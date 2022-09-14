Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of House of the Dragon.Game of Thrones questions what a good leader is. Whoever sits on the Iron Throne must make decisions for the good of their family, the realm, and their own personal desires. We see the ultimate failings of each leader that sits upon the throne; Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) spends more time celebrating than he does leading, Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) is too cruel for his own good, Tommen (Dean-Charles Chapman) is far to innocent, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) has forsaken her humanity, and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is willing to level an entire city. One of the biggest failures of Game of Thrones Season 8 is that the series never makes a compelling argument for why Bran Stark (Isaac Hemstead Wright) deserves to lead the Seven Kingdoms.

By looking back at House Taragaryen’s history, House of the Dragon examines the mistakes that the dynasty made that earned them their sordid reputation in Game of Thrones. Although they’ve languished in power since the days of “Aegon the Conqueror,” House Targaryen has grown ignorant of what’s actually going on in the realm that they rule. Thus far, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) has failed as a leader on every level. He’s allowed himself to be influenced by Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), ignorant of his brother Daemon’s (Matt Smith) motivations, callous in his political dealings, and cruel to his daughter, Rhaneyra (Milly Alcock).

It’s not just the Seven Kingdoms that are rejecting Viserys; it's the throne itself. Viserys is covered in scars on his back and even losing to fingers from sitting in his royal chair. It’s not all that surprising, given that he barely travels outside the halls of the Red Keep. However, Viserys isn’t the first Westerosi ruler who's been literally scarred by the position of power. Several kings in George R.R. Martin’s fictional universe have been spurned by the throne for making poor decisions.

Viserys Is Not the First King to Be Cut by the Throne

In the first A Song Of Ice And Fire book, A Game of Thrones, Martin describes the chair as a particularly uncomfortable one to sit on. Robert Baratheon remembers an old phrase spoken by Aegon the Conqueror that warns any ruler to “never rest easy.” It’s an apt warning, as following Aegon’s war to capture six of the seven kingdoms, his family was plagued with turmoil. Aegon’s son, Aenys, is deposed from the throne after his brother Maegor betrays him. It’s not the throne itself that kills Aenys, but he still has to pay the price for his docile nature.

“Maegor the Cruel” starts a reign of terror that inspires his nephew Jaehaerys Targaryen to initiate a revolutionary movement. Despite the fearsome reputation that he’s earned, Maegor finds no allies in his time of crisis. When he realizes he’s fighting an unwinnable war, Maegor refuses to remove himself from the throne. Before Jaehaerys can launch his invasion, Maegor is found dead, having been stabbed through the neck by one of the throne’s swords. It’s unclear if he was assassinated or if he wounded himself in a state of madness, but the metaphorical implication is clear. The throne does not belong to someone who has wrongfully taken it.

While the newly crowned King Jaehaerys leads his kingdom into a time of unprecedented peace, his succession is slightly more tumultuous. Jaehaerys dies in his bed, signifying that the throne is content with his rulership. Although Jaehaerys chooses Viserys’ father, Baelon, as his successor, Baelon does not outlive his King. Viserys is selected not through merit or combat, but through a vote. Even if it was his blood right to inherit his father’s position, Viserys never earns the throne.

The Throne Decides Who Is and Is Not a Good King

Thus far in House of the Dragon, Viserys has proven to be completely incompetent as a leader. He would rather spend time examining his model of Valyria than actually making decisions to ensure its protection. While it’s understandable that Viserys is heartbroken by the tragedy that he endures, he makes the mistake of following his seemingly trusted advisor. His hand, Otto Hightower, places his daughter Alicent (Emily Carey) in a position that attracts Viserys to her. Instead of marrying Laena Velaryon (Nova Foueillis-Mose) in an alliance that would ensure peace with House Velaryon, Viserys chooses to follow his heart.

By allowing himself to be influenced, Viserys sets the stage for Daemon’s rise to power. Daemon is able to forge an alliance with Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and wipe out the pirates who have taken over the Triarchy, earning him the name “The King of the Narrow Sea.” As Daemon’s leadership grows, Viserys’ scars grow more severe. We see Viserys continue to neglect his responsibilities; instead of helping prepare Rhaenyra for her leadership position, he puts all his time into idolizing his infant son.

The throne does not approve of Viserys’ decision, and he won’t be the last Targaryen to pay the consequences for his willful ignorance. Daenerys' father, King Aerys II Targaryen (also known as “The Mad King”) grows increasingly paranoid, and takes out his wrath on innocent civilians. As his erratic behavior continues, Aerys II earns another name: “King Scab.” The throne wears down Aerys II’s skin as his cruelty continues. While it’s ultimately the sword of Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) that kills him, it’s a price he’d have to pay eventually.

There’s a passage in A Clash of Kings (which served as the inspiration for Game of Thrones Season 2) that describes the throne’s resistance to Joffrey. Joffrey cries for his mother after he cuts his arm on a blade in the midst of an angry tirade; a man in attendance cries out that he is no king. There are many reasons why Joffrey is being rejected. He’s a child born of incest who has no legitimate claim to the throne and his casual cruelty does nothing but soil the reputation of his family.

One of the most powerful scenes in House of the Dragon so far is a moment at the end of the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” where Viserys tells his daughter about the importance of the “A Song Of Ice And Fire” prophecy. While he claims that it is a responsibility that any Targaryen leader must accept, Viserys hasn’t shown any signs that he can live up to the words he knows so well. The big question that House of the Dragon will ultimately address is whether his successor will truly earn the right to sit in the most uncomfortable chair in Westeros.