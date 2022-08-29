From co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones), who are also executive producers along with author George R.R. Martin, the HBO series House of the Dragon explores the Targaryen family with all the power, danger, rivalry, jealous, betrayal, murder and love that could either make them invincible or tear them apart. When you throw in powerful dragons, it becomes impossible to know who to trust or where loyalties lie, and the Iron Throne that they’re all fighting for is not kind in its embrace of whoever sits upon it.

Collider got the opportunity to sit down with co-stars Matt Smith (who plays Daemon Targaryen, the prickly younger brother of King Viserys) and Fabien Frankel (who plays Ser Criston Cole, a fierce knight who’s very impressive in battle) to chat about what helped them to understand their characters, leaning into the unpredictability of Daemon, what drives Daemon and Criston, working with such an incredible cast, shooting the jousting tournament in the first episode, wearing the armor, and why Smith thinks there should be an episode where they go for Targaryen family therapy.

Collider: How did you wrap your head around something like this? What helped you in your approach to and understanding of this character? Was there one thing that you always came back to while you were shooting the season?

FABIEN FRANKEL: Yeah, I came back to the fact that Criston Cole is Dornish and of Dornish descent, and is the only character in this story that is. That played a massive part for me. I’d written in this journal, it was a note to myself, or a letter to myself, reminding myself of what Criston Cole had gone through to get to this stage, and what being here at this tournament, at this time, coming from what he’d come from, meant to him. I would go back to that quite a lot, actually, and certain pieces of music.

MATT SMITH: You’ve touched on the point, or the essence of it, that this is so layered in so many different ways, and you never really know which layer he is going to get of bed and feel like he wants to live for that day. Sometimes he wants to live here, sometimes he wants to live there, which is so interesting. He is genuinely unpredictable, even to himself. He’s his own worst enemy and his own best friend. He’s a very complex entity.

This seems like a character like no other character. Is that challenging, to always be tackling that, or is that fun?

SMITH: I think he is. It’s both challenging and fun, certainly. You want to do it justice, so I’ve tried to lean into that unpredictability. I hope that comes through.

He’s definitely somebody where you really have no idea what to make of him. It feels like the gears are always moving steps ahead of everybody else.

SMITH: I think so, yeah. He’s a contradiction, even to his own soul, if that makes sense. It’s like he looks at his shadow, and his shadow looks back. And then, he moves off, and his shadow stays still. And then, you’ll see his shadow around the corner.

What would you say is his biggest guide for things? Is it family? Is it power?

SMITH: His brother is his biggest guidance, really. I don’t think he’s interested in power. I think he’s interested in chaos and the obstruction of power, being obtuse, and flying his dragon and living in the sky.

Fabien, what would you say it is that drives your character? What is his motivation?

FRANKEL: I think his motivation is fighting. He loves to fight. He loves to compete. It’s the sport of competition that he enjoys. He’s good at it. And when you’re faced with a very limited possibility in your upbringing, of what the world’s going to offer you, and you have something that you’re good at, you better put your eggs in that basket, and that’s what he does.

You do the hair and makeup tests, you do wardrobe fittings, and you see the sets, but when it all comes together and you’re in all of it on the set, surrounded by everybody else like that, is there always a moment that you need to take for yourself?

SMITH: Yeah.

FRANKEL: Yeah, definitely.

SMITH: With all these blonde wigs looking at you, and you’re all lined up, you think, “This is one weird ass family, man.” But fabulous work from Jany [Temime], who’s the costume designer, and the production designer (Jim Clay). And I think the show’s been beautifully cast, actually.

FRANKEL: Yeah, I completely agree. It’s very rare that you have such an amazing cast. I can name the shows, on one hand, that I think are as well cast as this one. I’ll long for a cast this good again.

What’s it like to do something like the big jousting tournament that was in the first episode? That’s not something you get to do every day, so what was that like to take on something?

SMITH: A lot of fun.

FRANKEL: Yeah, it was great fun.

SMITH: I enjoyed all that stuff.

FRANKEL: We really did. It was great. It was also fun to develop the style in which your character fights. Matt had a really lovely idea that Daemon had this lackluster away of fighting that was throw-away and yet still very skilled. And I remember him figuring that out, on the day. It was really interesting to have someone choose that way of fighting. For me, Criston is meticulous and hard work fighting. He’s very good at it, but I don’t think it’s effortless, unlike Daemon, who I actually think it’s effortless for. With Criston, he enjoys the sport of it. He puts himself in it. I don’t consider him a beautiful fighter. I think he actually is just very instinctive. He’s killer.

It’s one thing to do all that and to prepare for all that. It’s another to put on the armor to do it. How do you feel about the armor?

SMITH: Poor Fabs was in it all day, every day. I was quite lucky. I wore it every once in a while. The armor is quite heavy and cumbersome. It looks good, though.

FRANKEL: Yeah, it looks great. I felt a bit like Heath Ledger in A Knight’s Tale. I always say that because he fights in armor with no sigil on it. I remember the first time, I was like, “This is the closest I’ll ever feel to Heath Ledger in A Knight’s Tale.” That was quite an iconic film for me in my youth.

We learn a little bit about this family in the first episode, but it feels like there is just this ominous feeling of what’s to come. Fabien, what can you say about what your character has in store for him? Is he going to regret the position he finds himself in?

FRANKEL: I think you’ll have to ask him at the end of episode 10. What Miguel [Sapochnik], Ryan [Condal] and George R. R. Martin have set up so well in this first episode, on an exposition level, is to make an episode of television where you have to include all these characters and this entire world, and still make it a titillating piece of drama, which I think they did. The performances, like we said before, are so brilliant. They set up all the characters to have very interesting futures.

It certainly shows that you can have dysfunctional families in any genre and any time period.

SMITH: Yeah. All families are just that – families. And this family is no different to any family now, apart from the obvious stuff.

Like the beheadings and dragons.

SMITH: Yeah, and all the other stuff that goes on.

Matt, who would you say that Daemon can trust the most, and who can most trust him?

SMITH: His dragon can trust him. And his immediate family, Rhaenyra and his brother, can trust him. Even though he lets them down, deep down, I think they know he would lie down on the sword for them both. But you never know with Daemon, though. Depending on how he’s feeling.

FRANKEL: And how well he slept.

SMITH: Pretty much.

How do you view the relationship between Daemon and Rhaenyra?

SMITH: It’s all connected to his brother, certainly initially. It develops, and I think it’s really beautiful, the way that we’ve got both Milly [Alcock] and Emma [D’Arcy] playing that part. It changes Daemon’s attitude, or changes my attitude as an actor, on a really primitive level. Something shifts and changes. Ultimately, it all leads back to his brother. It’s a very complicated situation.

I love how this huge, epic story feels like a small family drama, in so many ways.

SMITH: Yeah, that’s the hope.

And you never know who’s going to be the one causing the most trouble.

SMITH: That’s good.

You just don’t want to be at the holiday family dinner.

SMITH: No.

FRANKEL: No, you don’t.

SMITH: If there were an episode where they go for family therapy, that would just be brilliant. Targaryen family therapy.

FRANKEL: Season 2.

SMITH: Can you imagine?

FRANKEL: That would be great.

They would just slaughter each other.

SMITH: Yeah.

