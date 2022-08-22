Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon.

As expected, the highly anticipated return to Westeros brought plenty of gruesome violence as we were introduced once more to an array of new characters who will soon be at each other’s throats in yet another struggle for power. House of the Dragon, like Game of Thrones before it, tells a story that is built around the machinations of the monarchy at its core. While the original series delved into detail about the callousness of those in charge, ending its first episode with a child being thrown out a window to cover up an incestuous affair, this prequel series has offered up something that already feels more pointed in its premiere episode.

Much of this centers around Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), who is vying to take the Iron Throne from his brother, King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). In order to do this, Daemon decides to test the waters of what he can get away with by commanding what is essentially a small army (known as the Goldcloaks) to begin cracking down on supposed crime in the city. This is all a cover for a show of force where they ruthlessly kill random people, labeling them as criminals without evidence or a chance to defend themselves. Claiming it is about restoring “law and order,” a classic way of justifying authoritarian overreach, this bloodbath is as unsettling as it is revealing. It is an early indication of how all their fancy titles and authority is paved with brutality. All their wealth and power are reliant on the subjugation of those living under their thumb. For all the arrogance the Targayens have about how they are the ones who are anointed to rule the kingdom, their true selves emerge in moments like this.

This is made even more explicit when we see the pregnant Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) essentially put to death when Viserys decides to cut her open in a selfish and doomed attempt to try to save a potential heir for himself. While he was told that her death was almost certain, he ensured that her final moments were ones defined by pain and terror. The show intercuts this nightmarish scene with the bloody fighting happening at the event meant to celebrate the child's arrival, a choice that cuts deep in how it is constructed. It puts the two scenes in conversation with each other, showing how all the pomp and circumstance is merely camouflage for the quiet violence that goes on behind closed doors. The juxtaposition between the two moments reveals how they are more similar than different, forever intertwined in shared brutality. No matter how much they dress it up or try to rationalize it to themselves, the grace of the monarchy is a hollow one that masks the true horrors of the power they exercise. No matter who you are, if you stand in the way of that control, then you are made disposable.

That is where Aemma finds herself. Despite being a Queen who has struggled to bear Viserys an heir for years, she is tossed aside at the moment her life and dignity stood in the way of him maintaining control of the Kingdom. There is no honor in this decision, only a complete and utter disregard for her well-being. Viserys doesn't even really tell her what was about to happen as he is too cowardly to explain himself to her. As her screams fade into the cheers of the crowd watching the destruction of the event meant to celebrate her giving birth, there is the unshakeable feeling that they are also cheering on her death. This is the reality of this world where all the prestige is reliant on the pain and suffering of others. The authority that the characters have and are fighting to keep is not something they have earned through their own righteousness; rather, it only takes a willingness to destroy anything and anyone.

The Targaryens are the villains of their own story, driven by a hunger for power that feels like it will never be fully satiated. All of the blood and viscera washes away any illusions we may have that there are moral characters who can be trusted with the levers of power. There are only various shades of selfishness, with some seeming to want to do right before ultimately taking the same cruel path as all the rest. The ways they cling to their despotism expose how fragile and meaningless it is, a testament to the hollowness that underpins all the horrors. They don’t have this authority because they are the right people for the job or because they truly will bring balance to the world. They have been given this because of a family name, nothing more. Despite this, they will exercise as much force as it takes to maintain their control of the throne. The show, even in just its first episode, doesn’t pull any punches in showing the full scope of this violence and depravity that is certain to get worse from here.

How this all plays out speaks to House of the Dragon's deeper cynicism about the cruelty of its characters and the monarchy they continue to uphold. Aemma’s early demise was without any purpose or meaning other than to maintain this system of succession. The way the scene of her death is placed alongside the spectacle of the celebration makes for an incisive incongruity that captures a deeper thematic meaning. It shows how comprehensively callous this world is, built upon an illusion of pageantry that merely hides the psychopathy that is baked into the foundations of everything. Even as it is rather blunt, this doesn’t dull the devastating impact it has on the story. It's not just a natural extension of the key themes from the original series, which was constantly about showing the cracks of the corrupt crown, but how this prequel is carving its own unique path.

Gone is the naïveté of the Stark family, as we now see that the darkness is already beginning to take shape in the casual violence that gets carried out in key moments. It instills the brutality with a deeper sense of dread as we know that this is the way these characters exert their power over the world and, as we can now see beginning to take shape, over their opponents in the quest for the Iron Throne. All of this made for a strong opening in House of the Dragon that, even with a fraught road ahead, sets the stage for an engaging debut season.