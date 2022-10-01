Throughout eight seasons of Game of Thrones, there was no manipulator and villain better than Petyr Baelish aka, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen). Though it took many years for his plots to be fully revealed to audiences we now know that he was responsible for many of the events of the show including the downfall of Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) and a large part of the plot to murder King Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). In the latest episodes of House of the Dragon, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) has shown himself to be more ruthless and cunning than Littlefinger ever was, willingly sacrificing his own family to get what he wants.

Littlefinger's main motivation for all that he did seemed to be his embarrassing loss in a duel with Brandon Stark for his childhood love Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), and the moniker "Littlefinger" which was bestowed on him as a taunt in reference to his size and his family's lands called The Fingers. Similarly, Larys was given the cruel nickname "The Clubfoot" because of his twisted foot. He was often forced to spend time with the ladies of the court as he was unable to hunt with the men and in a time when people maintained very traditional gender roles, this led to him being mocked and treated terribly throughout his life. This kind of mistreatment served as a similar origin story to Littlefinger's, they were both humiliated and turned this pain outward to try and control and destroy the world.

In an interesting coincidence, both Littlefinger and Larys Strong gained the title of Lord of Harrenhal through their manipulations of people and events. Littlefinger was rewarded with this title after he successfully negotiated a marriage between King Joffrey and Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) that allowed them to join together and win the Battle of Blackwater. In Episode 6, "The Princess and the Queen," Larys pardoned two condemned men in return for them murdering his father (the current Lord of Harrenhal) and his older brother (the heir to Harrenhal), which allowed him to assume the mantle for himself.

Inciting Wars and Ulterior Motives

Littlefinger once sent Lysa Arryn (Kate Dickie) to kill her husband and then inform her sister Catelyn that she suspected the Lannisters of this crime, which ostensibly started a chain of events that changed the face of the Seven Kingdoms. He started a war between House Stark and House Lannister so that he could gain position and power regardless of the price to Westeros. Comparably Larys helped nurture and grow the tension between Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), so it became a fully-fledged rift that bolstered his position while potentially costing the realm everything in the coming civil war.

Littlefinger's motivations were at first Catelyn Stark and then her daughter Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), both of whom he desired romantically. Though he never got to act on this with either one of them, he did groom Sansa to one day be his by making her dependent on him and teaching her everything he knew about court politics. He also tried to prove his worth to her by killing his then-wife Lysa in her defense and bringing his Knights of the Vale to the Battle of the Bastards when she asked him to. We have yet to see Larys display a romantic or sexual desire for anyone, with his interest to date being solely focused on Queen Alicent. Whether this interest is romantic remains to be seen, but it is already not boding well for Alicent to have such a man so focused on her. This seeming lack of interest in love or sex makes Larys far more dangerous than Littlefinger, as he is unlikely to be distracted by such matters in his quest for power.

Image via HBO

Littlefinger was also excellent at pretending to be romantically interested in a woman if it would help him get what he wanted. Lysa Arryn may have been batshit crazy but a number of the things she did, she did because he wooed her and convinced her to. He then married her, killed her, and inherited her lands, men, and titles. This is not something we have seen from Larys Strong yet, his manipulations have involved acting like a friend, and confidant, not a lover. While Larys Strong may have the advantage of not being distracted by a romantic interest, he also does not (that we've seen) possess these particular skills that Littlefinger used so successfully.

A Place on the Small Council

Image via HBO

Petyr Baelish was the Master of Coin on two small councils, first King Robert Baratheon's (Mark Addy), then King Joffrey's. This was once again brought about by his influence over Lysa Arryn who convinced her husband to appoint him to the position. While Larys is not yet on King Viserys's (Paddy Considine) small council, there is a high probability that this is the favor that he will request from the Queen. The position that Littlefinger occupied, Master of Coin is currently occupied by Lyman Beesbury (Bill Paterson) but there are only currently six people serving on the council in House of the Dragon instead of the seven that we see during most of Game of Thrones. The role of Master of Whispers either does not yet exist or remains unoccupied, either way, this would be an ideal job for someone of Larys's disposition and interests.

Even those Littlefinger valued the most, Catelyn and Sansa Stark, were not immune to his dastardly deeds if it was in his own interests. Littlefinger lied to Catelyn about the Lannisters still having her daughter Arya (Maisie Williams) as a hostage, and he married Sansa off first to Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), and then to Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) to advance his agenda. This does not bode well for Larys's main ally Queen Alicent, and he has already begun to turn on her — essentially blackmailing her into doing him a favor.

Littlefinger's downfall came at the hands of his beloved Sansa Stark, and her sister Arya. He got complacent and felt so sure of himself that he tried the same ploy he once used on their mother and aunt (Catelyn and Lysa) on them. His feelings for Sansa made her his blind spot, and in one of the best moments towards the end of the show, she used everything he had taught her to end him. So far Larys does not have a blind spot or any distractions that may lead to one. He has chosen the side that suits him best but does not seem like a man with any true loyalty. He is willing to have his own family killed and has no care for the death and disaster that will follow in the civil war he helped to blossom. That makes Larys Strong a far more terrifying prospect than Littlefinger could have ever hoped to have been.