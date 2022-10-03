It would not be a Westerosi show without characters we all collectively loathe. The original show, Game of Thrones was packed full of these detestable individuals. In fact, many would argue that the show was simply overflowing with them. From King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) to the truly revolting Ramsey Bolton (Iwan Rheon), then there was Walder Frey (David Bradley) and of course, the ever-scheming and conniving Lord Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) a.k.a Littlefinger. The on-screen deaths of each brought smiles to many who watched and it would seem like the prequel series, House of the Dragon has introduced us to someone we can all collectively dislike. Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) a.k.a Clubfoot.

Lord Larys. Larys is the youngest son of Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes), who up until his death served as the King’s Hand. In the new prequel series, Larys, as a show of devotion to Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), burnt his father and brother, Ser Harwin (Ryan Corr) alive in their family hall. Hate him, yet?

Per Entertainment Weekly, Needham spoke about his character’s similarities with those who have come before – or haven’t just yet. Larys is as conniving and backstabbing as Littlefinger but he is also capable of finding and wielding information like Conleth Hill’s Master of Whispers, Lord Varys from Game of Thrones. After sharing the viewpoint of the trio, "The 'chaos is a ladder' way of life is something they share," Needham moves to establish that though similar, his character is different and “on his own path.” The actor explains:

“Those are wonderful actors and performances, but I didn't go and study them. I just felt like it's its own beast. And it's different writers. It might be in the same world, but it felt like a different show. I don't think I would be doing anyone a favor by trying to replicate someone else's performance, 'cause it's been done beyond perfectly by those guys. I don't think either of those guys burnt their family alive. I'm sure they did other horrible things, but he's his own strange guy, I think. He's on his own path.”

We saw less of Lord Larys in episode 7, Driftmark, with Clubfoot hanging in the shadows, observing for the most part. He did have a prominent moment, however, when he walks up to Alicent aboard a ship headed for King’s Landing. Alicent’s son Aemond (Leo Ashton) had just lost an eye and she had sought retribution to no avail. Larys says to her, "Do you want an eye? I'll go fetch you an eye." And you know he meant it. The queen needn’t even say yes for it to be done. This time around she does decline and Larys spoke about that scene. “Yeah, there's nothing he won't do. I don't wanna speak for the brilliant Olivia Cooke, but that's an interesting person to have on your side,” the actor said. It’d probably be smarter to have him as an ally than a foe I presume.

House of the Dragon airs on Sundays on HBO. Episodes are also available to stream on HBO Max.