Westeros. A lot goes on within the borders of this famous continent and there is not much that should surprise any onlooker. However, in the penultimate episode of HBO’s prequel series, House of the Dragon, fans might have gotten quite a dose of Westerosi life they were not entirely expecting.

For those who are not new to Westeros, it is a seeming tradition to have one character we all love to hate. In this prequel, we might have found our new target in Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) a.k.a Clubfoot. Youngest son of Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes), Larys shot up the leaderboard when he murdered his father and brother, Ser Harwin (Ryan Corr) while implying that Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) had ordered the act. Now firmly at her side at court, Larys continues to weave his webs to her benefit, and it would seem that in their years 'friendship', the pair have come to an unusual means of trade for his services rendered. Clare Kilner who directs the episode speaks about it.

Nicknamed Clubfoot because of his club foot, Lord Larys seemingly knows everything worth knowing in King's Landing. In the series' latest episode, when Larys relays important information to the queen, Alicent reveals her feet to Larys, allowing him to masturbate to them. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly on the West of Westeros podcast, Kilner revealed that this character development was the brainchild of Sara Hess, an EP on the series and writer for The Green Council episode. "Her mind is incredible. I mean, she really wrote us a wonderful episode, I have to say," Kilner says about Hess. "But, yeah, that was an interesting scene actually... Funnily enough, you get the intimacy coordinators [for] all the nudity, but they don't think about it for this." Kilner then adds, "It's so intrusive and invasive. It's a really dirty scene."

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room

By episode 9, Larys is referred to as the Lord Confessor by the Hand, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Clearly now a powerful man within the inner caucus of the Greens, he brings information to the queen as to how her father seemingly has an upper hand with information. Larys explains to the queen that her father is aware of a network of spies present within the Red Keep, and he uses them to his advantage. The one who leads the said spy network is none other than the White Worm, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno). It is in delivering this piece of key information we are introduced to Lord Larys' fetish. Alicent effectively orders the assassination of the White Worm but if she is to keep her son on the Iron Throne, she should be prepared to delve into darker depths. Perhaps we will see how far she is willing to go in the upcoming season finale.

House of the Dragon airs its season finale on October 23.