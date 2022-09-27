Days after HBO’s House of the Dragon launched, it was revealed that co-creator and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik will bow out of the series come Season 2. In a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner and series creator Ryan Condal commented on his departure revealing that he was potentially aware that the Game of Thrones veteran would want to just “set one season up on its feet.”

Sapochnik has had a very long relationship with Game of Thrones, notably directing several episodes in Season 5 and 6 including fan-favorites like ‘Battle of the Bastards' and ‘Winds of Winter.’ “Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege,” Sapochnik said in a statement when the news of his departure broke. He further revealed that the decision to move on was “incredibly difficult, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally.” Recounting his experience of making the prequel series he said, “I am so proud of what we accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers.”

Condal who co-created the series with author George RR Martin will continue with his showrunning duties in Season 2 onwards, he revealed that leaving was “definitely in Miguel's mind," adding that his co-showrunner “lived in Westeros for a really long time.” Sapochnik directed the pilot episode of the House of the Dragon delivering 25 million viewers in its first week and helping the series to get a quick renewal for Season 2. Furthermore, he also directed Episode 5 and the upcoming Episode 7, Condal said,

I was always potentially aware that he might have just set this one season up on his feet and got the feather in his cap of doing a show that he co-ran and had a hand in the conception and casting and making of, versus the original series where he definitely became a producer at the end, was certainly I think [Thrones showrunners] David [Benioff] and Dan ["D.B." Weiss]'s most trusted filmmaker, but not in the way that he participated in House of the Dragon. So it was always in the back of my mind.

Nonetheless, from Season 2 onwards, Sapochnik will still stay on as an executive producer on the show. House of the Dragon has found its fan base, that’s reflected in its steadily increasing viewership. Condal divulged "I think at the end, he felt like he had said what he had to say. And honestly, as a fan of his, I'm excited to see where he goes next." Considering Sapochnik landed a first-look deal with HBO, we'll probably get his next project at the network pretty soon.

Check out the teaser for Episode 7 of House of the Dragon below: