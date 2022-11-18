No one can get enough of House of the Dragon, even weeks after the season has ended. The ambitious first season covers 20 years in only 10 episodes. To do so requires large time jumps that skip notable events, and the creators of the series had to leave out plots from George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, the book that House of the Dragon was based on. The real question is: Why didn't they make more episodes? There was more than enough story to cover it without taking any plot away from Season 2. If they added just three more episodes, the creators could have had several options for how to fill them, all of which would be entertaining to watch.

House of the Dragon Could Have Started Earlier

The first option would be to start the season earlier in the timeline. In a recent interview, George RR Martin said he liked the idea to start the series a generation earlier, with Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Rhaenys' (Eve Best) fathers. This could have covered another three episodes easily. Martin suggested the title "The Heir and the Spare," which would delve into the relationship between Aemon and Baelon during King Jaehaerys' reign. In this version, Aemon's bloody death could end the first episode of the season. Episode 2 would then focus on the debate of who would be the next heir, Rhaenys or Baelon. Jaehaerys would decide on Baelon, much to his wife's disapproval. But the matter would seem to be over until Baelon's appendix bursts, and the succession crisis begins anew. The third episode could be a political drama centering on the Great Council of 101, featuring the divisions and bribery among the great lords as the succession is debated. After Viserys is named heir, the series could skip to what became the first episode. This version would offer a more clear explanation of the Great Council's president and explore the previous resistance to a woman inheriting the Iron Throne to set up Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) plot. It would have been an interesting direction for the series but would require even more time jumps.

Additional Episodes Could Fill the Spaces of the Time Jumps in House of the Dragon

Speaking of the time jumps, one way to fill out more episodes would be to reduce them. Between episodes 5 and 6, there is an eventful10-tear gap. Shortening the time jumps could have answered some of the fans' questions. Like how Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) faced no consequences for killing a man at the royal wedding. They could have explored his growing friendship with Alicent (Olivia Cooke). At the same time, the show could have shown how Alicent and Rhaenyra's friendship fell to pieces. This time could have been used to expand the roles of characters like Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) or Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), so their deaths would be more impactful.

Laena is introduced in Episode 2 before she claims Vhagar, so she could have done that. It would highlight her character and tie in Vhagar, who is a major player in the future. It would also explain the process of claiming dragons before it became important for Aemond (Ewan Mitchell). It could have shown her marriage to Daemon (Matt Smith). Filling in the time jump could have sent Deamon to the Vale after the death of his first wife, Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford). In the book, he attempts to claim an inheritance after her death, and Lady Arryn sends him away, making it clear that he is no longer welcome in the Vale. The Vale and Lady Arryn will grow in importance as the Blacks and the Greens search for allies. With Jacaerys (Harry Collett) headed to treat with Lady Arryn in the season finale, the history between Daemon and the Vale is bound to come up.

Three extra episodes between 5 and 6 could have brought up the problems in Rhaenyra and Laenor's (John Macmillan) marriage. Namely, that Laenor is gay and their failure to conceive an heir. An arc showing us Rhaenyra and Laenor's struggling marriage and also the budding relationship between her and Harwin Strong could have filled in some of the blanks in those years in between. It is an open secret that Harwin fathered Rhaenyra's children, but how long did it take for the rumors to start? After the birth of Jacaerys, did Alicent go straight to Viserys? Or did it take her a bit to figure out the identity of the true father? In this example, an episode added could explore the beginning of Alicent's campaign to identify Rhaenyra's children as bastards, potentially with the help of her slippery ally, Larys Strong (Mathew Needham).

A Longer Season Could Have Brought in Plots From Fire and Blood

Many plots from Fire & Blood had to be dropped or changed in order to tell the story in a limited number of episodes. With more time, some of these plots could be added back. For example, Rhaenyra's tour for suitors in the novel was much longer. If it were expanded, it could introduce more houses, showing the division of who supports Rhaenyra to be heir and who doesn't, in preparation for the upcoming war. In Fire & Blood, Viserys initially proposes a marriage between Rhaenyra and Qoren Martel of Dorne. As of the time of House of the Dragon, Dorne is not under Targaryen rule, so the marriage would serve to unite the two kingdoms. Exploring this match and how it fell apart would have been another way to expand the world and bring back a house that was much loved by the audience. In the book, Daemon spends more time in the Vale with his first wife, which would have been an interesting addition allowing the show to spread out of King's Landing a little more.

Additionally, Rhaenyra and Laenor frequently visited Daemon and Laena in the early years of their respective marriages. Which could have offered us insight into the relationship between the four of them, as complicated as it was. The show could have also delved deeper into the Triarchy rather than bringing them up now and again. The problems with the Triarchy started early in the season, but it seemed over after Daemon defeated the Crabfeeder in Episode 3. However, after another time jump, Episode 8 reveals that Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) was injured after fighting a resurgence for six years, though he ultimately ended up triumphant.

A Longer Season Could Mean Including Deleted Scenes

Another way the creators could have used the extra time would be to include scenes that were cut from the series. One notable example was Rhaenyra helping Alicent dress for her wedding. Their friendship is back and forth throughout the show, but this sweet moment would have been once, as it is before their fallout. In episode 1, baby Baelon's death wasn't shown, but they planned a scene where he dies while Viserys is mourning his wife, Aemma (Sian Brooke). The moment would be a dark addition, though it would add to the tone of the funeral.

Frankel filmed a scene of Criston Cole taking his Kingsguard vows as well. It would be used to emphasize his hesitancy to sleep with Rhaenyra in Episode 4, to explain why breaking his vows was so offensive to him. Another deleted scene was of Daemon comforting his daughters after Laena's death. The tender moment would have shown a softer side to a character who is often so hard-edged. Another Daemon part was cut from the infamous family dinner of Episode 8. Daemon toasted his brother, giving a kind speech about Viserys. But it was left out because the unscripted moment when Daemon picked up Viserys' crown and helped him to the throne conveyed the sentiment better.

However the time could have been used, fans are clearly hungry for more episodes, and there was plenty of material to fill in the gaps. But it would have potentially spread out the budget, depriving us of some of the more costly moments, so maybe it's better this way, telling a more succinct story. Still, who wouldn't want a little more House of the Dragon?