2, but there’s enough time for fans to theorize and mull over the events of Season 1. The series was everything that fans expect from a Game of Thrones prequel: it is thrilling, and has the most unexpected turns that even surprised avid book fans. The slow-burning season covered about 20 years worth of significant events in the life of Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy) and Queen Alicent (Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke). However, it was the final shot of D’Arcy’s face in the finale that declared fire will reign in Westeros.

Showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik did a terrific job of basing the series on the events of Fire and Blood book which is an unreliable account of a maester and various historians that chronicles the events of Targaryen history that lead to the Dance of the Dragons. In a Game of Thrones podcast, co-hosts Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen broke down the finale episode. When Johnsen pointed out that maybe the Princess and the Queen were trying to get the respective successions done without any bloodshed Concepcion agreed, noting, “I will say I love the idea that you raised, which similarly is not mentioned in the books, but would be a thing that the historians would miss if it was done secretly enough.”

In the books, Alicent and Rhaenyra’s relationship takes a downward shift when the former birthed three kids in continuous succession, while the Princess remained Viserys’ heir. The Queen also outright wanted to install his son Aegon on the Iron Throne after the King’s death. However, in House of the Dragon, we saw an organic demise of friendship between Alicent and Rhaenyra with various events in their lives. At one point later in the series, it almost felt like the two would reunite.

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon': Director Clare Kilner Explains the Power Dynamics After Viserys' Death

When Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) comes to Dragonstone and serves The Black Queen with an old page from a book and reminds her of their friendship, she agrees to give an answer by “morrow,” but fate had a different plan. Of these efforts by both the women, Concepcion said, “This idea that Alicent and Rhaenyra feeling things spin out of their control. They’re surrounded by these bloodthirsty men who can’t wait to make their bones and make their name out on the battlefield somewhere, of them two back channeling and being like, how do we take the air out of this, what can we do to like slow this down? It's a fascinating idea.”

All episodes of House of the Dragon are streaming on HBO Max. You can check out Cancepcion's comments below: