Paddy Considine gave an Emmy-worthy performance in House of the Dragon, the first of planned Game of Thrones spin-offs. His King Viserys was an incredibly flawed ruler, in spite of his efforts to be remembered as a good one. Throughout the series, he made numerous mistakes. Some were because of his favor towards his daughter Rhaenyra, like allowing her to choose her own husband. Others were more personal, and were related to his ruling style, including apathy toward the political intrigue around him.

In Episode 5, when King Viserys asks how he will be remembered in 100 or 500 years, it's evident he knows that his legacy is doomed. As much as he tries, he is never able to be a good king. As sympathetic as he may be, it is clear throughout the entire series that Viserys isn't a great ruler. His reign is filled with many missteps, that leave a legacy of a well-meaning but bumbling ruler.

He's The Wrong King For The Realm

To be fair, the fact that Viserys is King isn't entirely his fault. After being chosen by a council of lords to succeed his grandfather King Jaehaerys I, his fate is sealed. He never makes any effort to upset the status quo, in favor of literally anyone more qualified to lead.

Throughout his entire tenure as ruler, he lacks the self-awareness to acknowledge that he is ill-suited to his role. He carries on as if nothing is amiss. This lack of self-awareness puts the realm in peril many times throughout the series. His obliviousness leads him and his family into frankly dangerous situations.

He's An Over-Indulgent Ruler

Who wouldn't want to take advantage of all the perks that come with being royal? Viserys takes advantage of it all. Arguably, he's most in his element when he's at parties, entertaining guests at elaborate feasts.

Enjoying all the pleasures afforded a king without taking on much of the responsibility makes for a chaotic combination. When his overindulgence is on display in public, it's a signal to his enemies that he is not paying attention. This allows him to be distracted from the decisions that need to be made.

He Focuses More On His Models

Viserys is allowed to have interests outside of his responsibilities as the king. If building models of his kingdom helped him to relax, he should have absolutely done it. Unfortunately, his focus on his models is symbolic of the greater mistake he makes during his tenure as ruler.

The focus on the model of his kingdom shows how distracted he is from the real work that needs to be done. It demonstrates Viserys' focus on his kingdom as he wishes it was, and how he wishes he could build it. This is a massive opportunity he missed, as he should have been devoting his attention to leading his kingdom.

He Underestimates Daemon As An Ally

The Rogue Prince is the best kind of character to love to hate. Underneath all of his bravado, he is clearly loyal to his brother. When the relationship between Viserys and Daemon is ruptured, there is no attempt on Viserys' part to try to reconcile, really until the end of his life.

With the chaos that enveloped his realm, Viserys needed his brother to be firmly at his side. Daemon is an incredibly powerful force. It would have been wise to give Daemon more authority, so that he could be a force against those conspiring against Viserys and his house.

He Lets His Wife Aemma Die In Childbirth

House of the Dragon's first episode was horrific, featuring one of the worst fake C-sections put to screen. Aemma's fate is sealed by her husband. From what fans see of Viserys before this incident, he seems to be a good enough husband – that doesn't mean he isn't willing to sacrifice his wife in his quest to have a son.

Aemma's death sets off a cascade of events that set the Targaryens on a path to destruction. Prioritizing the possibility of a son over his wife's well-being is the mistake of a short-sighted man. Viserys' decision to kill his wife ensured that he would need to begin the process of finding a wife again, and throw the succession of his House into question.

He Doesn't Acknowledge Daemon And Rhaenyra's Relationship

When Viserys confronts his brother about his relationship with Rhaenyra, it's fast and furious. He comes at his brother with a vengeance. Just as soon as the storm gathers power, however, it fades away. Viserys never truly holds his brother to account for what he does to Rhaenyra.

Viserys' refusal to acknowledge the Targaryen historical obsession with blood purity leads to unintended consequences. The mistake of standing idly by while his brother targets his daughter further sets up Rhaenyra to fail. He has the chance to step in, and it's a mistake he doesn't take.

He Marries Alicent Hightower

In the early days, Alicent's marriage to Viserys was read as a Mean Girls-esque move. In fact, this marriage showed just how politically disinclined Viserys is. This marriage, like all marriages in this fictional world, is a political one. It is a massive mistake that leads to disastrous consequences.

Viserys' marriage to Alicent opens up a challenge to the line of succession that he had established. Rather than focusing on securing his own succession, he provides more than one option for a future heir. This was only ever going to divide the realm. He should have considered staying single, and backing his daughter's claim to the throne.

He Fumbles Making A Match For Rhaenyra

Viserys makes a point of allowing his daughter to choose her own husband. It's clear he thinks he's doing right by her, by allowing her to find her own love. Enter Laenor Velaryon, who goes into what is meant to be a mutually beneficial partnership.

Unfortunately, this is another example of Viserys' ideals leading him to make a mistake. He doesn't consider the implications of wedding his daughter to a man who can never be romantically interested in her, so they each agree to take separate lovers. With an arrangement like this, there was always the opportunity for any of Rhaenyra's future children to have their legitimacy questioned.

He Doesn't Prepare Rhaenyra For War

There is never any doubt that Viserys loves his daughter Rhaenyra very much. He has the best of intentions when it comes to his future. Unfortunately, this is not always enough when it comes to preparing Rhaenyra to be Queen.

Viserys' mistake here is not adequately preparing his daughter for the realities that come with ruling a kingdom. His quest for peace at any cost is of no use to Rhaenyra, who faces an existential war to secure her claim to the throne. This mistake may not be Viserys' alone. However, he could have done so much better.

He Mistakes Alicent For Rhaenyra

Viserys put a lot of stock in Aegon the Conqueror's dream. It's this dream that he relays to his daughter, to pass on as family lore and emphasize the importance of keeping power in the family. Unfortunately, on his deathbed, Alicent hears him repeating this story, when it was intended for Rhaenyra's ears.

This mistake sets off a cascade of events that end in tragedy. This incident solidifies Alicent's intent to install her son on the throne, in spite of her husband's expressed wishes. This frustrating error costs so many people dearly, and the war is just getting started.

