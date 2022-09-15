The latest episode of House of the Dragon gave us twists and turns that were as shocking as they were inevitable. We see Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) engaging in an incestuous make-out session that almost crosses all the boundaries. Ever since the first episode fans saw chemistry brewing between the two, however, the latest episode finally took the plunge under the guise of Targaryen customs. In a recent chat with The New York Post, Alcock explains the dynamic between the two.

The makers of the series reveal in a featurette that Daemon is using Rhaenyra to get back at his brother Viserys (Paddy Considine) in the latest episode. In order to achieve that he takes the Princess out of the Red Keep secretively dressed as common folk. They end up engaging in the intimate act in a pleasure house amid many others but at the peak of it, Daemon suddenly stops, leaving Rhaenyra alone and confused. Alcock reveals that strangely enough “[Matt Smith and I] were just kind of mates. So, it was quite comfortable.” She also attributes the experience to good choreography and the help of an intimacy coordinator, “we worked with her through the rehearsal process and blocked it out months before.” Director Clare Kilner made an interesting choice to shoot the scene through the female gaze. While Daemon is the perpetrator, we see the intimacy from Rhaenyra’s point of view. "Rhaenyra is at an age where she can’t tell the difference between platonic love, romantic love, and lust because she hasn’t lived long enough and gone through those experiences."

Though the second son of the realm is the instigator Rhaenyra certainly reciprocates his advances. Interestingly, taking a leaf out of George RR Martin’s books, Kilner maintained the feel of an unreliable narrator both visually and through the characters. When confronted, both Daemon and Rhaenyra choose to dish out a narrative that suits their purpose. Alcock explained, “I think that she understands that there’s a feeling here [with Daemon], but she’s not quite sure where it lands, and how to behave with it and navigate it.” Though incest isn’t a problem as per Targaryen customs the Princess getting busy with someone before getting married is, “I think it’s complicated, I think Daemon is good for her … but whether or not he’s the right thing for her, time will tell,” Alcock tells.

Image via HBO

When Daemon ditches her, she finds her way back to the castle and into Ser Criston’s (Fabien Frankel) arms. In the books, there is a rumor that Rhaenyra was coached by Daemon to seduce Ser Criston but in the series, we see it's completely her choice. Alcock explains that Rhaenyra wants to be “seen” and Criston and Daemon are the “only two people who really see her. Both of them see her for different reasons.” She reveals that “she genuinely likes him. But I don’t think she would pick him over Daemon, ultimately.”

House of the Dragon Episode 5 will air on September 18, meanwhile, you can check out the new teaser below: