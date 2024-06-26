The Big Picture House of the Dragon propels viewers back to Westeros with fantasy back-stabbing and dragon army drama.

Iconic moments like Larys Strong's creepy deeds keep fans on edge, rooting for complex Targaryens.

Shocking scenes like Aemma's brutal death and Blood and Cheese's murder mark the show's bold narrative.

As the highly-anticipated spin-off series to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon took the world by storm by propelling its audience back to the wild world of Westeros. Filled with fantasy back-stabbing, royal chess moves, and an army of dragons - this show shines with its streamlined narrative focus on the complex Targaryen dynasty. A fractured and dysfunctional family, with two sides fighting for the Iron Throne, season 2 has started off with a bang as we officially begin the Dance of the Dragons.

But as we eagerly await its weekly installments, let us not forget the iconic moments of the past. From King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) mighty entrance to the throne room, to Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) confrontation, these events have stayed in the minds of fans since its initial airing. And yet, where those scenes are poignant and impactful, this list will track the show's WTF moments. The crazy moments that took us off guard and possibly made us wonder what exactly we were watching. And let's be honest, in this world, there are a lot of moments that qualify.

10 Faking Laenor's Death

Season 1, Episode 7

Image via HBO

From the very beginning, it was clear that Rhaenyra and Laenor's (John MacMillan) union was to be one of convenience. Politically advantageous for both their houses, the two came to an agreement to do their duty as heirs, whilst finding their own outlets for happiness. Unfortunately, this never fully came to fruition as they never conceived their own biological children. And though cordial and close in their own platonic ways, the two even struggled to attain true happiness. At least, until they didn't.

Wanting to secure a formidable partner to face the wrath of the Greens, it appeared that Rhaenyra and Daemon orchestrated the murder of Laenor to expedite their marriage. However, all was not as it seemed, as it was quickly revealed to be a ruse. The true victim was a poor servant whose body was made to resemble Laenor's, allowing him to make his escape and sail off to freedom with his lover, Ser Qarl (Arty Froushan). A twist in the story that even shocked book-readers.

9 Criston Cole Attacks Joffery

Season 1, Episode 5

Image via HBO

Where Rhaenyra and Laenor were happy with their marital arrangement, not all parties were pleased. Indeed, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) made it clear that he did not like the thought of being the Princess' "w****," a hypocritical statement we now know thanks to Season 2. But let's not get ahead of ourselves.

In the final episode, before the show's 10-year time jump, Cole is left bitter and angry, resenting himself for breaking his Knight's oath of chastity. And unfortunately for Joffrey - Laenor's lover, confronting Cole about his relationship with the Princess came at just the wrong time: on the night of Rhaenyra and Laenor's betrothal celebration. Indeed, perceiving it as a threat of blackmail, Cole snaps and beats Joffrey (Solly McLeod) to a pulp, right in front of all to see, killing him instantly. Talk about a party killer. Honestly, what makes this even more crazy is how Cole never received any lasting consequences (nor for anything else for that matter).

8 Aemond Loses his Eye

Season 1, Episode 7

Image via HBO

Where the first half of the series saw the beginnings of the division between the Greens and the Blacks, audiences were introduced to how it eventually manifested within the children. Conditioned to be at odds with one another, the tension reached an all-time high following Laena Velaryon's (Nanna Blondell) funeral.

Seizing the opportunity in front of him, Aemond (Leo Ashton) sneaks off to boldly claim the newly-riderless Vhagar as his own. Though successful in his efforts, he is quickly met with adversity as Laena's daughters, Baela (Shani Smethurst) and Rhaena (Eva Ossei-Gerning), perceive it as dragon theft. A fight ensues between Aemond and the girls, with Jacaerys (Leo Hart) and Lucaerys (Harvey Sadler) offering support to their cousins. But things take a fiercely violent turn as their squabble ends with Aemond's eye getting sliced out by the hands of young Lucaerys. Yikes.

7 Daemon and Rhaenyra's Sexual Escapade

Season 1, Episode 4

Image via HBO

Incest is not new to the Game of Thrones universe, especially when it comes to the Targaryens. Indeed, from the very first time we saw Rhaenyra (Millie Alcock) and Daemon (Matt Smith) clap eyes at one another, it was evident that they shared the same sort of fire. But all this doesn't negate how crazy it was to witness them break past the familial barriers and dabble in a more sexual relationship.

Upon his return from the Stepstones, Daemon helps Rhaenyra sneak out of the Red Keep to show her the streets of Kings Landing and the seedy things they had to offer. Ending their journey in the confinement of a brothel, the two begin to test the boundaries of their relationship in just the ways you think they would. As uncle and niece, this was a bizarre thing to watch, especially since Rhaenyra was a teenager. But what felt even more strange was how we - as the audience, were practically rooting for them.

6 Laena's Death

Season 1, Episode 6

Image via HBO

Following the 10-year time jump, audiences are introduced to a grown-up Laena, married to Daemon with two children and one on the way. Incest aside, the two appeared to share a marriage built on the foundations of genuine affection. That's why it was so heartbreaking to see Laena go through a difficult birth.

