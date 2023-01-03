More light has now been shed behind the decision-making process that ended with Miguel Sapochnik departing HBO's highly successful House of the Dragon series in 2022. Sapochnik had worked on the prequel series to Game of Thrones for three years prior to its debut, and that work had looked to pay off when the series debuted to 25 million views on his premiere airing.

Puck has now reported that, when Sapochnik departed the series in August, the surprise departure was accompanied with a first-look deal that was favourable in his terms, for future projects with HBO. Puck reports that those projects look unlikely to come to fruition, due to unreported friction between Sapochnik and the network. It is stated Sapochnik departed the show following a ‘protracted standoff’ regarding the involvement of his wife Alexis Raben and her involvement as a producer on the show. Raben was a credited producer on the first season of the show, and also made appearances in a handful of episodes, but when Sapochnik made the request to include her as a producer on the team for Season 2, HBO is believed to have declined the request due to her inexperience.

HBO brought on a mediator to try and resolve the situation with Sapochnik, but the director ultimately came to the conclusion that the circumstances left his position untenable and he made the decision to stick with his wife, departing the show and forgoing a substantial amount of money, before changing agencies and joining CAA along with his wife.

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik Departs SeriesSapochnik released a statement saying how amazing it had been to be part of the Thrones universe and praised the cast and crew of the series. Series co-creator, Ryan Condal now serves as sole showrunner, continuing his work with mastermind, author and co-creator George R.R. Martin.

“I am so proud of what we accomplished with season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally. As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season 2 and beyond.”

House of the Dragon is currently streaming on HBO Max.