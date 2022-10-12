Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon.The Maester Conspiracy is a theory referred to in George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series, which was set hundreds of years after House of the Dragon - when magic had been gone from the world for a long time. Several characters including one of their own Maester Marwyn aka Marwyn the Mage believed that there was a covenant between certain maesters to influence events within their assigned houses and beyond. It was also believed that an untold number of maesters, working together, were responsible for ridding the world of all magic, including dragons and the Targaryens who rode them.

Maesters are the healers, teachers, and scientists of the Seven Kingdoms and have been since long before the Targaryens ever reached the shores of Westeros. They came to be when a man named Peremore Hightower gathered together learned men from the far reaches of the known realm, in an attempt to know as much as he could about how the world worked. Upon his demise, his brother, King Urrigon Hightower gave a small parcel of land within his territory to these men, who would go on to build the Citadel and become the maesters that we see in House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones. It became so that a man of any station might if he so chose, make his way to the Citadel to learn and try his hand at forging his chain. Upon completion of his training, he would take his vows, promise to be celibate, hold no land, and surrender his family name. From then on he would be known only by his title (Maester, Grand Maester, Arch Maester) and his first name.

How Are Maesters Assigned to Castles?

Maesters are only sent to castles, to houses that matter, and to those able to pay the Citadel for the honor. Even though their position is one of servitude, maesters hold a great deal of power within their assigned households. While in residence they are privy to many things that their Lords and Ladies would wish to keep secret. Illnesses that must be kept hidden, potential pregnancies that they wish to never progress, and any number of private messages they send to allies and enemies alike, as it is the maesters who control the ravens. For some illiterate Lords and Ladies, their maesters read and write all of their correspondence, and are therefore completely reliant on them for vital information.

When a maester dies, the archmaesters in the citadel choose his replacement, the Lords get no say in who comes to live with their family and have no way to find out the history of the man they will now entrust with all of their secrets. Theoretically, a maester's duty is to serve their assigned houses as healers, teachers, and messengers, however, they may still hold allegiance to their true-born families. It is also possible that these men who have lived and trained together, some from a very early age might instead be loyal to each other and to a common purpose. The archmaesters within the conspiracy (if one exists) would be able to pick and choose men loyal to their cause and send them to serve in the most influential castles in the realm, to affect any outcome they chose.

The maesters owe their very existence to House Hightower and continue to live on their land at their pleasure. It stands to reason then that these intelligent men of the Citadel would consider keeping the Hightowers happy to be of the highest concern. Whether they're truly aligned and if it is a spoken or unspoken agreement remains to be seen. However, if it ever came down to it - the choice for the maesters would be a simple one, as siding with their benefactors is a no-brainer. This will come into play after King Viserys' death and each man, and institution within the realm is forced to choose a side.

How Could the Maesters Sabotage Viserys?

So what evidence is there that the maesters are conspiring in the House of the Dragon timeline, to overthrow the Targaryens and kill off their dragons? From what we have seen so far in House of the Dragon, Grand Maester Mellos (David Horovitch) has been doing a pitiful job healing King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Many of his injuries might have been simple cuts caused by the Iron Throne and shouldn't be terribly difficult to heal. Yet Mellos has been ineffectually leeching them for two decades, with the King's health in steep decline throughout his reign. There is also the possibility that he engineered the death of Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) and baby Baelon to prevent the birth of a healthy male heir, though no evidence so far exists to prove this.

All of the dragons being born during this time (since they reached Westeros and have been exposed to maesters) are much smaller than even their most recent forebears, which diminishes their effectiveness as weapons and as deterrents for the Targaryens. While this is often blamed on them being forced to grow up in the dragon pits, there is no actual science to support this theory. Additionally, only approximately half of all dragon eggs ever hatch which is never attributed to any particular cause, but if the maesters were truly plotting to destroy them, this would be an excellent place to start.

Perhaps more important is the question of why the maesters would be conspiring against the relatively peaceful reign of the Targaryens. The maesters have a superior knowledge of science and medicine and the fact that they write most accounts of history (The source text for House of the Dragon is Fire and Blood a "historical" text written from the gathered history books including many written by maesters). This makes them one of the most powerful groups within Westeros - when there is no magic. In a world where magic does exist, however, any man, woman, or child may find themselves with the ability to overthrow the established order and those who would seek to maintain it. It is therefore seemingly in the Citadel's best interests to eradicate all forms of magic from the world.

Maesters Control Much of the Business of a Castle and Keep

In episode 8, "The Lord of Tides" the Sea Snake, Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is said to be taken with "Blood Fever" in a message delivered to Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) by Maester Kelvyn (Haqi Ali) who received word from another unnamed maester. This exchange makes it incredibly clear that the control of information that the maesters have dominion over could easily turn the tides of any war. In this instance, their words bring about the battle for the throne of Driftmark between Ser Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson) and Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault).

Before his death, King Viserys is clearly a ruined man in his last days. Without knowing the details of his sufferings it is still perplexing that his condition is so bad given that he has the best maesters in the Seven Kingdoms caring for him. When Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) sniffs the King's tea he discovers it to be laced strongly with milk of the poppy, which is certainly keeping the King addled enough that Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) can easily rule in his stead, if not slowly poisoning him as well. The maesters brew many concoctions at the request of those they serve. Some to prevent pregnancies such as Rhaenyra's (Milly Alcock/Emma D'Arcy) and a serving girl (presumably), and some to lessen pain such as the King's. However, there is no oversight, as there is no one capable of differentiating whether their brews are what was requested or some ulterior tea for a sinister purpose. The king being well enough to show up for Rhaenyra and prevent the Greens from landing their first blow against her, after missing one dose of his milk of the poppy, does seem to imply something nefarious, or it could simply be the effects of a strong painkiller such as milk of the poppy.

Regardless of its cause, whether by the maesters designs or not, King Viserys' death will bring about a civil war that will go a long way to ridding the world of both dragons and Targaryens. It is not just the King either, the maesters of King's Landing, Driftmark, and Dragonstone routinely hold the lives of all the major players for the Iron Throne in their hands throughout the course of their duties. If any were to perish whether from long-suffering illness, battle wounds, or childbirth no one would blink an eye, and this is where the true power of the maesters lie. In their potential to quietly affect the lives of the most powerful people in the realm without raising suspicion or blame, and their ability to hide behind their chains and control the fate of the world.