Indeed, House of the Dragon was not afraid to explore the many traumas of childbirth, as almost every one ended in tragedy. And Laena's was no different. However, what did set her apart was how her tragic end at least happened on her own terms. Knowing that other men were going to make decisions about her own body and potentially cut her open, Laena crawled her way to Vhagar and opted to die by dragonfire. This was the scene where audiences saw the true bond between a dragon and its rider. It was harrowing and shocking, but powerful nonetheless.

5 Larys Strong

Season 1, Episodes 6 and 9.

Image via HBO

Apologies, but this man deserves an entire entry of his own purely for the crazy things he did in only a short amount of time. Indeed, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) has proven himself to be the grimest and creepiest character on the show. Cunning, manipulative, and all-round gross, fans now brace themselves whenever he is seen on-screen.

Making a name for himself as Queen Alicent obsessor Number One, his desperation to prove his loyalty went so far to the point that he arranged a fire to brutally kill his own father and brother. Cut to a few episodes later, we see that Larys remains in Alicent's inner-circle, but with a price. In order to secure his spies' intel, she must satisfy his foot fetish. Yes, that's right folks, we get a scene of a grimy man getting sexually aroused at seeing a woman's toes. No kink shame as we were just disgusted at the exploitation.

4 Daemon Beheads Vaemond Velaryon

Season 1, Episode 8

Image via HBO

As one of the most complex characters of the show, one can never really predict the actions and motivations of Daemon Targaryen. Long perceived as the Iron Throne's heir-presumptive, the man is ambitious, reckless and, more often than not, ruthless. But, despite his moral grayness, there's no denying how fiercely protective he is of his family and loved ones; albeit, in his own special way.

Such traits are clearly evident in the trial of Driftmark's succession. Upon his determination to contest young Lucerys as the heir, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson) bursts into a fury, declaring Princess Rhaenyra (D'Arcy) as a you-know-what and her sons as "bastards." But alas, in true Daemon fashion, he quickly silences the room by slicing Vaemond's head in half. Honestly, we can't say we're that surprised. It is Daemon, after all. Perhaps it was just the pure shock of the image's graphic nature. At least it taught everyone not to mess with his wife and kids.

3 The Killing of Aemma

Season 1, Episode 1

Image via HBO

As the episode that started it all, one cannot ignore how Queen Aemma's (Sian Brooke) brutal death set the tone of the entire show. From her first appearance, fans took comfort in seeing her as a kind and doting mother and an ever-supportive wife. Indeed, her relationship with Viserys was one of the rare few that seemed to be a true love match, one that lacked any sort of dysfunction. Of course, that all changed, very quickly.

Unfortunately for Aemma, she suffered a gruelling labor. Her baby was breech and both of their lives were at risk. However, driven by his desperation for a son, King Viserys made the decision to subject his wife to a forceful C-section, effectively sending her to her death. It's a horrifying scene, driven by graphic images and visceral performances. What's even worse was how it all came down to nothing, since the baby died shortly after. No fan of the show has ever forgotten this brutality.

2 Aemond vs Lucerys

Season 1, Episode 10

Image via HBO

With House of the Dragon starting with a major death, it seems poetic that it's first season ended with another, one that was no less heartbreaking. Indeed, if audiences were attuned, the death of Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) was heavily foreshadowed. From the tender mother-son chats to an extended goodbye, it was clear that something bad was looming ahead. But this doesn't negate how badly many of us wished to be wrong.

Upon his arrival at House Barratheon, Lucerys, and the fans are greeted by the presence of a vengeful Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and his big dragon, Vhagar. Where Lucerys was able to dodge any initial acts of violence, that all changed when both went on dragon-back. Indeed, Aemond was out for the chase. But clearly, Vhagar was out for a munch. Yes, that's what happens when you tempt an ancient war dragon with a threat. Perhaps Aemond should've thought about that before accidentally accelerating the flames of an explosive war.

1 Blood and Cheese

Season 2, Episode 1

Image via HBO

With season 1 ending as it did, fans of the book jumped with anticipation, knowing that one of the most controversial moments of the novel was to soon be seen on-screen. Where Alicent once called for an eye for an eye, Rhaenyra was now determined to get a son for a son. She wanted Aemond Targaryen. And Daemon was ready to do whatever it took.

Turning to a rogue Gold-cloak Knight and a seedy rat-catcher, the two - known collectively as Blood (Sam C. Wilson) and Cheese (Mark Stobbart) - were sent into the castle to get the head of the Prince. But things quickly go awry when they struggle to find Aemond. Instead, they stumble upon Helaena (Phia Saban) and her two young children. Forced to improvise, they place Helaena at knife-point and pressure her to reveal which child is the son, to which she reluctantly agrees. What followed can only be described as horrific. The sounds of Prince Jaehaerys' decapitation and Helaena's pure look of terror will forever be etched into the minds of those who watched. Regardless of what the naysayers may criticize, this sequence did its job. It showcased one of the most harrowing acts of the show: the vicious murder of an innocent child. What a bold way to start season 2.

