Calling all Game of Thrones fans: Winter may have come and gone, but the House of the Dragon is here for us, with a stunning new title sequence to boot. The title sequence is officially available to watch online now so grab your place at the table and watch it in all of its (blood-filled) glory.

The main title sequence was posted online after the second episode of the House of the Dragon premiered on HBO. The second episode, titled “The Rogue Prince,” officially debuted the main title sequence after one was notably missing in the series premiere last weekend.

The House of the Dragon main title sequence was overseen by Executive Creative Director, Angus Wall and Creative Director Kirk Shintani and worked on by an extensive team including Storyboard Artist Frank Dellafamina, Concept Artist Rustam Hasanov and Designers Nadia Tzuo and Kaya Thomas among others. The duo of Wall and Tzuo recently worked together on the Apple TV+ series, Pachinko, and earned themselves an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Main Title Design.

The sequence begins with streams of blood that travel through the stone streets of a city that we follow as it eventually flies beneath the ground and weaves its way through what appears to be a castle. Ramin Djawadi returned to score House of the Dragon after serving as the composer during the entirety of Game of Thrones' run from 2011-2019. It was quite an exciting moment to hear the familiar theme song used in the opening of Game of Thrones rendered over the new House of the Dragon visual sequence. So what happens when you pair Djawadi’s score with some breathtaking visuals? You get an epic main title sequence.

Partly based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon tells the story of house Targaryen and takes place nearly 200 years before the events of the Game of Thrones series. The series was recently renewed for a second season days after its premiere and has been a critical success with an 83% approval rate from critics and an 85% average audience score on Rotten Tomatoes thus far. The series features an impressive cast including Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and Rhys Ifans and was directed by the likes of Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner and Geeta Vasant Patel.

The first two episodes of House of the Dragon are available now on HBO Max and will have a new episode premiere on September 4. You can check out the main title sequence below.