Season 1 of House of the Dragon has left fans on a cliffhanger that raises many questions about the upcoming Dance of the Dragons. The war began the moment when Aegon II was crowned as the new in King's Landing. When christened with Aegon, the conqueror’s crown and sword and publicly pronounced the protector of the seven realms – all signs of legitimacy surrounds him weakening the claim of King Viserys’ real heir Rhaenyra. In the books, the Princess simply tells the envoy, who comes to Dragonstone with terms from the Greens, “Tell my half-brother that I will have my throne, or I will have his head.” But in the series we see the Black Queen delays her answer. But as fate decreed, Prince Aemond and Vhagar accidentally killed his nephew, Luce and the war has begun. In a new featurette, House of the Dragon podcast co-host Jason Concepcion talks about why dragons aren’t an advantage in the upcoming war.

The war began for Daemon the moment Rhaenys came to Dragonstone with the news of Viserys’ death. We saw him counting his allies as well as their dragons. While we know there are many more dragons to come, Concepcion, simply puts it as “the black faction, Queen Rhaenyra’s faction, simply has more” dragons. Adding, “They have Caraxes, Daemon’s dragon, Rhaenyra’s Syrax, Princess Rhaynes’ Meleys. They have Seasmoke, formerly Laenor’s but no rider right now. They have Vermithor, Old King Jaehaery’s dragon with no rider. Silverwing, King Jaehaerys’ Queen Alysanne’s dragon. Several wild dragons that live on Dragonstone, and then they have Jace and Joffrey’s dragons.”

On the Green’s side, he starts with Vhagar “because you can’t ignore, Vahagar is the biggest, baddest dragon around. The former mount of Queen Visenya.” Queen Alicent’s three kids have their own dragons “King Aegon II rides Sunfire which is apparently a very very beautiful dragon and Helaena has Dreamfyre.” But as we saw in the finale episode, these magnificent beasts have their own primitive instincts that can override the rider’s commands with heavy consequences. The podcast host elaborates on the complication saying, “the fact that you’re just sending like a nameless pilot out on the dragon, right? Especially if they’re gonna be fighting each other, which is very dangerous. You’re sending [say] Aegon the King is gonna be riding a dragon [or] Prince Aemond. These are like very important people.”

Image via HBO

So while having more dragons looks like an advantage for the Blacks Concepcion reveals that it maybe not be as big an advantage as you think because The Black Queen is “gonna loath to throw her heir, Jace, into the mix, and neither side really wants their dragons to go head-to-head.” However, how having more dragons in numerical terms is going to play out is “gonna be very interesting to say, not to mention the fact that you know, Vermithor, Silverwing, the wild dragons, Seasmoke, these dragons held by Rhaenyra’s side, don’t have riders. Where are these riders gonna come from? Uhh… TBD,” he teased.

House of the Dragon Season 1 is streaming on HBO Max. You can check out the new featurette below: